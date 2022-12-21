Read full article on original website
ABC 4
Self-proclaimed ‘millionaire’ sentenced in aggravated assault case
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The Salt Lake City man who claimed to be a millionaire and was accused of holding a woman captive in his home and assaulting her has been sentenced to serve time in jail and will be placed on probation following his release. Ramone...
ABC 4
POLICE: Alleged serial construction fraudster arrested
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was arrested in late November, accused of defrauding several victims out of nearly $44,000 across Weber and Davis County and Roy City. Police are now asking other victims to report their experiences as well. Anthony Tobias Aguilar, 55, faces charges of engaging...
Gephardt Daily
Weber Sheriff’s Office bust suspected roof fraudster, seek other victims
OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is looking for other possible victims of an accused phony roof repairman they’ve arrested for alleged fraud and working without a license. The accused fraud artist, Tony Aguilar, 55, believed to be of Ogden,...
kjzz.com
1 critical, another stable after double shooting in Payson home
PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Two women were hospitalized after a double shooting in Utah County Thursday afternoon. According to Sgt. Noemi Sandoval of the Payson Police Department, the incident took place around 500 West Saddlebrook in Payson a short time before 2 p.m. Two women, described as being in...
Truck driver arrested following crash that killed sheriff's deputy
A cement truck driver involved in a fatal crash that killed a Salt Lake County Sheriff's deputy last month has been arrested.
ksl.com
Charges filed against man arrested after Salt Lake neighborhood shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who forced residents of a Salt Lake neighborhood to seek shelter in their homes after allegedly firing multiple rounds and then entered an elderly woman's home to try and hide from police, is now facing numerous charges. Angel Tinajero, 22, was charged Wednesday...
KSLTV
Man accused of kidnapping and violating no-contact order arrested for 4th time
SALT LAKE CITY — Police arrested a man in Salt Lake Tuesday, wanted on a felony arrest warrant, after three previous domestic violence arrests or violations of a no-contact order against the same victim, all since October. Tony Ngoy Bokomba was previously arrested on consecutive days in October on...
ksl.com
Judge dismisses case against Kamas teen accused of killing his brother
KAMAS — A criminal case against a Summit County teenager accused of shooting and killing his younger brother has been dismissed. On June 3, 2020, Cash Cover, 11, was shot and killed at his family's home in what the Summit County Sheriff's Office originally called a "tragic accident." Cash and his older brother, then 14, were outside their house with their mother when they were given permission "to access a BB gun to shoot on the property," according to a statement from the sheriff's office shortly after the incident.
KSLTV
Midvale man arrested, accused of kidnapping, stabbing woman
MIDVALE, Utah — A man accused of stabbing a woman with a box cutter, then telling police the woman caused the injuries herself, was arrested early Tuesday. Elidelfo Castro-Nava, 30, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, aggravated kidnapping and assault.
Gephardt Daily
Police: Man claimed to have vials of viruses in pocket during Salt Lake County bank robberies
MILLCREEK, Utah, Dec. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested a 38-year-old man who allegedly gave bank tellers a note saying he “worked in a lab” and had “two vials with viral viruses” in his pocket during three Salt Lake County robberies. Murphy James...
Utah man arrested on warrant for felony kidnapping
Salt Lake City Police officers arrested a man wanted for felony kidnapping on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
tooeleonline.com
Grantsville man arrested for rape of minor
David Joe Miller, 43, a Grantsville resident, was arrested last week on several counts of rape, forcible sexual abuse, and tampering with a witness after he reportedly raped a 17-year-old on several occasions and paid her hush money. Miller was arrested and booked into the Tooele County Detetion Center on...
kjzz.com
Millcreek robbery suspect threatens spread of 'viral viruses'
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Officers with the Unified Police Department took a man into custody after he reportedly robbed two different banks by threatening that he "worked in a lab" and had "vials with viral viruses." Murphy James Hollie, 38, was arrested on Wednesday after police said he attempted...
Gephardt Daily
West Valley City PD investigates OICI involving U.S. Marshals Service
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The U.S. Marshals Service says it will release more information Thursday regarding an alleged officer-involved shooting which reportedly happened Wednesday night in West Valley City. Initial reports from the scene, still unconfirmed hours after the incident, indicate a wanted...
Salt Lake City police recover two handguns and arrest two men after traffic stop
Salt Lake City Police say officers arrested two men for alleged possession of a firearm by a restricted person and possession of drug paraphernalia while on a "proactive patrol" in downtown on Wednesday.
ABC 4
Man arrested in connection to Lehi cement truck crash killing deputy
LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested and is facing charges in relation to the fatal Lehi cement truck crash that killed a deputy of the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office in November. Jonahs Hyrum T Faamausili, 26, of West Jordan, was arrested and booked into...
ksl.com
Layton police recover large amount of stolen property
LAYTON — Police recovered a large amount of stolen property during an arrest Wednesday. The Layton Police Department announced Thursday it made an arrest following the discovery of a large amount of property believed to have been stolen. The items range from bikes and golf clubs to Milwaukee tools...
ksl.com
Logan kidnapping suspect arrested in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A man wanted in connection to an October kidnapping in Logan was arrested in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. Police said they found the man after responding to a call about a possible restraining order violation at an apartment complex near 400 West and 200 North. Although officers found there was no valid restraining order in place, police said Tony Bokomba had a warrant out for his arrest in connection to a kidnapping earlier this year.
UTA bus driver speaks out after assault
Neil Uemura of Salt Lake City, a seven-year bus driver veteran was on his daily bus route Tuesday night when the unthinkable happened.
PCFD and other agencies respond to critically injured individual in Tollgate Canyon
SUMMIT COUNTY — Authorities received a medical call from Tollgate Canyon at around 7:45 a.m. this morning. Medics were able to provide care, and a critically injured patient was transferred […]
