Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
The Landing Mall in mid-town Kansas City was a hit in the 1960sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Chiefs Pro Bowl SnubsChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two CitiesEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Pacheco and McKinnon- The Most Unstoppable RB Duo In Football?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
The Landing Mall in mid-town Kansas City was a hit in the 1960s
The Landing mall in the 1960s represented on a postcard.Photo byMalls of America 2006 blog via Keith. I still remember making the journey from the Richards Gebaur AFB to midtown Kansas City so my mother could shop at Macy's or Chasnoff's at The Landing.
rejournals.com
UPS Supply Chain Solutions leases 210,600 square feet at Hunt Midwest Business Center in Kansas City
Hunt Midwest welcomes UPS Supply Chain Solutions as its newest tenant at the Hunt Midwest Business Center in the Kansas City, Missouri, market. UPS is leasing 210,600 square feet at HMBC Logistics IV on NE 48th Street just east of Interstate 435 in Clay County. An additional 268,000-plus square feet remain available for lease.
1 killed in wreck at I-435 EB exit ramp to SB I-49 in Kansas City, Missouri
One person was killed in a wreck around 3:30 a.m. Friday in Kansas City, Missouri, in the Three Trails Crossing area.
Royals downtown stadium design consultant talks location, timeline
Populous is now consulting with the Royals on a proposed $2 billion downtown 35,000 seat stadium and ballpark district.
rejournals.com
Block & Company president, other investors purchase Kansas City shopping center
A group of local investors headed by David Block, President of Block & Company, Inc., Realtors in Kansas City, Missouri, purchased the Shoppes at Shoal Creek from Pine Tree Development. The approximately 100,000-square-foot shopping center is located on the northwest quadrant of I-35 and 152 Highway in Kansas City, Missouri,...
True urban legend: Body hidden in Missouri hotel room
Spending time in a location that is foreign to you can be an exciting and interesting experience.
kcur.org
Meet the regulars of The Easy Inn in Kansas City, Kansas: 'This is my Cheers'
This story is part of an occasional KCUR series called The Regulars, about Kansas City’s neighborhood hangs and the customers who bring them to life. The Easy Inn is dressed up for Christmas, adorned in tinsel, lights, miniature trees and kitschy holiday ornaments. A flag on the wall — hung next to a deer head outfitted with a Christmas wreath — reads in cursive, “This ain’t no goddamn country club.”
kcur.org
A Kansas City plant nursery is keeping a colorful Christmas tradition alive
Christmas is a time to spruce things up at Family Tree Nursery, Jesse Nelson shared. And the business has kept a number of holiday customs through the years since Nelson’s grandfather, Ron, opened the venture in 1964. One such tradition: flocking — or the process of spraying Christmas trees...
bluevalleypost.com
These Johnson County cities require you to shovel sidewalks after snow
The National Weather Service’s Kansas City field office says many local areas could get between two to four inches of snow. Here are Johnson County cities’ rules about shoveling sidewalks in front of your property:. Leawood: Property owners or occupants of any lot abutting sidewalks are required to...
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park residents can check online to see how their neighborhood is doing
To see the latest reports on your neighborhood, you can visit opkansas.org/Neighborhoods. Why it matters: The information helps the city make decisions about which areas may need additional attention or resources, according to the city’s website. Some neighborhoods, for instance, may receive additional grant funding or other resources for...
MoDOT head doesn’t want crews treating roadways with chemicals
The director of Missouri's transportation department is telling crews around the state not to put any chemicals on the roads for fear that they could turn to ice.
One dead after vehicle overturns in Kansas City’s Brush Creek
One person died after being recovered from a vehicle in Brush Creek near Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and The Paseo in Kansas City.
Kansas City area crews warn of ice, strongly recommend staying off roads
Kansas City, Missouri, Public Works has a warning for drivers Thursday: Stay off the roads with ice being a major concern.
KCTV 5
One dead after minivan crashes into Brush Creek
Conditions for holiday travelers improved somewhat on Friday, though many still met delays and long lines at Kansas City International Airport. Bitter cold air lingers across the region with temperatures dipping back down near zero. Cass County Sheriff’s Office removed 30 dogs from rural property near Pleasant Hill. Updated:...
KS, MO natural gas companies ask customers to reduce energy consumption
Natural gas companies in Kansas and Missouri are asking customers to conserve natural gas usage by reducing energy consumption as artic temperatures continue to affect the Kansas City region.
Kansas City area plumbing, HVAC companies keeping busy with emergency calls during deep freeze
Many plumbers and HVAC crews have been busy taking emergency calls.
Child shot, critically hurt in KC on Christmas Eve
Kansas City police say a child under 5 years old was rushed to a hospital in critical condition following a shooting on Saturday night.
30 dogs rescued Thursday in rural Cass County
The Cass County Disaster Response Team and the Criminal Apprehension Units rescued 30 dogs Thursday afternoon from a property in rural Cass County.
kcur.org
New Kansas City Police Chief discusses her plans to rebuild relationships with the community
Stacey Graves is first woman in the nearly 150 year history of the KCPD to be named a permanent chief of the department. She says she plans to focus on creating new opportunities to improve community engagement and relationships with the department. The new Kansas City Police Chief, Stacey Graves,...
Fire damages Gardner house overnight
A Gardner family is looking for a place to stay after fire heavily damaged their home near West 185th Street and Hickory.
