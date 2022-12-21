Read full article on original website
Related
What’s the most hated Christmas song?
(NEXSTAR) — Whether or not you want to hear it, you’ll be hearing it all December long: Christmas music. Are you walking in a winter wonderland yet?. Each year, discourse over which Christmas songs are “good,” “bad” and “problematic” begins again. This time last year, YouGov surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults to find out: which Christmas songs do you like or dislike?
Mavis Staples Said She ‘Dodged a Bullet’ by Not Marrying Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan was a fan of Mavis Staples before he was a musician. When he met her, he decided he wanted to marry her.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Every Song Performed During Chanté Moore’s Timeless Medley of R&B Hits
Singer, songwriter, and actress Chanté Moore took viewers on a nostalgic ride through several timeless r&b records that reminded music lovers why they fell in love with the vocal stylings of the ultra-talent music veteran. Looking fierce in a pink mini dress and shimmery heels to match, Chantè’s voice soared far into the night before finishing off with a powerhouse performance of her signature hit song, ‘Chantè’s Got a Man.’
Donny McClurkin and Marcus Rogers reveal how secular gospel music is today
Donny McClurkind and Marcus RogersPhoto byFacebook screenshot. There has been a shift in what is considered to be gospel music and Donny McClurkin and Marcus Rogers have broken it down. The easiest way to explain would be the difference in what you feel when Mariah Carey sings All I want for Christmas is you and when she sings O Holy Night and Silent Night. The latter was sung by soldiers on Christmas Eve 1914 during World War I and they called a truce and the power of the song about the birth of Christ caused the Germans and Belgians to come together.
Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin Host First Live ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ Performance
Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl launched the “Hanukkah Sessions” during the pandemic. The celebration saw a series of covers recorded in Grammy-winning producer Greg Kurstin’s home studio. Each of Hanukkah’s eight nights was scored by a cover from a well-known artist. Now, for their third installment...
yourclassical.org
The Knights play Bartok's Romanian Christmas Carols
Solo hornist and arranger Michael Atkinson was recently browsing YouTube and stumbled across some music he'd never heard before—Romanian Christmas Carols, piano music by Bela Bartok. He loved it so much that he arranged it for the orchestra he is part of, The Knights. And we get to hear it on today's show!
Nicholas Jamerson Teams Up With Maggie Noelle Of Magnolia Boulevard For Bluesy Winter Jam, “I Love Blue”
Nicholas Jamerson is doing it all nowadays. The lead singer for Sundy Best announced recently that he has an album in the works, titled Peace Mountain, and he dropped the title track for the project back in November, featuring Charles Wesley Godwin. And on top of that, Sundy Best announced...
operawire.com
Gustavo Dudamel to Celebrate Beethoven’s Birthday with Free Symphony Performance Videos
On December 9, 2022, conductor Gustavo Dudamel will begin to release complete videos for all nine Beethoven Symphonies on his YouTube channel. Drawing from his performances with the Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela at the Palau de la Musica Catalana in Barcelona, Spain, Dudamel will release one symphony per day leading up to Beethoven’s birthday on the 17th.
The 20 Best Adult Christmas Songs
We hear all the standards, in department stores, on holiday radio stations, and in the offices of dentists and doctors. Those melodic, saccharine Christmas songs that are embedded in your brain no matter what time of year or season it is. Well, that’s why we thought we would assemble for...
The Future of Classic Rock Tours: One or Two Surviving Members…or None?
In the last few years, CJ Strock, a talent agent who worked with the later incarnation of the Allman Brothers Band, faced an unusual dilemma. As seen in catalog and merch sales, a market still existed for the Allmans, their quintessentially Southern rock & roll, and their improvisational live shows, but the band itself didn’t exist: They formally gave their last performances in 2014, and Gregg Allman died of liver cancer three years later. With an eye toward introducing new fans to the band, Strock had an idea — essentially a new Allmans. He reached out to musician clients who were...
The FADER
Song You Need: “An Offering To The Night” finds Jesus Piece in an unforgiving mood
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Jesus Piece's "An Offering To The Night" glistens with the violence that flashes off vocalist Aaron Head's pen. His delivery on the track, the Pennsylvania band's first new material since 2018 debut Only Self, is half bark and half roar but the lyrics are entirely human. Whether it's mention of skin scraping the pavement or Head's desire for his "pound of flesh," the bodily nature of the track feels as close as warm breath on the nape of your neck.
Premiere: The Dryes Set Fire to Duke Spirits’ ‘The Masters Music Series’ with ‘House on Fire’
The Dryes are setting “fire” to a special performance as part of Duke Spirits The Masters Music Series. The husband-and-wife duo of Katelyn and Derek Dryes, who were contestants on season 22 of The Voice as part of Blake Shelton’s team, are the latest act to take the intimate stage as part of the live performance video series presented by Duke Spirits, a new spirit branded co-founded by John Wayne’s son, Ethan Wayne, and Chris Radomski.
More memories of Christine McVie and the Juniper Blossom blues club
It was good to read Stephen Burgen’s memories of the Juniper Blossom blues club that he helped to run in Cambridge circa 1968 (Christine McVie used to play at the blues night we ran as teenagers. We were all besotted, 2 December). Stephen credits me with being the driving...
dctheaterarts.org
Spellbinding and searing ‘Pianist of Willesden Lane’ returns to Theater J
The spellbinding tale of pianist Lisa Jura cannot be told too often. In a return engagement at Theater J, Lisa’s daughter Mona Golabek channels her mother in The Pianist of Willesden Lane, a unique and memorable 90-minute tour de force that combines performances of classical masterpieces with a dramatic narrative of Lisa’s escape from Nazi-occupied Vienna in 1938.
NPR
Countdown: The Top 10 Rock Albums of 2022
The artists who defined 2022 in rock came from a vast stretch of unexpected places. From the pastoral stretches of England's Isle of Wight, to Philadelphia's indie rock circles and the New Orleans punk scene, the bands and singular voices who captured this year did so with plenty of wit and verve.
The Magic of Vale: Meet the Twin Sisters From Cartagena Known for Spellbinding Harmonies
Across their EP Abismos, sisters Valeria and Valentina Perez are perfectly in sync, their diaphanous voices winding in and out of each other to create unexpected harmonies at every turn. As preternatural as it sounds, they admit it took them a while to find the stunning sense of unity that’s defined them as a duo. “In the beginning, we were like, ‘OK, how do we sing in a way where our voices flow completely together?'” says Valeria. “But we started practicing and singing to the point where now, we don’t even think about it. She goes, and then I...
Comments / 0