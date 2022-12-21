Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
This Small Cafe Serves Some of the Best Pierogies in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenWestfield, MA
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
Related
UMass Minutemen sign six high school seniors on Signing Day
Wednesday marked national signing day for high school football players across the country.
North High boys' basketball comes out strong, rolls to victory at St. John's
SHREWSBURY — The North High boys’ basketball team is headed to Florida, the day after Christmas to compete in an Orlando-area holiday tournament that is stacked with ultra-talented entries from coast to coast. But before they headed south, the Polar Bears continued their torrid start to the season by racing to a 13-0 lead and maintaining complete control the rest of the way, thanks to a lockdown defense and an unselfish offense as they defeated St. John’s,...
hockeyjournal.com
Girls prep hockey power rankings: Two new teams earn top spots
The holiday tournaments saw some top schools grab championships and shake up the top ten as prep hockey hits the holiday break. Williston Northampton captured the 41st annual Harrington Tournament, Andover won the 39th annual Patsy K. Odden Invitational Tournament, Dexter Southfield won its own Holiday Tournament and Cushing won its E.G. Watkins Girls Invitational.
Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry on Springfield Central’s Will Watson: ‘We couldn’t be more excited about this guy’
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. When Virginia Tech football coach Brent Pry was asked about Springfield Central quarterback, and Hokies commit, Will Watson III on Wednesday, a smile crept across his face.
Six Central football players sign to play D-I: ‘One of the greatest days in the history of Springfield Public Schools’
SPRINGFIELD — As the Springfield Central High School library filled up Wednesday afternoon, one thing came to mind for principal Tad Tokarz.
snntv.com
Petitta embarks on a holy football crusade at Holy Cross
SARASOTA (SNN TV) Dec. 21, 2022 - A Riverview Ram is headed for Worcester, MA to play football for the Purple Crusaders at the College of the Holy Cross. Family members and classmates of Luke Petitta, gathered at Riverview High School Wednesday morning to celebrate as he signed his letter of intent.
Polar Park construction manager pays $1.9M over minority hiring
BOSTON (AP) — The company that oversaw the construction of a minor league baseball park in Massachusetts has agreed to pay nearly $2 million to settle allegations that it failed to live up to its pledge of giving a certain portion of the work on the project to women- and minority-owned businesses, the state attorney general’s office said.
8 New England cities ranked among best places to live in America
BOSTON — Eight New England cities have been ranked among the best places to live in America for the upcoming the year, according to a new report. U.S. News and World Report has published “Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023″ list and cities in five of the six states that make up New England were highlighted for reasons including good value, being a desirable place to live, having a strong job market, and a high quality of life, the report stated.
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
Damage reports from strong winds in western Massachusetts
22News is working for you with storm damage across western Massachusetts Friday morning due to the damaging winds.
WCVB
Dozens of Massachusetts superintendents condemn racist attacks on leaders
BOSTON — More than three dozen Massachusetts superintendents spent Thursday night speaking out against racism and recent threats of violence. The most recent incident happened on Wednesday, when Dr. Omar Easy, the superintendent of the Wayland Public Schools, was the target of racist graffiti found near the high school.
Princeton’s Mountain Barn Restaurant to reopen as The Barn in early 2023
A popular family-owned restaurant in Princeton which closed last summer will soon be back with a new look and a new name. The Mountain Barn on Worcester Road will be reopening as The Barn in early 2023, giving a nod to the nickname many of its old regulars used. Gabi Bennet, who co-owns the restaurant with her mother Carla Zottoli, told MassLive in an email that the goal is to have the doors open in late January or early February.
MassLive VP of content placed on leave following East Longmeadow charges
MassLive’s Vice President of Content Ed Kubosiak Jr. was suspended by the company this week following an arrest and charges of domestic assault and battery. According to court records, Kubosiak got into an argument with an adult household member at a home in East Longmeadow on Dec. 17 following a party earlier in the night.
Tree fell on Springfield house; 1 injured, 4 forced from home
One person was injured and four people are without a place to live after a tree came down on their Springfield home Friday morning.
Popular Fast Food Franchise is Making Its Way Into Massachusetts
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones in 2023, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
These 5 Massachusetts Towns Get More Snow Than Anywhere Else in the State
As we've already seen a fair amount of the snow in the Berkshires for this time of year, we know there could be plenty on the way throughout this Winter. So, now that we know there could be more on the way in the days to come, it brings up a good question: What Massachusetts cities and towns get the most snow on a yearly basis?
Shooting in Hadley Walmart bathroom resolved with Chicopee and Springfield men to time behind bars
HADLEY – The final defendant involved in a shooting in a Walmart bathroom 16 months ago has been sentenced to a year in the house of corrections, resolving the 2021 crime that left two people with serious gunshot wounds and a third arrested for firing the weapon. Northwestern District...
Worcester police cite ‘threatening’ email in suspension of Officer Colby Turner’s firearm license
The day before Worcester Police Officer Colby Turner was placed on administrative leave and formally informed his off duty assignments were being investigated, he sent an email to more than 400 members of the Worcester Police Department. An attorney for the city, Darina Griffin, argued in court Thursday that the...
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the Country
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Massachusetts definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the Donut Dip in West Springfield, you are definitely missing out.
MassLive.com
Springfield Catholic diocese appoints retired police lieutenant as interim director of victim assistance
SPRINGFIELD — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield has appointed a retired police officer as interim director of victim assistance to succeed outgoing director Jeffrey Trant. Retired Springfield Police Lt. Norman Charest, previously a special investigator for the diocese’s Office of Safe Environment and Victim Assistance, was named to...
Comments / 0