ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

North High boys' basketball comes out strong, rolls to victory at St. John's

SHREWSBURY — The North High boys’ basketball team is headed to Florida, the day after Christmas to compete in an Orlando-area holiday tournament that is stacked with ultra-talented entries from coast to coast. But before they headed south, the Polar Bears continued their torrid start to the season by racing to a 13-0 lead and maintaining complete control the rest of the way, thanks to a lockdown defense and an unselfish offense as they defeated St. John’s,...
SHREWSBURY, MA
hockeyjournal.com

Girls prep hockey power rankings: Two new teams earn top spots

The holiday tournaments saw some top schools grab championships and shake up the top ten as prep hockey hits the holiday break. Williston Northampton captured the 41st annual Harrington Tournament, Andover won the 39th annual Patsy K. Odden Invitational Tournament, Dexter Southfield won its own Holiday Tournament and Cushing won its E.G. Watkins Girls Invitational.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
snntv.com

Petitta embarks on a holy football crusade at Holy Cross

SARASOTA (SNN TV) Dec. 21, 2022 - A Riverview Ram is headed for Worcester, MA to play football for the Purple Crusaders at the College of the Holy Cross. Family members and classmates of Luke Petitta, gathered at Riverview High School Wednesday morning to celebrate as he signed his letter of intent.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

8 New England cities ranked among best places to live in America

BOSTON — Eight New England cities have been ranked among the best places to live in America for the upcoming the year, according to a new report. U.S. News and World Report has published “Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023″ list and cities in five of the six states that make up New England were highlighted for reasons including good value, being a desirable place to live, having a strong job market, and a high quality of life, the report stated.
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Princeton’s Mountain Barn Restaurant to reopen as The Barn in early 2023

A popular family-owned restaurant in Princeton which closed last summer will soon be back with a new look and a new name. The Mountain Barn on Worcester Road will be reopening as The Barn in early 2023, giving a nod to the nickname many of its old regulars used. Gabi Bennet, who co-owns the restaurant with her mother Carla Zottoli, told MassLive in an email that the goal is to have the doors open in late January or early February.
PRINCETON, MA
WSBS

Popular Fast Food Franchise is Making Its Way Into Massachusetts

Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones in 2023, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Springfield Catholic diocese appoints retired police lieutenant as interim director of victim assistance

SPRINGFIELD — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield has appointed a retired police officer as interim director of victim assistance to succeed outgoing director Jeffrey Trant. Retired Springfield Police Lt. Norman Charest, previously a special investigator for the diocese’s Office of Safe Environment and Victim Assistance, was named to...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy