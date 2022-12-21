Read full article on original website
Teachers Can Introduce Kindergarten and First-Grade Students to STEM with New Books in the Bestselling Picture-Perfect Series from NSTA
ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- The latest books in the Picture-Perfect Science series help young students learn to read while they read to learn about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Teachers will find engaging ways to embed reading-comprehension strategies into STEM lessons with NSTA Press ’s new Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Kindergarten, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning and Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Grade 1, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005036/en/ Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Kindergarten, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning available now for purchase at https://my.nsta.org/resource/126060. (Photo: Business Wire)
bestcolleges.com
Most Law Students Are Comfortable With Online Learning: Survey
Over 8 out of 10 law students over the age of 40 are mostly to very comfortable with online discussions. Less than half of students are comfortable with accessing online academic resources. Only 10% of law students are mostly online. Most law students are comfortable with online learning since the...
A ‘No Coding’ App Course Helped A Doctor Get Diverse Students Into Medical School
In 2006, while still a medical student, Dr. Renée Volny Darko often observed that smart, capable students who are underrepresented in medicine (URM) and non-traditional candidates were not getting into medical school at a rate on par with other students. “Medical schools say they have a rough time finding...
'Proud' VSU student from Nigeria graduates with 4.0 GPA
For Mofolake Odubonojo, getting to this point has been a journey of perseverance and a desire to help others.
New technology has hurt students, should be restricted in classrooms, educator says
Former English teacher, Peter Laffin, says schools should restrict technology in classrooms amid the emergence of Open AI's new artificial intelligence chatbot.
Why Schools’ Going Back to ‘Normal’ Won’t Work for Students of Color
National test results released in September 2022 show unprecedented losses in math and reading scores since the pandemic disrupted schooling for millions of children. In response, educational leaders and policymakers across the country are eager to reverse these trends and catch these students back up to where they would have been. But this renewed concern […]
I was a college academic advisor. I want to debunk the myth of the 'dream school' for students.
The author argues that getting into a top school isn't necessarily the best goal for a student — they should make the most of wherever they attend.
Harvard Health
Behind the data, a teacher who left his students transformed
On a clear November morning, Chris Winship, the Diker-Tishman Professor of Sociology, was getting ready to begin the last class of the course on quantitative research methods he has been teaching for more than 40 years, first at Northwestern and for the past three decades at Harvard. Meanwhile, students sat...
Get a Discount on Training Courses to Help You Finally Master Excel
Score a last-minute, practical gift for the holidays that doesn't require any shipping.
When I learned my kid's preschool would hold active-shooter drills, I permanently pulled her out of in-person learning
When her daughter was 3 years old, the author pulled her out of school after learning her class would do active-shooter drills.
