Read full article on original website
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23
WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
25newsnow.com
East Peoria man wins $2,500 in time for Christmas
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The East Peoria Community Foundation hosted a raffle in an effort to raise money for Levee Park. It was an early bird raffle for those who bought raffle tickets to win the grand price, a 70th anniversary limited-edition 2023 Corvette. The car was donated by Uftring Chevrolet.
WAND TV
Closings and cancellations across central Illinois ahead of storm
(WAND) — Libraries, government buildings, and nonprofits are planning to close their doors on Thursday and Friday due to severe winter weather. Anyone planning a trip to a library, courthouse, or other public building should check online or call ahead before leaving home. Listed below are just a few...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria community activist honored at 99-years-old
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Decades of service culminated Wednesday as Peoria Mayor Rita Ali honored a woman who community members are calling a ‘local living legend.’. Ali presented a proclamation to Mrs. Pearly Bonds, who turned 99-years-old in October. In addition to reading the recognition, Ali also the...
1470 WMBD
Fire destroyed Chillicothe home
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – No one was injured in a house fire in Chillicothe Thursday evening that saw firefighters battling the blaze and the elements. The fire occurred on North Bradley Street. Firefighters from Chillicothe were assisted by five other departments in putting the fire out. Chief Marvin Roderick tells...
wymg.com
“About damn time!”
Moving Pillsbury Forward will be tearing Pillsbury down. The group’s president, Chris Richmond, announced Wednesday that demolition will commence soon on a two-story, 50,000 square foot warehouse on the abandoned property. Richmond, who was a year old when his father started working at the plant, says it was an...
25newsnow.com
Illinois State Police: stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Days before Christmas, Illinois State Police are urging travelers to stay home and off the roads if it isn’t safe. Several crashes have been reported in the Central Illinois area since the snow began falling early Thursday morning. McLean and Peoria counties have issued collision warnings for the road. Peoria city, Bloomington, and East Peoria have also issued collision warnings.
Illinois State Rifle Association not willing to bend on gun ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A lobbyist for the Illinois State Rifle Association says the organization is not willing to negotiate terms on a proposal that would ban numerous guns in the state. Ed Sullivan, a former state representative who now lobbies for the association, told a House committee Tuesday that House Bill 5855 will immediately open legal […]
Central Illinois Proud
Avoid your pipes from freezing amid arctic blast
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A major fear with the arctic cold temperatures Central Illinois is expecting later this week is frozen pipes. This year alone, State Farm has paid out 9,000 claims from frozen pipe damage. The average cost of a claim comes in around $20,000. “Once you get...
1470 WMBD
Man injured after North Valley shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – A man was hurt Wednesday night after being shot in Peoria’s North Valley. Peoria Police were dispatched around 7:15 p.m. to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, where the man had just arrived with a gunshot wound. The victim told police he was walking near Morton...
25newsnow.com
Washington’s mayor on list of potential candidates for vacant State Senate seat
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Republican Party chairs for 13 area counties are releasing details how they will fill the Illinois State Senate seat vacated by Bloomington’s Jason Barickman, and some familiar names in Central Illinois politics are apparently interested in replacing him for a two-year term. Barickman officially...
Central Illinois Proud
Victim of Rt. 29 crash identified
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The man who died in the head-on crash on Rt. 29 on Tuesday has been identified by the Peoria County Corner. 87-year-old John H. Johnson, of Lacon, was driving northbound before merging onto the southbound lane for unknown reasons. Johnson’s pickup truck collided head-on with a...
25newsnow.com
Missing East Peoria woman found safe
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - A missing East Peoria woman has been found alive and safe in Ohio. The East Peoria Police Department confirmed Thursday that Caryl K. Harrer was found earlier in the day, and the family had been notified. The Department adds they thank everyone, including outside...
25newsnow.com
First Alert: Latest update on the incoming Winter Storm
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Today is the true calm before the storm, with highs in the low 30s under cloudy skies. Dry weather will persist through the evening hours, with just a slight chance for a few snowflakes by daybreak Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Bureau and Putnam counties ahead of the incoming storm system that looks to bring accumulating snow, blizzard-like travel conditions, and bitter cold to central Illinois over the next few days. A Winter Storm Watch Remains in effect for the rest of the 25 News Viewing Area.
wglt.org
A Christmas miracle: The search for Bella the dog ends with a rescue
The frigid four-day search for a lost dog who wandered many miles across McLean County found its happy ending Thursday night – and the dog got a warm bath and some chicken nuggets. Bella, a Bernese Mountain Dog, escaped from her new foster home in Bloomington on Sunday night....
25newsnow.com
Amtrak makes changes ahead of winter storm
ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - Amtrak is reducing service levels to and from Chicago due to the impending winter storm. That includes trains that would run the Lincoln Service routes through Bloomington-Normal. There are usually five routes, but only three are scheduled right now. Some cancellations last through Sunday. “And...
wmay.com
Nine From Peoria Arrested In Springfield On Gun Charges
Nine people, all from Peoria, have been arrested on gun charges as part of a Springfield police crackdown on people coming into town from other communities looking to start trouble. Seven adults and two juveniles were taken into custody late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. They face multiple charges,...
Central Illinois Proud
Collision Alert for McLean County
MCLEAN, Ill. (WMBD)– McLean County Sheriff’s Office has issued a collision alert till further notice. According to a press release, drivers involved in minor property damage should exchange insurance information and report the accident to the Sheriff’s office within 48 hours after the alert has been lifted.
Central Illinois Proud
Juvenile male dies by gunfire in Peoria Thursday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police announced Thursday that they are investigating the death of a juvenile male in the 3400 block of W. Oakcrest on Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the scene just before 2 p.m. on Thursday and found a juvenile male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was not breathing and was pronounced dead at the scene.
1470 WMBD
Victim in fatal crash near Chillicothe identified
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – A man from Lacon has been identified as the man who died in a crash north of Chillicothe Tuesday. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the man as John Johnson, 87. Harwood says it’s believed Johnson was driving northbound on Route 29 when he somehow crossed...
Comments / 0