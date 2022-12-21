ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23

WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

East Peoria man wins $2,500 in time for Christmas

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The East Peoria Community Foundation hosted a raffle in an effort to raise money for Levee Park. It was an early bird raffle for those who bought raffle tickets to win the grand price, a 70th anniversary limited-edition 2023 Corvette. The car was donated by Uftring Chevrolet.
EAST PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Closings and cancellations across central Illinois ahead of storm

(WAND) — Libraries, government buildings, and nonprofits are planning to close their doors on Thursday and Friday due to severe winter weather. Anyone planning a trip to a library, courthouse, or other public building should check online or call ahead before leaving home. Listed below are just a few...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria community activist honored at 99-years-old

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Decades of service culminated Wednesday as Peoria Mayor Rita Ali honored a woman who community members are calling a ‘local living legend.’. Ali presented a proclamation to Mrs. Pearly Bonds, who turned 99-years-old in October. In addition to reading the recognition, Ali also the...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Fire destroyed Chillicothe home

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – No one was injured in a house fire in Chillicothe Thursday evening that saw firefighters battling the blaze and the elements. The fire occurred on North Bradley Street. Firefighters from Chillicothe were assisted by five other departments in putting the fire out. Chief Marvin Roderick tells...
CHILLICOTHE, IL
wymg.com

“About damn time!”

Moving Pillsbury Forward will be tearing Pillsbury down. The group’s president, Chris Richmond, announced Wednesday that demolition will commence soon on a two-story, 50,000 square foot warehouse on the abandoned property. Richmond, who was a year old when his father started working at the plant, says it was an...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
25newsnow.com

Illinois State Police: stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Days before Christmas, Illinois State Police are urging travelers to stay home and off the roads if it isn’t safe. Several crashes have been reported in the Central Illinois area since the snow began falling early Thursday morning. McLean and Peoria counties have issued collision warnings for the road. Peoria city, Bloomington, and East Peoria have also issued collision warnings.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Avoid your pipes from freezing amid arctic blast

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A major fear with the arctic cold temperatures Central Illinois is expecting later this week is frozen pipes. This year alone, State Farm has paid out 9,000 claims from frozen pipe damage. The average cost of a claim comes in around $20,000. “Once you get...
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Man injured after North Valley shooting

PEORIA, Ill. – A man was hurt Wednesday night after being shot in Peoria’s North Valley. Peoria Police were dispatched around 7:15 p.m. to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, where the man had just arrived with a gunshot wound. The victim told police he was walking near Morton...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Victim of Rt. 29 crash identified

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The man who died in the head-on crash on Rt. 29 on Tuesday has been identified by the Peoria County Corner. 87-year-old John H. Johnson, of Lacon, was driving northbound before merging onto the southbound lane for unknown reasons. Johnson’s pickup truck collided head-on with a...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Missing East Peoria woman found safe

EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - A missing East Peoria woman has been found alive and safe in Ohio. The East Peoria Police Department confirmed Thursday that Caryl K. Harrer was found earlier in the day, and the family had been notified. The Department adds they thank everyone, including outside...
EAST PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

First Alert: Latest update on the incoming Winter Storm

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Today is the true calm before the storm, with highs in the low 30s under cloudy skies. Dry weather will persist through the evening hours, with just a slight chance for a few snowflakes by daybreak Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Bureau and Putnam counties ahead of the incoming storm system that looks to bring accumulating snow, blizzard-like travel conditions, and bitter cold to central Illinois over the next few days. A Winter Storm Watch Remains in effect for the rest of the 25 News Viewing Area.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Amtrak makes changes ahead of winter storm

ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - Amtrak is reducing service levels to and from Chicago due to the impending winter storm. That includes trains that would run the Lincoln Service routes through Bloomington-Normal. There are usually five routes, but only three are scheduled right now. Some cancellations last through Sunday. “And...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wmay.com

Nine From Peoria Arrested In Springfield On Gun Charges

Nine people, all from Peoria, have been arrested on gun charges as part of a Springfield police crackdown on people coming into town from other communities looking to start trouble. Seven adults and two juveniles were taken into custody late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. They face multiple charges,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Collision Alert for McLean County

MCLEAN, Ill. (WMBD)– McLean County Sheriff’s Office has issued a collision alert till further notice. According to a press release, drivers involved in minor property damage should exchange insurance information and report the accident to the Sheriff’s office within 48 hours after the alert has been lifted.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Juvenile male dies by gunfire in Peoria Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police announced Thursday that they are investigating the death of a juvenile male in the 3400 block of W. Oakcrest on Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the scene just before 2 p.m. on Thursday and found a juvenile male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was not breathing and was pronounced dead at the scene.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Victim in fatal crash near Chillicothe identified

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – A man from Lacon has been identified as the man who died in a crash north of Chillicothe Tuesday. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the man as John Johnson, 87. Harwood says it’s believed Johnson was driving northbound on Route 29 when he somehow crossed...
CHILLICOTHE, IL

