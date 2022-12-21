Read full article on original website
Mount Vernon News
Ohio jobless numbers continue to tell different stories
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Ohio’s unemployment numbers continue to tell two different stories for the second consecutive month. Unemployment remained steady at 4.2%, but the labor force participation rate fell, and the monthly household survey showed weakness. All that means, The Buckeye Institute says, is that more people...
spectrumnews1.com
$6B spending bill draws scrutiny over housing assistance funds
COLUMBUS, Ohio — With the lame-duck session of the Ohio legislature wrapped up, several bills are now waiting for a signature from Governor Mike DeWine. One of these bills is a $6 billion spending package approved by Ohio lawmakers which aims to provide assistance for child care, nursing homes, food banks and housing assistance. However, some groups are upset with the bill due to an amendment that they believe makes the funds unusable.
WTRF
Ohio Governor DeWine signs opioid-related Executive Order
Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed an Executive Order on December 22. The newest order is to suspend the normal rulemaking process to allow the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy to classify all products containing an unregulated drug that produces opioid-like effects, tianeptine, as a Schedule I controlled substance.
The mathematical flaw in Ohio’s redistricting requirements
Much anguish has been expressed about Republican gerrymandering of Ohio voting districts. Much less has been written about why the various requirements of the redistricting law may be difficult or even mathematically impossible to meet. One fallacy is that party representation can be made proportional to the total Republican/Democratic voter...
spectrumnews1.com
Ag Report: USDA injects nearly $100 million into Ohio rural businesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The federal government is investing millions of dollars in rural businesses and entrepreneurs through loans and grants. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, eight projects throughout Ohio will receive some form of funding. Spectrum News agriculture expert Andy Vance said this funding comes from...
Gov. DeWine, veto HB 507 and safeguard our state’s air and public lands
“The thief comes only to steal, kill and destroy; I came that they may have life and have it more abundantly.” -- (John 10:10). As a pro-life Christian, recent events at the Ohio Statehouse have me reflecting on these words of Jesus Christ. The Ohio legislature just passed House Bill 507 that calls natural gas “clean energy” and expands drilling on public lands. Sadly, this bill, as amended, was passed with little discussion.
Ohio students closer to getting religious accomodations
(The Center Square) – Ohio colleges and universities could soon be required to develop a policy that would provide religious accommodations for students following the General Assembly's passage of bipartisan legislation. The Testing Your Faith Act, which now heads to Gov. Mike DeWine, also prohibits institutions of higher learning...
wvxu.org
Ohio lawmakers approved $161M for rent assistance, but it may not help without a key change
Ohio lawmakers recently approved $161 million for rental assistance throughout the state. But the organizations that distribute such funding say it won’t help anyone unless Gov. Mike DeWine vetoes part of the state law its included in. House Bill 45 started as a tax amnesty bill, but on the...
DeWine should veto a bill that says to deployed military personnel their votes don’t count
In summer 2008, I was deployed to Talil Airbase in Iraq. The military was doing its voter registration/absentee ballot request drive. I filled out my absentee ballot request postcard, acceptable for all 50 states. The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections processed that request on Sept. 24. I received my ballot the week before the Nov. 4 election. During the little free time I had, I did my research, filled out my ballot, and placed it in the mailbox before Election Day. The election board processed my ballot on Nov. 12, eight days after the election. I know from experience this was not an issue just for those serving in a war zone.
Ohio Department of Job and Family Services release updated unemployment data
The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services released updated data on unemployment claims filed in Ohio last week. These statistics were shared with the U.S Department of Labor, according to the spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS). The week of December 11th through December...
spectrumnews1.com
Gov. DeWine approves $25 million to support food assistance programs across Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio food banks are set to receive an additional $25 million in federal relief funds, thanks to a new spending bill. The money, which is part of the $6 billion allocated to organizations and projects in need across Ohio, will be used to provide essential items to those in need.
Cleveland Jewish News
Ohio reports nearly 18,000 new COVID-19 cases
Ohio reported 17,891 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,294,521, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Dec. 22. Ohio has an average of 267.8 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week...
Citing Medicaid costs, DeWine calls for an end to Public Health Emergency
Declaring that “we have returned to life as normal,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine joined Republican governors calling on Biden to let the federally declared Public Health Emergency for COVID expire in April.
NPR
Ohio bill to spur fracking in state parks and forests heads to governor’s office
Ohio lawmakers passed a bill meant to accelerate oil and gas drilling in state parks and on other state-owned land. The original bill focused on food processing rules when it was passed by the Ohio House of Representatives last spring, but when Ohio Senators took it up this month, they added amendments, one of which would change the language around leasing state lands for oil and gas drilling. The Ohio House passed the bill with the new amendments on Tuesday, and it is headed to Governor Mike DeWine.
Power grid company PJM Interconnection asks Ohioans to reduce use of electricity amid Winter Storm Elliott
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- PJM Interconnection, a company that organizes the movement of electricity across Ohio, is asking residents to conserve amid Winter Storm Elliott. The company’s request was prompted by a storm that has hammered the state with snow, high wind gusts and single-digit temperatures. PJM Interconnection also organizes...
By the numbers: 5 takeaways from Ohio’s 2022 general election
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 2022 midterm cycle once again put Ohio, wistful for its bellwether banner, back in the national spotlight. There was a redistricting fight that was among the most contentious nationwide. The U.S. Senate race drew attention – and millions of dollars – from around the country. A couple of candidates during the Republican primary even looked like they might come to blows.
Here’s all you need to know about the important changes proposed in Ohio’s massive criminal-justice reform bill
COLUMBUS, Ohio—When Ohio lawmakers passed a massive, 1,000-page-plus criminal-justice reform bill last week, much attention was paid to the part of it that would toughen the state’s penalties for distracted driving. But Senate Bill 288, currently headed to Gov. Mike DeWine, would change a lot more than that....
Ohio’s has its first openly gay minority leader
COLUMBUS, Ohio, (WCMH) — Leadership at the Ohio Statehouse is shaking up heading into the new year and Senator Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood) is stepping up as the first openly gay minority leader after almost 12 years as a lawmaker. “It was a diverse group of people who sent me here and I am determined to […]
Emails show FirstEnergy executives pledged help with nuclear bailout bill from DeWine administration: The Wake Up for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Browns vs. New Orleans Saints: 1 p.m. Saturday, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland. TV: WOIO Channel 19. Radio: WKRK FM/92.3, WNCX FM/98.5, WKNR AM/850. Northeast Ohio weekend weather forecast: Wind, extreme cold and snow...
NBC4 Columbus
AEP Ohio asks central Ohioans to reduce power use till Christmas morning
With frigid temperatures sticking around across the Midwest over Christmas weekend, millions of people are being asked to reduce power use, including in Ohio. AEP Ohio asks central Ohioans to reduce power use …. With frigid temperatures sticking around across the Midwest over Christmas weekend, millions of people are being...
