ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
Mount Vernon News

Ohio jobless numbers continue to tell different stories

(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Ohio’s unemployment numbers continue to tell two different stories for the second consecutive month. Unemployment remained steady at 4.2%, but the labor force participation rate fell, and the monthly household survey showed weakness. All that means, The Buckeye Institute says, is that more people...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

$6B spending bill draws scrutiny over housing assistance funds

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With the lame-duck session of the Ohio legislature wrapped up, several bills are now waiting for a signature from Governor Mike DeWine. One of these bills is a $6 billion spending package approved by Ohio lawmakers which aims to provide assistance for child care, nursing homes, food banks and housing assistance. However, some groups are upset with the bill due to an amendment that they believe makes the funds unusable.
OHIO STATE
WTRF

Ohio Governor DeWine signs opioid-related Executive Order

Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed an Executive Order on December 22. The newest order is to suspend the normal rulemaking process to allow the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy to classify all products containing an unregulated drug that produces opioid-like effects, tianeptine, as a Schedule I controlled substance.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

The mathematical flaw in Ohio’s redistricting requirements

Much anguish has been expressed about Republican gerrymandering of Ohio voting districts. Much less has been written about why the various requirements of the redistricting law may be difficult or even mathematically impossible to meet. One fallacy is that party representation can be made proportional to the total Republican/Democratic voter...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Ag Report: USDA injects nearly $100 million into Ohio rural businesses

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The federal government is investing millions of dollars in rural businesses and entrepreneurs through loans and grants. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, eight projects throughout Ohio will receive some form of funding. Spectrum News agriculture expert Andy Vance said this funding comes from...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Gov. DeWine, veto HB 507 and safeguard our state’s air and public lands

“The thief comes only to steal, kill and destroy; I came that they may have life and have it more abundantly.” -- (John 10:10). As a pro-life Christian, recent events at the Ohio Statehouse have me reflecting on these words of Jesus Christ. The Ohio legislature just passed House Bill 507 that calls natural gas “clean energy” and expands drilling on public lands. Sadly, this bill, as amended, was passed with little discussion.
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Ohio students closer to getting religious accomodations

(The Center Square) – Ohio colleges and universities could soon be required to develop a policy that would provide religious accommodations for students following the General Assembly's passage of bipartisan legislation. The Testing Your Faith Act, which now heads to Gov. Mike DeWine, also prohibits institutions of higher learning...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

DeWine should veto a bill that says to deployed military personnel their votes don’t count

In summer 2008, I was deployed to Talil Airbase in Iraq. The military was doing its voter registration/absentee ballot request drive. I filled out my absentee ballot request postcard, acceptable for all 50 states. The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections processed that request on Sept. 24. I received my ballot the week before the Nov. 4 election. During the little free time I had, I did my research, filled out my ballot, and placed it in the mailbox before Election Day. The election board processed my ballot on Nov. 12, eight days after the election. I know from experience this was not an issue just for those serving in a war zone.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Ohio reports nearly 18,000 new COVID-19 cases

Ohio reported 17,891 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,294,521, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Dec. 22. Ohio has an average of 267.8 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week...
OHIO STATE
NPR

Ohio bill to spur fracking in state parks and forests heads to governor’s office

Ohio lawmakers passed a bill meant to accelerate oil and gas drilling in state parks and on other state-owned land. The original bill focused on food processing rules when it was passed by the Ohio House of Representatives last spring, but when Ohio Senators took it up this month, they added amendments, one of which would change the language around leasing state lands for oil and gas drilling. The Ohio House passed the bill with the new amendments on Tuesday, and it is headed to Governor Mike DeWine.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

By the numbers: 5 takeaways from Ohio’s 2022 general election

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 2022 midterm cycle once again put Ohio, wistful for its bellwether banner, back in the national spotlight. There was a redistricting fight that was among the most contentious nationwide. The U.S. Senate race drew attention – and millions of dollars – from around the country. A couple of candidates during the Republican primary even looked like they might come to blows.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio’s has its first openly gay minority leader

COLUMBUS, Ohio, (WCMH) — Leadership at the Ohio Statehouse is shaking up heading into the new year and Senator Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood) is stepping up as the first openly gay minority leader after almost 12 years as a lawmaker. “It was a diverse group of people who sent me here and I am determined to […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Emails show FirstEnergy executives pledged help with nuclear bailout bill from DeWine administration: The Wake Up for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Browns vs. New Orleans Saints: 1 p.m. Saturday, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland. TV: WOIO Channel 19. Radio: WKRK FM/92.3, WNCX FM/98.5, WKNR AM/850. Northeast Ohio weekend weather forecast: Wind, extreme cold and snow...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

AEP Ohio asks central Ohioans to reduce power use till Christmas morning

With frigid temperatures sticking around across the Midwest over Christmas weekend, millions of people are being asked to reduce power use, including in Ohio. AEP Ohio asks central Ohioans to reduce power use …. With frigid temperatures sticking around across the Midwest over Christmas weekend, millions of people are being...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy