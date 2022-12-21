Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Experts say Nebraska's nitrate problem is serious, but can it be solved?
Pretend for a moment that Nebraska somehow halted all use of nitrogen fertilizer – not a single speck more on our lawns, golf courses and corn fields. The water we drink – which is increasingly laced with nitrate and, when untreated, potentially dangerous to children – would continue to be nitrate-laced and dangerous for years. Maybe decades.
News Channel Nebraska
Negative temps freeze boiled noodles in northeast Nebraska
PILGER, Neb. -- The cold temperatures across the state gave one northeast Nebraska woman and her son a chance to do a bit of a science experiment Thursday. The wind chills hitting -50 degrees in northeast Nebraska, Kelsey Aude and her son were able to suspend a fork in wet noodles, creating some unique pictures.
News Channel Nebraska
'It's going to be very dangerous': Severe winter weather grips Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Winter storm warnings have been issued over much of the midwest and Nebraska is feeling the effects. On Wednesday morning in Norfolk, wind chills were down to -4 and it’s only expected to get colder as the week goes on. The distance operations maintenance manager for...
News Channel Nebraska
NSP, partner agencies assist hundreds of stranded motorists
NEBRASKA -- Weather conditions posed as dangerous driving conditions over this last week. While there were some places seeing whiteout conditions, authorities were still assisting stranded travelers. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) responded to more than 500 weather-related incidents during the winter storm and blistering cold temperatures. The...
News Channel Nebraska
Santa Claus is coming to town: follow the big man's path via NORAD
NEBRASKA -- When will Santa stop by your house? Will you be able to catch him this year?. Track where Santa is with NORAD Tracks Santa. If you want to see where Santa is, you can click here. You can also call +1 (877) HI-NORAD to see where Santa is.
Comments / 0