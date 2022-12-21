A Kind of Guise has officially launched its Holiday 2022 collection, building on Fall/Winter 2022 with an offering decked in both colour and comfort for cold winter nights. Drawing on this season’s South American theme, notable pieces include a light blue denim fringed shirt and floral-patterned shirts. Layering essentials like the Kura Cardigan and Marani Overshirt fulfil the brand’s cosy brief—arriving in houndstooth and heavy herringbone patterns—while lightweight button-down knitted polos are served in new shades of “Grasshopper” and “Canyon Clay”.

16 DAYS AGO