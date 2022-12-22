A breakdown on all 22 of Boise State's early signees

On Wednesday, on the first day of the Early Signing Period, Boise State inked pledges from 22 recruits.

Here’s a breakdown of everyone the Broncos signed on Wednesday.

QB CJ Tiller // 6-2, 190 lbs // Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

NOTEABLE: Ranked as a top-40 QB in the nation, per 247Sports. ... Moved from Arizona to Southern California for his senior year of HS. ... Also held offers from Cal, San Diego State and Washington State. ... Accurate downfield passer. ... Can escape the pocket and throw on the run.

QUOTEABLE: “He can pick a defense apart like you’ve never seen before,” said Tiller’s dad, Chris. “They had him in the (quarterbacks) room on his unofficial visit and when (former OC Tim Plough) was asking questions, CJ would raise his hands and answer it before everyone else did.”

RB Jambres “Breezy” Dubar //6-0, 190 lbs // Anna, Texas

NOTEABLE: Ranked as the No. 20 RB in the nation, according to 247Sports. … Boise State’s highest-rated commit. ... Ran for 1,600 yards and 19 touchdowns as a senior ... Owns a lawn mowing business called “Five-Star Landscaping.” ... Also had offers from Colorado and Utah. ... Elusive running back.

QUOTEABLE: “He’s got the ability to punish,” said Seth Parr, Dubar’s coach at Anna. “He’s got the ability to elude people. But he also has the top-end speed where he can score from anywhere. That’s what makes him different. It’s untapped potential.”

CB Franklyn Johnson // 6-0, 175 lbs // Little Elm, Texas

NOTEABLE: Has really impressive speed and raw talent ... In HS, played cornerback, receiver and even quarterback at times. ... Also had offers from Colorado State, Utah State and UNLV. ... Took an unofficial visit to Alabama.

QUOTEABLE: “Just an explosive athlete,” said BSU safeties coach Kane Ioane. “We’re going to watch him develop as a corner out there on an island and he’s got that competitive edge to him that you really love at that position.”

S Titus Toler // 6-0, 180 lbs // Bellflower, CA //Univ. of Wisconsin

NOTEABLE: Transfer from Wisconsin. ... Could start at CB right away. ... Mature kid who could be a leader immediately. ... Went to St. John Bosco HS with George Holani. ... Missed most of 2020 season and all of 2021 with injury. ... Could play either nickel or safety.

QUOTEABLE: “(The coaches pitched me) on basically all the opportunities I’ll have,” Toler said. “They have two guys going to the league and they needed spots to be filled at the DB position.”

S Ty Benefield // 6-2, 185 lbs // Irvine, Calif.

NOTEABLE: Might be best DB in BSU’s 2023 class. ... As a senior, had 91 tackles, 4 INTs and 7 pass deflections. ... Playing WR, caught 90 passes for over 1,400 yards and 20 touchdowns. ... Also had offers from Oregon St., BYU and Washington.

QUOTEABLE: “He has the length and the athletic ability and the physicality that you’re looking for,” said Ioane. “When he walks in the room, you’re going, ‘Yeah, that’s what a safety is supposed to look like.’”

WR Chase Penry // 6-1, 185 lbs // Englewood, CO // Univ. of Colorado

NOTEABLE: Transfer from Colorado. ... Going to add immediate impact. ... Should be a great tool for Taylen Green. ... At CU, he tallied 10 catches for 111 yards and a touchdown. ... Will have three years of eligibility at BSU.

QUOTEABLE: “I would say I’m a unique player,” Penry said. “I bring a lot of different skill sets to the game. My ability to flat-out catch the ball, I would say, is my best ability.”

TE Matt Wagner // 6-4, 225 lbs // Prosper, Texas

NOTEABLE: Has potential to be best BSU tight end in a while. ... Was committed to North Texas until Monday. ... Took an official visit to BSU for BYU game. ... Played in a run-heavy scheme in HS. ... Very experienced blocker. ... As a senior, caught 47 passes for nearly 600 yards and 5 touchdowns.

QUOTEABLE: “Something I really pride myself in is my versatility. You can line me up anywhere on the field and I’m going to be able to make a play,” Wagner said. “My last two years of high school, I never took off an offensive rep.”

CB A’Marion McCoy // 6-1, 170 lbs // Oakland, Calif. // Laney College

NOTEABLE: Can come in and play right away. ... Super confident. ... Only played basketball in HS until his senior year, so no one really recruited him. ... In two years at Laney, had 6 INTs and 62 tackles. ... Took official visits to BSU and Fresno State.

QUOTEABLE: “I can be out on an island all game,” McCoy said. “What helps is my arms, I’m a longer guy so I’m able to press at the line and deflect balls with my long arms.”

LB Chase Martin // 6-1, 205 lbs // Thousand Oaks, Calif.

NOTEABLE: Didn’t have a single offer until late September. ... Runs the 100 meter in just over 11 seconds. ... Had over 125 tackles in each of the last two years. ... Last year, he also played RB and ran for over 1,000 yards and 17 TDs. ... Also held offers from Baylor and Washington St.

QUOTEABLE: “I am so fired up about Chase Martin,” said BSU defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson. “He’s going to develop here. Even in the past few days, everyone in the Pac-12 called him and he literally calls me laughing going, ‘Coach, I’m coming to you.’”

DL Michael Madrie // 6-4, 255 lbs // Argyle, Texas

NOTEABLE: Fantastic run stopper. ... Ranked as No. 141 DL in the country. ... As a senior, had 78 tackles, 14 TFLs and 7 sacks. ... Oozes confidence. ... Recently got an offer from Arizona State. ... Said he wants to be at BSU for three years then go to the NFL.

QUOTEABLE: “Most people can tell you that they don’t recognize the off-the-field Michael,” Madrie said. “I’m going to attack you relentlessly every time, every play. You will be begging your coach to put someone else in. I promise you that.”

CB Gabe Tahir // 6-1, 175 lbs // Kennewick, Wash.

NOTEABLE: Long, raw and athletic. ... Has legit NFL potential ... Top-20 recruit in Washington. ... Final three schools were BSU, Utah State and Hawaii. ... Didn’t start playing CB until sophomore year of HS.

QUOTEABLE: “(The BSU coaches) told me that they think they can really develop me into something way better than I can imagine. I was all in on that,” Tahir said. “They truly did believe in me.”

TE Cayden Dawson // 6-4, 230 lbs // San Diego, Calif.

NOTEABLE: Very versatile ... Could play defense, and maybe on the O-line if he needed to. ... Caught just 19 passes for 227 yards as a senior. ... Was actually a better DE in HS, had a combined for 177 tackles and 36 TFLs in junior and senior year.

QUOTEABLE: “(In HS), they had him play defensive end, nose guard,” said BSU tight ends coach Nate Potter. “He’s played tackle for them on offense. He’s played wide receiver. All of those things make him a valuable tight end.”

LB Wyatt Milkovic // 6-2, 225 lbs // Chandler, Arizona

NOTEABLE: Extremely physical. ... Bought in on Boise State’s culture already. ... In 11 games this season, he had 144 tackles, 19.5 TFLs and 4 sacks. ... Missed last few games on senior season with injury. ... His Basha HS team won the state title in highest level of AZ HS football.

QUOTEABLE: “I like to fly around. I have a very high motor,” Milkovic said. “What really helps me is I do a lot of stuff behind the scenes. Like I beg my coach to watch extra film.”

OL Jason Steele // 6-4, 270 lbs // Murrieta, Calif.

NOTEABLE: Will be on campus in January. ... Could play early. ... Likely to play center at BSU. ... Went to same HS as former BSU QB Hank Bachmeier. ... Had offers from Arizona State, Cal and SDSU. ... Committed back in April.

QUOTEABLE: “I’m violent — but it’s a controlled violence,” Steele said. “I know how to keep my head and stuff like that, but I also know how to pound somebody play after play, like six plays in a row and make them tap out.”

DL Max Stege // 6-5, 250 lbs // Germany

NOTEABLE: From Germany. ... First time BSU saw him was at a camp TCU camp. ... Will be on campus in January. ... Also had offers from Houston, Liberty and Idaho. ... Flew across the world to take an official visit to BSU.

QUOTEABLE: “He plays with a high motor. Very physical,” said BSU DL coach Frank Maile. “The fact that he’s super raw to the game still, and that we can mold him into the player he needs to be and is capable of being is awesome.”

TE Oliver Fisher // 6-5, 225 lbs // Sherwood, Ore.

NOTEABLE: Versatile ... Could play DL if needed. ... Only FBS offer was BSU. ... Ranked as the No. 3 player in Oregon. ... Solid basketball player in HS. ... Committed to BSU back in July. ... Didn’t play varsity football until his junior year.

QUOTEABLE: “In my opinion, I’m one of the more agile tight ends in the country,” Fisher said, “just from playing basketball my entire life.”

OL Carson Rasmussen // 6-5, 296 lbs // Meridian, Idaho

NOTEABLE: Only commit from Idaho. ... Played at Owyhee HS. ... Super athletic for an offensive lineman. ... First-team 5A SIC offensive lineman. ... Ranked as the fourth-best player in Idaho. ... Showed up at a BSU camp and was incredible, which led to an offer.

QUOTEABLE: “He was super impressive just how he conducted himself in a hyper-competitive situation,” said BSU OL coach Tim Keane. “Like he did not flinch at all. When we were able to see that, we were like, ‘Oh yeah, this is our guy.’”

OL Kyle Cox // 6-6, 270 lbs // Eatonville, Wash.

NOTEABLE: Ranked as a top-25 recruit in Washington. ... Also had offers from Air Force and SDSU. ... His hometown of Eatonville has a population of 3,000.

QUOTEABLE: “I think my strongest point is definitely my run blocking,” Cox said. “We do a lot of that (at my HS) and we do a lot of weight room here. We get after it in the weight room. I feel like that transfers to run blocking a lot.”

ATH Khai Taylor // 6-1, 165 lbs // Pittsburg, Calif.

NOTEABLE: Can play both receiver and defensive back. ... Had 32 tackles and 3 TFLs as a senior. ... Playing WR this year, he caught 42 passes for over 700 yards and 9 TDs. ... Also held offers from Air Force and Nevada. ... Likely to play DB at Boise State.

QUOTEABLE: “They’re going to move me around the field,” Taylor said. “It’s just going to be getting down there and get the playbook down. I trust my ability to do that and to earn a spot my first year.”

WR Jackson Grier // 5-11, 175 lbs // Fort Lauderdale, Florida

NOTEABLE: Could be a hidden gem. ... Will need to develop in his first few years at BSU. ... Dad is Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier. ... Missed entire 2022 season with an injury. ... Had no other offers. ... Shined at a BSU camp this summer with Tiller.

QUOTEABLE: “There was a sequence of plays (at our camp) where he ran four go-routes in a row and two of the four were thrown to him and he made big-time catches,” said BSU receivers coach Matt Miller. “He made the catch, ran back. Made the catch, ran back.”

CB Nick Hawthorne // 6-2, 175 lbs // Fort Worth, Texas

NOTEABLE: Could also possibly play safety at BSU. ... Extremely physical. ... As a senior, had 44 tackles, 4 INTs and 9 pass breakups. ... Also held offers from Oregon St, Colorado St. and Utah St.

QUOTEABLE: “Another guy who could tie his shoes standing up,” said Ioane. “He’s going to be a really good looking DB and has that range and athletic ability that will add to his versatility.”

EDGE Demanuel Brown // 6-3, 230 lbs // Houston, Texas

NOTEABLE: Really impressive run stopper and solid pass rusher. ... Only EDGE BSU signed in the 2023 class. ... In track, he ran the 400m in 50 seconds. ... Had 11 offers from places like Oregon St. and Tulane. ... Ranked as 103rd-best EDGE recruit in the nation.

QUOTEABLE: “If he would have just kept excelling, he would have been a track scholarship kid,” said Anthony Williams, Brown’s football coach at Dekaney High. “He migrated more to being a football player.”