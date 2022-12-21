ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersville, NC

bpr.org

WNC bundles up as Arctic weather settles in for the holiday weekend.

Spigot covers, hand warmers and bags of ice melt were added to holiday shopping lists across Western North Carolina as the Arctic blast settled into the region and temperatures plunged and gusty winds whipped. A steady stream of customers came through the Ace Hardware on Fairview Road in Asheville. Barry Dean and his five-year-old son waited patiently for a propane tank refill. “We’ve heard the wind warnings and I’m worried about losing power,” said Dean. “We have a small propane heater, probably won’t help much, but we’re looking at single digits tonight and with the wind chill factored in, who knows how cold it will feel, so it’s better than nothing.” Find the latest forecast and advisories from the National Weather service here.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A man who has been on the run since Monday is now in custody, charged as part of a double murder investigation. US Marshals arrested Cody Dockins just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday night in Rutherford County. Dockins is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Sandy Torrey and Bryan Kopkhar. Their bodies were found in a vehicle at a closed convenience store on Mills Gap Road early Monday morning.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
Travel Maven

These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North Carolina

The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. North Carolina carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to this list by Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Asheville. Keep reading to learn more.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Can we slow the gentrification of WNC?

Dinner conversation last night with a young couple who live in New Zealand but are here for the holidays — he’s a native Kiwi, she’s from Haywood County — came around to how it seems this area is getting so many newcomers from all over the country. As 2022 draws to a close, you gotta wonder just how many more people will be moving to this region over the next few years, and subsequently, how it will change this place we call home.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

East Bend Man Arrested In Alexander County

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Surry County man on Wednesday. 40-year old Joseph Patrick Harvey Jr of East Bend was served arrest warrants from Surry County for felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance and felony conspiring to traffic methamphetamine. Harvey is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $200,000.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – December 21-22, 2022

NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-WVZ042>044-507- 508-211645- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles- Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA- Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford- Amherst-Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier- Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville,. Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale,. Volney, Galax, Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington,. Hot Springs, Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista,. Stuart, Rocky...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Avery County, NC, Caldwell County, NC – December 21-22, 2022

NCZ033-049-050-501-503-505-507-211645- /O.NEW.KGSP.WW.Y.0009.221222T0000Z-221222T1400Z/. Avery-Yancey-Mitchell-Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains- McDowell Mountains-Rutherford Mountains- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Swiss,. Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick, Spruce Pine,. Poplar, Jonas Ridge, Ashford, Woodlawn, Old Fort,. and Chimney Rock State Park. 339 AM EST Wed Dec 21 2022. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
wnctimes.com

Rutherford Man Charged Connected to Shooting Deaths in Asheville

Buncombe County -- December 23, 2022: At approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday evening Cody Wayne Dockins was. in Rutherford County. Dockins was wanted on multiple open warrants, including one for first-degree murder, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Rutherford worked together to take him into custody.
ASHEVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

K-9 Drug Bust in Newton

NEWTON, N.C. – Police in Newton have taken more than 4 pounds of marijuana and a gram of methamphetamine off the streets. On December 19, investigators with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Group (SEG) stopped a vehicle on Fairgrove Church Road after seeing a registration violation.
NEWTON, NC

