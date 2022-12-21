Read full article on original website
My Fox 8
North Carolina man’s father-son skiing trip turns into travel nightmare as blizzard grounds flights
BOZEMAN, Mont. – You are hearing and watching the incredible images as a pre-holiday blizzard freezes in place millions of travelers who are trying to get home for their celebrations. We offer you the insights of one North Carolinian caught up in this winter wonder-if-we-ever-will-fly land. And he isn’t...
bpr.org
WNC bundles up as Arctic weather settles in for the holiday weekend.
Spigot covers, hand warmers and bags of ice melt were added to holiday shopping lists across Western North Carolina as the Arctic blast settled into the region and temperatures plunged and gusty winds whipped. A steady stream of customers came through the Ace Hardware on Fairview Road in Asheville. Barry Dean and his five-year-old son waited patiently for a propane tank refill. “We’ve heard the wind warnings and I’m worried about losing power,” said Dean. “We have a small propane heater, probably won’t help much, but we’re looking at single digits tonight and with the wind chill factored in, who knows how cold it will feel, so it’s better than nothing.” Find the latest forecast and advisories from the National Weather service here.
Arctic blast moves into Upstate, Western NC ahead of Christmas
A strong arctic cold front is moving across the United States, which means Christmas in the Upstate and Western North Carolina will feel more like Christmas, just without the snow.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A man who has been on the run since Monday is now in custody, charged as part of a double murder investigation. US Marshals arrested Cody Dockins just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday night in Rutherford County. Dockins is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Sandy Torrey and Bryan Kopkhar. Their bodies were found in a vehicle at a closed convenience store on Mills Gap Road early Monday morning.
This Is The Biggest House In North Carolina
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in North Carolina.
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North Carolina
The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. North Carolina carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to this list by Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Asheville. Keep reading to learn more.
NC mountains prepare for wind, bitter cold to sweep through over holiday weekend
GRANITE FALLS, N.C. — The Carolinas are preparing for bitter cold temperatures for the next few days, especially in the mountains. Power crews are on high alert. As temperatures drop, the chance of power outages increases in the high country and foothills. The wind will only make it feel worse.
Smoky Mountain News
Can we slow the gentrification of WNC?
Dinner conversation last night with a young couple who live in New Zealand but are here for the holidays — he’s a native Kiwi, she’s from Haywood County — came around to how it seems this area is getting so many newcomers from all over the country. As 2022 draws to a close, you gotta wonder just how many more people will be moving to this region over the next few years, and subsequently, how it will change this place we call home.
WLOS.com
McDowell County to get $6 million in grants toward affordable housing
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — McDowell County is receiving a total of $6 million in grants aimed at providing affordable transitional housing and helping some county residents stay in their homes. The grants totaling $950,000 and $5 million are directed at two different, yet related, needs in the community....
860wacb.com
East Bend Man Arrested In Alexander County
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Surry County man on Wednesday. 40-year old Joseph Patrick Harvey Jr of East Bend was served arrest warrants from Surry County for felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance and felony conspiring to traffic methamphetamine. Harvey is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $200,000.
avlwatchdog.org
More coal ash work going on at the airport? ‘Tree city’ designation MIA?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: At the airport, what are they doing with that massive construction area on the airport’s property right up next to the interstate?. My answer: This will be a containment area for vehicles damaged in the long-running...
wataugaonline.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – December 21-22, 2022
NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-WVZ042>044-507- 508-211645- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles- Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA- Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford- Amherst-Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier- Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville,. Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale,. Volney, Galax, Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington,. Hot Springs, Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista,. Stuart, Rocky...
wataugaonline.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Avery County, NC, Caldwell County, NC – December 21-22, 2022
NCZ033-049-050-501-503-505-507-211645- /O.NEW.KGSP.WW.Y.0009.221222T0000Z-221222T1400Z/. Avery-Yancey-Mitchell-Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains- McDowell Mountains-Rutherford Mountains- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Swiss,. Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick, Spruce Pine,. Poplar, Jonas Ridge, Ashford, Woodlawn, Old Fort,. and Chimney Rock State Park. 339 AM EST Wed Dec 21 2022. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7...
wnctimes.com
Rutherford Man Charged Connected to Shooting Deaths in Asheville
Buncombe County -- December 23, 2022: At approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday evening Cody Wayne Dockins was. in Rutherford County. Dockins was wanted on multiple open warrants, including one for first-degree murder, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Rutherford worked together to take him into custody.
The Daily South
Appalachian State Football Recruit Signed Letter Of Intent In His Local Waffle House
Cayden Sweatt wanted to seal his future while sitting in his happy place. Sweatt, an offensive lineman from Bremen, Georgia, signed his National Letter of Intent contract to play football at Appalachian State University at the local Waffle House. In a post shared on social media, Sweatt signed on the...
WLOS.com
Duke Energy warns of possible extended outages with windy, wintry weather on the way
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With temperatures set to drop drastically and wintry weather on the way, Duke Energy officials say they're concerned about potential heavy gusts of wind here in Western North Carolina. A spokesperson said that could lead to downed trees and power lines, and if those winds...
NC man arrested after infant sent to hospital for broken bones, head injury
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — A man was arrested Monday after an infant was admitted to a hospital for numerous broken bones and a head injury. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 22-year-old David Ochoa Ocampo, of Marion, with felonious intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. Deputies said on Dec. 6, the McDowell County […]
FOX Carolina
McDowell Co. deputies find missing woman last seen at her home
OLD FORT, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a woman who was last seen on Friday, Dec. 16 has been found. Mary Theresa Basham, 46, was last seen leaving her home on Comfy Cove Drive in Old Fort, according to deputies. Basham was described as...
wccbcharlotte.com
K-9 Drug Bust in Newton
NEWTON, N.C. – Police in Newton have taken more than 4 pounds of marijuana and a gram of methamphetamine off the streets. On December 19, investigators with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Group (SEG) stopped a vehicle on Fairgrove Church Road after seeing a registration violation.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Gets 20 Days In Jail
45-year old Jonathan Esque Wright of Taylorsville was detained on December 19th for probation violation. A judge ordered Wright to serve 20 days in the Alexander County Detention Center.
