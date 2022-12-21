Spigot covers, hand warmers and bags of ice melt were added to holiday shopping lists across Western North Carolina as the Arctic blast settled into the region and temperatures plunged and gusty winds whipped. A steady stream of customers came through the Ace Hardware on Fairview Road in Asheville. Barry Dean and his five-year-old son waited patiently for a propane tank refill. “We’ve heard the wind warnings and I’m worried about losing power,” said Dean. “We have a small propane heater, probably won’t help much, but we’re looking at single digits tonight and with the wind chill factored in, who knows how cold it will feel, so it’s better than nothing.” Find the latest forecast and advisories from the National Weather service here.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO