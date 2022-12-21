ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Prairie, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How's the Collin Creek Redevelopment Plan Going?

Collin Creek Mall was Plano's first major shopping center and a pivotal part of the city's growth. When it opened in 1981, it became a regional destination. “When it opened I think people were coming in from Oklahoma to go shopping,” said Peter Braster, Director of Special Projects for the City of Plano.
PLANO, TX
CandysDirt.com

This Midcentury Ranch-Style in Fort Worth Is Atomic Era-riffic

Fort Worth serving up looks. There are so many gems just over yonder. I think that’s how we think they all talk in Fort Worth. But doubtsies they really do. Anyway, this home is just amazing. Original and maybe one of the best I’ve ever seen as far as care and condition.
FORT WORTH, TX
fwtx.com

The City of Mansfield Now Has Its First Ever Oyster Bar

A new 18-unit fast and casual oyster bar concept is set to open its doors just before the New Year touches down, in Mansfield located at 1826 Cannon Drive. But this new national chain, called the Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar, has an interesting story in the form of who its owners are.
MANSFIELD, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Atmos Energy Urging Residents to Conserve Gas Usage

Atmos Energy is urging residents to conserve natural gas usage during the extreme winter temperatures to help maintain gas service. Atmos Energy is closely monitoring the weather and staging its employees across the system. NBC 5 viewers in the Arlington, Benbrook, Frisco, Grand Prairie and south Fort Worth areas reported...
FORT WORTH, TX
CandysDirt.com

Dredge, Baby, Dredge: Dallas Moves Forward With White Rock Lake Project

It’s been almost 25 years since crews have cleaned the bed of White Rock Lake, which contains everything from basketballs to cigarette butts — and a whole lot of trash. District 9 Dallas City Councilwoman Paula Blackmon dressed up as a beaver covered in rubbish at last week’s council meeting and encouraged her colleagues to vote in favor of a $952,700 contract with Freese and Nichols for engineering services to begin the project.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Richardson Police Department opening as temporary warming center

The Richardson Police Department has designated its lobby as a warming center for residents who lose power. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) In anticipation of temperatures dropping into the low teens over the next several days, the Richardson Police Department has designated its lobby as a warming center for residents who lose power, the city announced on Dec. 22. The facility, which is located at 200 N. Greenville Ave, will be open 24 hours daily until it is no longer needed. For updates on the city’s inclement weather procedures, visit www.cor.net/winterweather.
RICHARDSON, TX
Ash Jurberg

This McDonald's in Fort Worth is causing controversy

Earlier this month, the global burger giant McDonald's opened a small-format restaurant in Fort Worth to test a new concept. The Fort Worth restaurant features an Order Ahead Lane, which serves mobile-order customers their food through a fully automated conveyor system. McDonald's is calling this a “test-and-learn” phase, and if the concept is successful in this single Fort Worth location, it will be rolled out to other sites in the United States.
FORT WORTH, TX
Madoc

Kroger is Set to Reopen its Prosper Store With a 2 Days Celebration

The entire facility has been remodeled to give you a pleasant shopping experience. Free giveaways, breakfast, and discounted fuel awaits guests on reopening day. This article is solely for information purposes. Information shared in the post and the embedded links are attributed to the following outlets: Kroger.com, localprofile.com, and n3foodpantry.com.
PROSPER, TX
dmagazine.com

Hot Property: A Midway Hollow Transitional with a $30,000 Closet

Some people want a traditional home. Others might like an ultra-modern space, but don’t want to fully commit. A good transitional home, like 4048 Dunhaven Rd., is “a nice way to ease into it and make it just a little bit more modern and up to date,” co-listing agent Blake Griffin says.
DALLAS, TX

