More Information On Future Of Activity Center Land Provided, City Of Wayne To Negotiate With Ameritas

From the December 21, 1972 edition of The Wayne Herald. Santa Claus drove a car and came several days early for some young Native American children in Macy this week. Santa was played by five students at Wayne State College who spearheaded a drive which resulted in collecting three car loads of food, toys and clothing for Omaha Native Americans in need in the Thurston County community.

