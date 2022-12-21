More Information On Future Of Activity Center Land Provided, City Of Wayne To Negotiate With Ameritas

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk Planning Commission votes against zoning change to Northern Hills daycare facility
NORFOLK, Neb -- The City of Norfolk Planning Commission held a public hearing Tuesday morning to consider a zoning change at Northern Hills Daycare. Parents of children attending Northern Hills received an email in November saying the daycare would be changing ownership and close on December 30th and reopen next summer.
siouxlandnews.com
Youth Director resigns from Sioux City Community Theatre
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An update now on a story we brought you Sunday night, Dec. 18, about a controversy in the Sioux City Community Theatre's youth program. The man at the center of the controversy, Youth Director Benji Cotter, has now resigned from the role he's held for 17 years.
norfolkneradio.com
Next steps drawn out in Area Transit investigation
MADISON - After allegations came out that suspended Area Transit general manager Jeffrey Stewart embezzled funds from the transit, many people were left wondering what are the next steps that are going to be taken. At yesterday’s meeting, Madison County Commissioners and County Attorney Joe Smith outlined their next steps...
waynedailynews.com
Pender Community Hospital & Medical Clinics To Use Bryan Health Connect For ACO Services
PENDER – A northeast Nebraska hospital and medial clinics will be switching to a different organization for Accountable Care Organization (ACO) services. According to a release from Pender Community Hospital, PCH and Medical Clinics will be utilizing Bryan Health Connect as its Accountable Care Organization (ACO), effective January 1, 2023.
Northbound lanes of I-29 in Sioux City reopened after morning crashes
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE: The Iowa DOT said northbound lanes of I-29 have reopened after being closed Friday morning due to crashes. Meanwhile, the right lane of southbound traffic at 812 is blocked due to a crash. ——————– PREVIOUS: Multiple crashes on northbound Interstate 29 in Sioux City is causing travel delays Friday […]
Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle near Dakota City
A man has died after law enforcement said he was hit by a vehicle near Dakota City early Tuesday evening.
thewayneherald.com
Memory Lane: Dec. 21, 1972
From the December 21, 1972 edition of The Wayne Herald. Santa Claus drove a car and came several days early for some young Native American children in Macy this week. Santa was played by five students at Wayne State College who spearheaded a drive which resulted in collecting three car loads of food, toys and clothing for Omaha Native Americans in need in the Thurston County community.
Vehicle destroyed in Morningside garage fire
Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to a garage fire in the Morningside area Wednesday afternoon.
klkntv.com
Nebraska mail carrier gets probation for tossing mail in dumpster
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A mail carrier from Omaha was sentenced to probation after failing to do his job, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. A 36-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation for desertion of mail. Between Feb. 28 to March 9, the man worked...
siouxlandnews.com
Dakota County man killed in accident on Highway 77
DAKOTA CITY, Neb. — A Dakota County man is dead after an accident south of Dakota City, Neb. on Tuesday, Dec. 20th. The Dakota County Sheriff's office says that 75-year-old Charles McWilliams, from rural Dakota City, was hit by a vehicle at about 6:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of Hwy 77.
klin.com
Wind Chill Warning Through Saturday Mid-Day
Wind chills remain at 30 to 40 below zero with northwest winds 20 to 45 mph. Frostbite can occur on any exposed skin within ten minutes. Areas of blowing snow will also continue, mainly across northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa, and the visibility could be significantly reduced in open areas resulting in difficult travel.
Norfolk man allegedly steals toy, candy dispenser
Police say a man was arrested after he could be seen wheeling a machine out of the front door of Walmart.
kscj.com
WOMAN RESCUED AFTER CRASHING INTO MORNINGSIDE RAVINE
THE BELOW ZERO TEMPERATURES, BLOWING SNOW AND STRONG WINDS CONTINUE TO CREATE HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS IN THE AREA. SEVERAL MAIN STREETS AND HIGHWAYS HAVE ICY SPOTS AND SIOUX CITY POLICE SGT. TOM GILL SAYS ONE LOCAL DRIVER AVOIDED SERIOUS INJURY IN A SCARY ACCIDENT EARLY THURSDAY IN MORNINGSIDE:. ICYRDS1 OC……..FOR...
waynedailynews.com
North Bend Holiday Tournament To Welcome In GACC Teams
NORTH BEND – Guardian Angels Central Catholic will compete in the North Bend Central Holiday Tournament in late December. From the Tiger Arena in North Bend, the host Tigers will welcome in GACC, Ord and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family with games being played on Wednesday, December 28 and Thursday, December 29.
News Channel Nebraska
Arrest made after attempted theft of Walmart vending machine
NORFOLK, Neb. -- An arrest has been made after a vending machine was stolen from a northeast Nebraska Walmart. On Dec. 15, the Madison County Sheriff's Office recovered a toy and candy vending machine outside of Walmart on Pasewalk in Norfolk. The sheriff's office turned over the vending machine to Norfolk Police, noting that the machine was damaged when they found it.
waynedailynews.com
Battle Creek To Host Holiday Tournament December 29 – 30
BATTLE CREEK – A pair of area high school basketball programs will be in action in late December during holiday tournament competition. From Battle Creek Public Schools, the host Brave and Bravettes will welcome in Norfolk Catholic, Ainsworth and Elkhorn Valley with games being played on Thursday, December 29 and Friday, December 30.
waynedailynews.com
Stanton Holiday Tournament Schedule For December 28 – 29
STANTON – A trio of area teams will compete in the Stanton Holiday Tournament in late December. From Stanton Community Schools, the host Mustangs will welcome in Lutheran High Northeast, Neligh-Oakdale and Hartington-Newcastle. Games will be played on Wednesday, December 28 – Thursday, December 29. Opening the day...
waynedailynews.com
Summerland Holiday Tournament, Tri County Northeast Wolfpack Open Wednesday
EWING – The Tri County Northeast Wolfpack basketball teams will take their talents to the Summerland Holiday Tournament. From Ewing, the host Summerland will welcome in Tri County Northeast, Chambers/Wheeler Central and West Holt for games being played on Wednesday, December 28 and Thursday, December 29. The Tri County...
waynedailynews.com
Randolph Holiday Tournament Set For December 29 – 30
RANDOLPH – Both the Randolph and Winside basketball teams will be represented in a two-day holiday tournament in late December. From Randolph Public School, the host Osmond-Randolph will welcome in Winside, Niobrara/Verdigre and Stuart on Thursday, December 29 and Friday, December 30. The host Osmond-Randolph girls will open with...
waynedailynews.com
Wildcat Men’s Indoor Track & Field Listed Eighth In Preseason NSIC Coaches’ Poll
WAYNE – After competing in the SDSU Holiday Invite earlier this month, the Wayne State College men’s indoor track & field team will be looking for more improvement moving into the 2023 portion of the schedule. According to a release from Wayne State Athletics, the Wildcat men were...
