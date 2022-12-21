Read full article on original website
Several northeast Wisconsin counties issue tow bans
(WFRV) – Several counties in northeast Wisconsin have now issued tow bans that will most likely last into Saturday. Tow bans have been issued in Outagamie, Manitowoc, and Brown Counties. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was first to announce the ban on I-41 and WIS 441 on Thursday morning....
Commercial fire in De Pere, no injuries reported
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – An early-afternoon commercial fire in De Pere reportedly resulted in no injuries. According to De Pere Fire & Rescue, on December 23 around 11 a.m., crews responded to a reported commercial fire at 1883 Commerce Drive. The fire reportedly involved oil from a furnace that was on fire.
Sturgeon Bay’s Second Kwik Trip Conditionally Approved
With the new Kwik Trip development completed this year on the city’s east side, plans for a second store near the intersection of Highway 42/57 and Duluth Avenue (County S) on Sturgeon Bay’s west side received conditional approval Monday from the city’s Aesthetic Design and Site Plan Review Board.
Outagamie County Sheriff’s announce tow ban for I-41 and WIS 441
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A tow ban has been announced for all of I-41 and WIS 441 in Outagamie County effective immediately. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the tow ban is expected to be in place until at least Saturday morning, December 24. Deputies say...
Green Bay Neighborhood Reports More Rats, But Overall Complaints Remain Steady
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Residents in a west side neighborhood in Green Bay say they’re seeing rats near their homes for the first time. Green Bay seemed to have a real rat problem in the summers of 2017 and 2018, when the city and county combined to spend at least $10,000 to combat the issue.
Storage Shed Catches Fire In Escanaba Wednesday Night
A stoage shed caught fire late Wednesdsy night in Escanaba. Public Safety says that call came in at just after 11:00 in the 53-hundred block of J.5 Road. The buulding was fully-engulffed in flames when firefighters arrived. They were able to extinguish the fire without it spreading to other nearby buuldings. Crews were on the scene for about two hours.
Oneida Casino closing properties until Dec. 26, Main-Airport location will remain open
(WFRV) – The Oneida Casino has announced on its Facebook page that all Oneida Casino properties, except for the Main-Airport location, will be closing at 3:00 p.m. on December 22. The Main-Airport location will remain open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. through December 26. All other locations will...
Road conditions worsen as winter storm moves through Northeast Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-Strong winds, bitter cold temperatures, and snow made travel difficult on Thursday as a winter storm rolled through Northeast Wisconsin. Thursday morning, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department issued a tow ban on Highways 41 and 441. “We want to make sure that all lanes are clear, so if a tow truck is […]
Daily Arrest Records - December 22, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday, December 22, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Blizzard Conditions Continue Across Much Of U.P.; Travel Discouraged
High winds and heavy snow continued into Friday night across most of the Upper Peninsula, with the exception being in the Escanaba area. Escanaba has received minor snow accumulations that have been whipped around by 30-mile-per-hour winds into snow drifts in parking lots and on sidewalks, but the area has so far been spared the heavy snowfall that places away from the “banana belt” have seen.
Heavy smoke prompts evacuation of Escanaba adult foster home
ESCANABA, MI— No injuries were reported in a fire at Saint Jude’s Adult Foster Home in Escanaba Wednesday. Escanaba Public Safety was dispatched around 11:30 p.m. to 509 South 22nd Street on a report black smoke and flames were coming from the building. When officers arrived, staff were...
How frequent are white Christmases in northeast Wisconsin? When was the last one?
(WFRV) – As the snow continues to fall late Thursday and temperatures begin to drop, it is almost without question that northeast Wisconsin will experience a white Christmas this year!. While it seems like Christmas just isn’t the same without snow on the ground, history tells us that having...
High school student dies from flu in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A second child in Wisconsin has died from complications related to the flu, the state Dept. of Health Services confirmed Friday morning. The agency’s latest statement comes three days after it announced the first death of the flu season. The agency has not released the...
Blizzard to impact parts of Upper Michigan Thursday night-Saturday evening
A Blizzard Warning is in effect for Alger, Houghton, Keweenaw, Marquette, Ontonagon, Schoolcraft, Gogebic and Luce Counties from tonight through Saturday evening. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Iron and Menominee Counties from tonight through Saturday evening and a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Florence and Marinette counties through Saturday morning. Total snow accumulations could reach or exceed two feet for higher elevations. 55 mph wind gusts are also possible, which will create blowing and drifting snow, impacting the Friday morning and Friday evening commutes with reduced visibilities and slippery roads. Downed tree branches and power lines are also possible. If you are in the Blizzard Warning, travel should be restricted to emergencies only. Wind chills as low as -20 could also create hazards if you are exposed to the cold for too long.
32 Dogs Rescued from Commercial Breeders, Now In Shelters in Green Bay and Milwaukee
The Wisconsin Humane Society is looking for new homes for 32 dogs and puppies which they rescued from large-scale commercial breeders. The canines were surrendered to the National Mill Dog Rescue Organization, and are now in shelters in Green Bay and Milwaukee. The Wisconsin Humane Society is performing medical and...
Winter Weather Warning issued for Door and Kewaunee counties.
It was not a matter of if but when Door and Kewaunee counties would be included in the winter weather advisories engulfing much of the Midwest this weekend. Just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued the Winter Weather Advisory for Wednesday night through Thursday evening and the Winter Storm Watch for Thursday night through late Friday night. By Saturday, anywhere from four to twelve inches of snow could fall, with wind gusts as high as 45 miles per hour further complicating things. The snow will result in slippery roads and hazardous travel conditions, including almost zero visibility in some spots due to the high winds. By 4:20 p.m., the advisory and watch merged into a winter storm warning, which will now run from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Saturday.
This Is The Biggest House In Wisconsin
The master bedroom alone is 5,000-square-feet.
Naughty and Nice cocktail menu from Parker John’s
(WFRV) – It’s a popular spot for their food menu and this holiday season you can have some fun order cocktails from their Naughty and Nice drink menu too. Local 5 Live stopped by Parker John’s with a look at what’s on the menu. Parker John’s...
Storm totals to change but strong winds will make travel difficult
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a winter storm warning for Portage and all surrounding counties until 6 a.m. on Dec. 24. Additional snow accumulation of 1-3 inches is expected Thursday through Friday, with widespread blowing and drifting snow. Strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph tonight through Friday night will also result in widespread blowing and drifting snow.
Room 108: The Clearing filmed at St. Brendan’s Inn in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – When you think of a film, usually our minds go to Hollywood and Los Angeles, but over the weekend, the cameras were out at St. Brendan’s Inn for a historic thriller film. Freddy Moyano, the Green Bay-based filmmaker, is creating a historical thriller...
