Read full article on original website
hanna palamar
2d ago
thank you for the care of them thank you for your kindness. they are beautiful angels
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Chinese Restaurant to ClosureGreyson FTucson, AZ
The Best Taco in Tucson. It's Also The Simplest.Greyson FTucson, AZ
Legendary Restaurant Returns After Destroyed By FireGreyson FTucson, AZ
Restaurant May Face Legal Action After Bad Health InspectionGreyson FTucson, AZ
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
Olive Garden manager fired after demanding staff show her their dead pets if they want a sick day for it
Olive Garden fired the manager who claimed she'd never taken a day off in 11 years. One Olive Garden manager’s extreme approach to employee time-off has backfired spectacularly. The unnamed individual emailed a rant to employees at her Overland Park restaurant in Kansas over the “staggering rate” at which...
Wow! Rare Animal Spotted in Minnesota. Take a Look, can You See It? [Photo]
When you hear the word rare, what is the first thing that comes to mind? I'm sure there is an animal in your mind that you have conjured up that you would like to spot, but I have a feeling it's still not the animal that was captured on photo the other day in Minnesota.
Wyoming Family Shocked When Moose Sheds Antler: “Is He Supposed To Lose It?”
There’s just something about watching a monster bull moose shed his antlers that never fails to impress. Like most antlered creatures, the males grow and shed their racks each year, leaving behind prized possessions for shed antler hunters, who descend into the forests after the rut looking for treasures left behind.
Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top
A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
WATCH: Bull Elk Has Had Enough Of Paparazzi Tourist
Rutting season means one thing: DO NOT mess with the bull elk!. It's really a bad time to do it any time, but this time of the year, just say away. This guy thought he was safe because he was on the other side of a fence, and on the other side of a walkway.
pethelpful.com
Parrot Throws Toddler-Style Tantrum Upon Realizing He's Out of Snacks
There's nothing like relaxing and enjoying your favorite snack, and everyone knows the pain of being out of your favorite snack and wanting more. Just ask any toddler with an empty bag of Goldfish crackers. Well, pets are a lot like people, and they feel that running-out-of-snack disappointment like the rest of us. Just ask this hungry parrot who gets big mad when he's done with snack time.
12-Year-Old Dying Dog Eats McDonald’s Cheeseburger for the Last Time and Bids Her Four Legged Friends Goodbye
Emmie Nielsen, 23, infamous TikToker shared her last moments with Molly, her pet dog. The heartbreaking video went viral with over 3 million views and 24.6k comments. Pet owners filled the comment section with emotions as they sympathize with Emmie on her loss.
Wbaltv.com
These puppies need a new home!
It's time to introduce you to some pets looking for a good home. The Maryland SPCA's Katie Flory shows us some puppies in the shelter and explains how Giving Tuesday will really help the shelter.
'People Throw Stones at Me and Call Me a Monkey” - A 17 Year Old Teenager Cries Out
Have you ever considered how difficult life would be if you were very different from everyone else? Have you ever felt humiliated because of how life has treated you? When it comes to life stories, many questions have been raised, but few, if any, have been answered.
Stark County dog warden says they are 'drowning in good dogs'
The Stark County Dog Warden said in a Facebook post earlier this month that they are "drowning in good dogs." These are dogs whose owners have not come for them.
22 dogs taken in by Animal Humane Society from shuttered breeder
The Animal Humane Society has taken in 22 dogs from a rural Minnesota breeder. The breeder has since had their license revoked by the Board of Animal Health, as a report was filed stating there were too many dogs at the premises. According to the AHS, the breeds include St....
Homeless Man Made Final Bed for his Beloved Dog Then Died in the Night Outside Costa
A homeless man passed away after making a final bed for his beloved dog a few nights before Christmas in 2021. Jonathan Ellerington, a 41-year-old man, was a regular face in Hull city center as he and his pet dog, Teddy, were well-acquainted with shoppers and workers. Unfortunately, he passed away a few days before Christmas last year. He could be seen going into a slump and losing consciousness after he made a bed for his dog.
How Do Dogs Act When They Smell Cancer
Dogs are renowned for having an extraordinary sense of smell, and this trait has been proven useful in the field of medicine. Dogs have a keen sense of smell, and they can be trained to find cancer cells in people.
Meet Dwarf Donkeys, The Adorable Animals Can Be Great Pets
Donkeys are adorable but dwarf donkeys are cuter. Dwarf donkeys are sweet little creatures that can even be kept as pets because they are friendly. These donkeys are actually referred to as miniature donkeys.
Big Pregnant Death Adder Found in Family Backyard: 'Don't Bite Me'
The death adder, found lurking at a family home in Australia, was "extremely cranky" as a snake catcher arrived to remove it.
Lady Who Adopted A Hungry Street Dog Arrested And Sent To 6 Months In Jail ‘You're Not The Rightful Owner’
This is a Nonfictional article based on true facts provided by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. Anita is a huge fan of pets; when she was younger, she would steal snacks from her mother's shop in order to feed people's hungry dogs. Anita has always wanted to have many pet animals, including cats, dogs, and even parrots, but she was always unable to do so due to her parents' strict rules and regulations.
A moose shook his head — and his antlers fell off. Watch his startled reaction
“It really is a once in a lifetime video, and such a cool Christmas gift,” the homeowner said.
pethelpful.com
Sweet Shelter Dog Is Still Waiting for Her Forever Home 9 Months After Her Human Died
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. When we typically hear of animals getting surrendered to a shelter, we think about how those owners gave up, but that's not always the case. There are a few unfortunate situations that force these animals to the shelters. Just take what happened to this sweet doggo named Vibe for example.
Baby Chimp at Kansas Zoo Found Dead in Mother’s Arms
A baby chimp that stole the hearts of millions after he had a triumphant delivery via c-section in November has unexpectedly passed away. The Sedwick County Zoo in Kansas announced the news on Instagram on December 22. Handlers found 5-week-old Kucheza dead in his mother’s arms when they visited his enclosure on Thursday morning. At this time, they have no clues about the cause of death.
Comments / 3