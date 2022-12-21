Read full article on original website
Escanaba food market prepares for holiday rush Friday, looking to keep shelves stocked
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba market is preparing for one of the busiest days of the year. Staff at Elmer’s County Market in Escanaba said the busiest days of the year are July 3, the day before Thanksgiving and Dec. 23. This year, on top of the holiday...
Video: Wind, waves, and snow arrive in the Upper Peninsula
As much of the Upper Peninsula is under a Blizzard Warning on Friday, strong winds have begun to pick up along the coast of Lake Superior.
Blizzard Conditions Continue Across Much Of U.P.; Travel Discouraged
High winds and heavy snow continued into Friday night across most of the Upper Peninsula, with the exception being in the Escanaba area. Escanaba has received minor snow accumulations that have been whipped around by 30-mile-per-hour winds into snow drifts in parking lots and on sidewalks, but the area has so far been spared the heavy snowfall that places away from the “banana belt” have seen.
Gary A Richter, 80, of Middle Inlet, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at home with his wife by his side. He was born Dec. 5, 1942 in Chicago, Ill. to the late Arthur and Florence (Sutter) Richter. A Memorial Service will be held at Faith Presbyterian Church in Crivitz...
No injuries in overnight fire at Sagola Township camp
SAGOLA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - No one was injured in a fire early Thursday morning in northern Dickinson County. At 12:20 a.m. central time, the Sagola Township Fire Department was paged to N12425 M-95, north of Channing, for a fully engulfed structure fire. The Sagola Township Fire Department says upon...
Blizzard to impact parts of Upper Michigan Thursday night-Saturday evening
A Blizzard Warning is in effect for Alger, Houghton, Keweenaw, Marquette, Ontonagon, Schoolcraft, Gogebic and Luce Counties from tonight through Saturday evening. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Iron and Menominee Counties from tonight through Saturday evening and a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Florence and Marinette counties through Saturday morning. Total snow accumulations could reach or exceed two feet for higher elevations. 55 mph wind gusts are also possible, which will create blowing and drifting snow, impacting the Friday morning and Friday evening commutes with reduced visibilities and slippery roads. Downed tree branches and power lines are also possible. If you are in the Blizzard Warning, travel should be restricted to emergencies only. Wind chills as low as -20 could also create hazards if you are exposed to the cold for too long.
No injuries reported in Escanaba house fire
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - No injuries were reported in a house fire in Escanaba Friday. Escanaba Public Safety (EPS) says it responded to 226 N 18th Street in Escanaba around 10:24 a.m. for a report of a house fire. Officers arrived and saw flames coming out of an upstairs window and heavy smoke. Officers deployed attack lines and eventually extinguished the fire.
Heavy smoke prompts evacuation of Escanaba adult foster home
ESCANABA, MI— No injuries were reported in a fire at Saint Jude’s Adult Foster Home in Escanaba Wednesday. Escanaba Public Safety was dispatched around 11:30 p.m. to 509 South 22nd Street on a report black smoke and flames were coming from the building. When officers arrived, staff were...
Damaged Marquette home draws large police presence
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A section of road in South Marquette has reopened after a brief closure Tuesday evening. From about 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. police had the 100 block of Fisher Street in Marquette closed between Champion and Front Streets. Marquette Police and Fire, the Marquette County Sheriff’s...
