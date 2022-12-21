Read full article on original website
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl Roster
The Green Bay Packers have struggled the year for many reasons. Mostly, it's because they are a team without a true direction. While they give the appearance of going "all in," the Packers have also heavily relied on rookies and other inexperienced players. They also cleared up space by pushing money into future years, then never used the money, leading to them having a very slim chance at making the playoffs.
wearegreenbay.com
How frequent are white Christmases in northeast Wisconsin? When was the last one?
(WFRV) – As the snow continues to fall late Thursday and temperatures begin to drop, it is almost without question that northeast Wisconsin will experience a white Christmas this year!. While it seems like Christmas just isn’t the same without snow on the ground, history tells us that having...
merrillfotonews.com
Winter Storm Warning issued for our area
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Counties of Lincoln, Langlade, Marathon, Shawano, Portage, and Outagamie, including the cities of Wausau, Merrill, Stevens Point, Antigo, Appleton, Shawan, Plover, and Tomahawk. This Winter Storm Warning is in effect from now (Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022) until Saturday morning, Dec. 24,...
doorcountydailynews.com
Winter Weather Warning issued for Door and Kewaunee counties.
It was not a matter of if but when Door and Kewaunee counties would be included in the winter weather advisories engulfing much of the Midwest this weekend. Just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued the Winter Weather Advisory for Wednesday night through Thursday evening and the Winter Storm Watch for Thursday night through late Friday night. By Saturday, anywhere from four to twelve inches of snow could fall, with wind gusts as high as 45 miles per hour further complicating things. The snow will result in slippery roads and hazardous travel conditions, including almost zero visibility in some spots due to the high winds. By 4:20 p.m., the advisory and watch merged into a winter storm warning, which will now run from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Saturday.
94.3 Jack FM
Pulaski Area Bonfire Victim Back Home for Christmas After Tough Surgery and Infections
PULASKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — One of the Pulaski-area bonfire victims is home just in time for Christmas. Brandon Brzeczkowski had another skin grafting surgery on Dec. 14. Brandon was expected to be in the hospital for a day or two but that stay ended up being much longer. The pain was so severe, he ended up staying a week.
94.3 Jack FM
Green Bay Neighborhood Reports More Rats, But Overall Complaints Remain Steady
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Residents in a west side neighborhood in Green Bay say they’re seeing rats near their homes for the first time. Green Bay seemed to have a real rat problem in the summers of 2017 and 2018, when the city and county combined to spend at least $10,000 to combat the issue.
wearegreenbay.com
Commercial fire in De Pere, no injuries reported
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – An early-afternoon commercial fire in De Pere reportedly resulted in no injuries. According to De Pere Fire & Rescue, on December 23 around 11 a.m., crews responded to a reported commercial fire at 1883 Commerce Drive. The fire reportedly involved oil from a furnace that was on fire.
seehafernews.com
32 Dogs Rescued from Commercial Breeders, Now In Shelters in Green Bay and Milwaukee
The Wisconsin Humane Society is looking for new homes for 32 dogs and puppies which they rescued from large-scale commercial breeders. The canines were surrendered to the National Mill Dog Rescue Organization, and are now in shelters in Green Bay and Milwaukee. The Wisconsin Humane Society is performing medical and...
peshtigotimes.com
Gary A Richter, 80, of Middle Inlet, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at home with his wife by his side. He was born Dec. 5, 1942 in Chicago, Ill. to the late Arthur and Florence (Sutter) Richter. A Memorial Service will be held at Faith Presbyterian Church in Crivitz...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: I-41 northbound in Kaukauna reopens after crash closed left lane
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the crash that closed part of I-41 northbound in Outagamie County earlier on Thursday. According to WisDOT, the left lane on I-41 in Kaukauna is now cleared and open for travel. No other details about the incident have been...
This Is The Biggest House In Wisconsin
The master bedroom alone is 5,000-square-feet.
WEAU-TV 13
High school student dies from flu in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A second child in Wisconsin has died from complications related to the flu, the state Dept. of Health Services confirmed Friday morning. The agency’s latest statement comes three days after it announced the first death of the flu season. The agency has not released the...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 south near College Ave. in Appleton after traffic incident
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the ‘traffic incident’ that closed the two left lanes of I-41 south near College Avenue in Appleton earlier. According to WisDOT, both southbound lanes on I-41 have reopened after being closed for roughly one hour. No other...
spmetrowire.com
Storm totals to change but strong winds will make travel difficult
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a winter storm warning for Portage and all surrounding counties until 6 a.m. on Dec. 24. Additional snow accumulation of 1-3 inches is expected Thursday through Friday, with widespread blowing and drifting snow. Strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph tonight through Friday night will also result in widespread blowing and drifting snow.
spmetrowire.com
Storm to bring up to 8″ of snow, nasty wind chills
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a winter storm warning for Portage and all surrounding counties until 6 a.m. on Dec. 24. Snow accumulations of 4-8 inches are expected Wednesday night into Thursday, with widespread blowing and drifting snow Thursday afternoon into Saturday morning. Winds could gust...
wearegreenbay.com
Room 108: The Clearing filmed at St. Brendan’s Inn in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – When you think of a film, usually our minds go to Hollywood and Los Angeles, but over the weekend, the cameras were out at St. Brendan’s Inn for a historic thriller film. Freddy Moyano, the Green Bay-based filmmaker, is creating a historical thriller...
Green Bay developer wants to modernize more than 100-year-old former saloon
As people, we change with the times. Green Bay developer Garritt Bader wants to keep up with the times by giving a more than 100-year-old building an updated look.
wearegreenbay.com
Oneida Casino closing properties until Dec. 26, Main-Airport location will remain open
(WFRV) – The Oneida Casino has announced on its Facebook page that all Oneida Casino properties, except for the Main-Airport location, will be closing at 3:00 p.m. on December 22. The Main-Airport location will remain open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. through December 26. All other locations will...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - December 22, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday, December 22, 2022.
