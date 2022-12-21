ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crivitz, WI

1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl Roster

The Green Bay Packers have struggled the year for many reasons. Mostly, it's because they are a team without a true direction. While they give the appearance of going "all in," the Packers have also heavily relied on rookies and other inexperienced players. They also cleared up space by pushing money into future years, then never used the money, leading to them having a very slim chance at making the playoffs.
GREEN BAY, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Winter Storm Warning issued for our area

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Counties of Lincoln, Langlade, Marathon, Shawano, Portage, and Outagamie, including the cities of Wausau, Merrill, Stevens Point, Antigo, Appleton, Shawan, Plover, and Tomahawk. This Winter Storm Warning is in effect from now (Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022) until Saturday morning, Dec. 24,...
WAUSAU, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Winter Weather Warning issued for Door and Kewaunee counties.

It was not a matter of if but when Door and Kewaunee counties would be included in the winter weather advisories engulfing much of the Midwest this weekend. Just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued the Winter Weather Advisory for Wednesday night through Thursday evening and the Winter Storm Watch for Thursday night through late Friday night. By Saturday, anywhere from four to twelve inches of snow could fall, with wind gusts as high as 45 miles per hour further complicating things. The snow will result in slippery roads and hazardous travel conditions, including almost zero visibility in some spots due to the high winds. By 4:20 p.m., the advisory and watch merged into a winter storm warning, which will now run from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Saturday.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Commercial fire in De Pere, no injuries reported

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – An early-afternoon commercial fire in De Pere reportedly resulted in no injuries. According to De Pere Fire & Rescue, on December 23 around 11 a.m., crews responded to a reported commercial fire at 1883 Commerce Drive. The fire reportedly involved oil from a furnace that was on fire.
DE PERE, WI
peshtigotimes.com

Gary A Richter, 80, of Middle Inlet, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at home with his wife by his side. He was born Dec. 5, 1942 in Chicago, Ill. to the late Arthur and Florence (Sutter) Richter. A Memorial Service will be held at Faith Presbyterian Church in Crivitz...
MIDDLE INLET, WI
WEAU-TV 13

High school student dies from flu in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A second child in Wisconsin has died from complications related to the flu, the state Dept. of Health Services confirmed Friday morning. The agency’s latest statement comes three days after it announced the first death of the flu season. The agency has not released the...
WISCONSIN STATE
spmetrowire.com

Storm totals to change but strong winds will make travel difficult

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a winter storm warning for Portage and all surrounding counties until 6 a.m. on Dec. 24. Additional snow accumulation of 1-3 inches is expected Thursday through Friday, with widespread blowing and drifting snow. Strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph tonight through Friday night will also result in widespread blowing and drifting snow.
GREEN BAY, WI
spmetrowire.com

Storm to bring up to 8″ of snow, nasty wind chills

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a winter storm warning for Portage and all surrounding counties until 6 a.m. on Dec. 24. Snow accumulations of 4-8 inches are expected Wednesday night into Thursday, with widespread blowing and drifting snow Thursday afternoon into Saturday morning. Winds could gust...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Room 108: The Clearing filmed at St. Brendan’s Inn in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – When you think of a film, usually our minds go to Hollywood and Los Angeles, but over the weekend, the cameras were out at St. Brendan’s Inn for a historic thriller film. Freddy Moyano, the Green Bay-based filmmaker, is creating a historical thriller...
GREEN BAY, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - December 22, 2022

Daily Arrest Records - December 22, 2022

