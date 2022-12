Gary A Richter, 80, of Middle Inlet, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at home with his wife by his side. He was born Dec. 5, 1942 in Chicago, Ill. to the late Arthur and Florence (Sutter) Richter. A Memorial Service will be held at Faith Presbyterian Church in Crivitz...

MIDDLE INLET, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO