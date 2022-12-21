Read full article on original website
Related
Meet Dwarf Donkeys, The Adorable Animals Can Be Great Pets
Donkeys are adorable but dwarf donkeys are cuter. Dwarf donkeys are sweet little creatures that can even be kept as pets because they are friendly. These donkeys are actually referred to as miniature donkeys.
Watch George Clooney Mouth ‘Wow’ as He Sees Julia Roberts Wearing Dress With His Face on It at Kennedy Honors
What a moment! George Clooney was caught by surprise when his pal Julia Roberts took the stage at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors in a dress covered with his pictures. Us Weekly got an exclusive first look at the moment the 61-year-old, who was honored at the soiree, noticed the fashionable tribute during the ceremony […]
What Time Will ‘After Ever Happy’ Be on Netflix?
Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin reprise their roles as Tessa Young and Hardin Scott in After Ever Happy. The fourth film of the After franchise follows the two lovers as they discover a shocking truth. Per IMDb, “Tessa is no longer the sweet, simple, good girl she was when she met Hardin — any more than he is the cruel, moody boy she fell so hard for.” Is the film critically acclaimed? No. It currently has a 0% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes. But, on the other hand, the movie also has a 92% Audience Score on the website. To...
Refinery29
The New Moon In Capricorn Is Here To Cleanse Us
The New Moon in Capricorn is a time to boss up and make necessary changes in our lives. As we reflect upon the good old days before entering a new year, we can finally put the past behind us, cleansing our lives to ensure that we can completely lean into our best selves in 2023. Now we can implement our truest and realest visions and dreams without any hesitation. Jupiter lets us see our circumstances clearly, while Chiron, the wounded healer, gives us the strength to make the transition to being the boldest version of ourselves in the upcoming new year.
Christmas can be a hazardous time for pets
KSNF/KODE — If you have a pet, you’re likely to include them in your Christmas gift giving, but this time of the year can quickly turn into a “not-so-merry” one for animals. A recent survey of over 1,000 U.S. pet owners found that a large number of Americans not only give their pets Christmas presents, but additionally […]
Best of 2022 | Queer wedding planning at the end of the world
August 12, 2021, 9:40 a.m. I suggest something clean and green for the last dish (asparagus???). Might cleanse the palate after all these bold flavors. September 10, 2021, 3:56 a.m. Hi sweetie,. See email below from Aunt Maya about Rohingya refugees displaced by hurricanes in Bangladesh. She is doing so...
thehappypuppysite.com
Do Older Dogs Teach Puppies?
Do older dogs teach puppies? I always hear people saying their second dog is easier than their first – which got me wondering whether the training of the first dog played a part! And, after some research, I learned that it’s true. All dogs learn from observing other dogs – at all stages of life. Puppies, especially, need to learn from older dogs, and older dogs do indeed teach puppies. This can make things easier for you as an owner. But, it’s also vital for young pups, which is why they can’t leave their moms until at least 8 weeks old. In this guide, I’ll take a closer look at how adult dogs teach younger dogs, the most common behaviors they’ll learn, and how the relationship can go both ways.
Refinery29
It’s Capricorn Season & We’re Ready To Reinvent Ourselves
December 21, 2022 marks the sun’s annual move into the sign of the goat, meaning that it's the beginning of Capricorn season. And today, on December 22, the Earth’s tilt will be extremely close to the Sun in the Southern Hemisphere, bringing us the longest day of the year and the Summer Solstice.
"Very rare discovery" of fossil unveils a dinosaur eating a mammal
It's not uncommon for scientists to uncover new fossils from the ages of dinosaurs, but every now and then, a discovery reveals much rarer information. Scientists unearthed the fossil of the small and feathered microraptor zhaoianus back in 2000, but only recently did one researcher catch a "very rare discovery" — another animal inside of its remains. Professor Hans Larsson of Montreal's McGill University found that the fossil actually displayed the foot of an ancient mammal right between the ribs. But don't worry — researcher David Hone of the Queen Mary University of London said it "would absolutely not have been a...
pawesome.net
Video of Bully Puppy Totally In Love With Owner Will Warm Your Heart
Fancy editing techniques are not needed to show how much this Bully puppy loves its new pet parent. The Bully puppy does not break eye contact throughout the TikTok post from hightreebullys. This is the kind of video that warms your heart and makes you thankful puppies can find such loving owners.
intheknow.com
Mom comes up with genius hack to get kids to wear clothes they don’t like
This TikTok parent shared an ingenious hack for getting your kids to wear clothes they don’t want: Just put a Pokémon on it!. Katy-Robin Garton (@katyrobinbird) is a parent and TikToker whose kids are starting to get to the age where they have preferences about what they wear, which can make clothing shopping tricky.
What pet is most compatible with your zodiac sign?
What animal should you welcome into your home? Ever since we humans have put down stakes, we’ve taken up with pets. Whether we seek companionship, a hunting partner, a vermin eliminator, a food source or spiritual counsel, our pets provide and oblige. Research suggests that consciously or not, we as people choose pets that reflect our own physical characteristics and that given time, and for better or worse, pets adopt aspects of their owner’s personality. And dude, it tracks, consider Neville, Marc Jacobs’s doppleganger dog. Often, we are our best and most authentic selves around the watchful, grateful eyes of our animal familiars...
Behaviorist reveals top 3 breeds for your first dog
Will Atherton, a Canine Behaviorist and Instagram famous dog trainer lists the best breeds for first time owners in his experience
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 3,000-Pound Hippo With Fangs That Once Roamed Earth
As one of the largest living semi-aquatic mammals, hippopotamuses are fascinating creatures. Their name is derived from Greek, meaning “river horse,” describing their love for aquatic habitats. Despite their appearance, and to the surprise of many, hippopotamuses and whales are closely related through a common ancestor that existed roughly 54 million years ago. Hippopotamuses were originally common throughout Europe and Asia but are now only found in Africa. These large animals enjoy spending their time in grasslands where they can feed abundantly as herbivores.
thewildest.com
7 Ways to Build Your Cat’s Trust in You
It’s fair to call most cats high maintenance, but we both love and accept that about them. As Chandler famously said to Monica on Friends: “It’s OK, because I like...maintaining you.” A big part of that maintenance puzzle is winning your cat’s trust. Your cat wants to trust you but needs constant reassurance that you are deserving of their confidence in you. You are obviously deserving; convince your cat of that fact with these trust-building ideas.
‘Snowball Earth’ was crushing and cold. What animals could survive it?
This article was originally featured on Hakai Magazine, an online publication about science and society in coastal ecosystems. Read more stories like this at hakaimagazine.com. Planet Earth used to be something like a cross between a deep freeze and a car crusher. During vast stretches of the planet’s history, everything...
pethelpful.com
Delightful Little Owl Totally Gets Into the Christmas Spirit
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. We absolutely love seeing so many pets getting into the holiday spirit, and we have seen both dogs and cats making spirits bright. It's always fun to see how people celebrate the season with their unusual pets, and that's why we love the video posted by TikTok account holder @TheHootyCollective so much!
Zodiac Signs as Literature: Which Classic Novel Captures Your Intellectual Side?
George R. R. Martin once said “A reader lives a thousand lives before he dies. The man who never reads lives only one.” If you’re someone who lives by that sentiment, you’re an explorer to your very core; someone who can’t resist an adventure of the imagination. And since there’s always an astrological connection to be made, here’s the classic literary novel that captures each zodiac sign. If you’re someone who reads, you know that reading is a full-body experience. Between the way the pages that seem to turn faster and faster as you become more invested in the story and...
Comments / 0