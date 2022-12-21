Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
waynedailynews.com
Randolph Holiday Tournament Set For December 29 – 30
RANDOLPH – Both the Randolph and Winside basketball teams will be represented in a two-day holiday tournament in late December. From Randolph Public School, the host Osmond-Randolph will welcome in Winside, Niobrara/Verdigre and Stuart on Thursday, December 29 and Friday, December 30. The host Osmond-Randolph girls will open with...
waynedailynews.com
Stanton Holiday Tournament Schedule For December 28 – 29
STANTON – A trio of area teams will compete in the Stanton Holiday Tournament in late December. From Stanton Community Schools, the host Mustangs will welcome in Lutheran High Northeast, Neligh-Oakdale and Hartington-Newcastle. Games will be played on Wednesday, December 28 – Thursday, December 29. Opening the day...
waynedailynews.com
Battle Creek To Host Holiday Tournament December 29 – 30
BATTLE CREEK – A pair of area high school basketball programs will be in action in late December during holiday tournament competition. From Battle Creek Public Schools, the host Brave and Bravettes will welcome in Norfolk Catholic, Ainsworth and Elkhorn Valley with games being played on Thursday, December 29 and Friday, December 30.
waynedailynews.com
Summerland Holiday Tournament, Tri County Northeast Wolfpack Open Wednesday
EWING – The Tri County Northeast Wolfpack basketball teams will take their talents to the Summerland Holiday Tournament. From Ewing, the host Summerland will welcome in Tri County Northeast, Chambers/Wheeler Central and West Holt for games being played on Wednesday, December 28 and Thursday, December 29. The Tri County...
waynedailynews.com
Pender Community Hospital & Medical Clinics To Use Bryan Health Connect For ACO Services
PENDER – A northeast Nebraska hospital and medial clinics will be switching to a different organization for Accountable Care Organization (ACO) services. According to a release from Pender Community Hospital, PCH and Medical Clinics will be utilizing Bryan Health Connect as its Accountable Care Organization (ACO), effective January 1, 2023.
waynedailynews.com
Wildcat Men’s Indoor Track & Field Listed Eighth In Preseason NSIC Coaches’ Poll
WAYNE – After competing in the SDSU Holiday Invite earlier this month, the Wayne State College men’s indoor track & field team will be looking for more improvement moving into the 2023 portion of the schedule. According to a release from Wayne State Athletics, the Wildcat men were...
Comments / 0