The top industries and employers in the Lakeland metro area
Learn about the biggest industries and employers in the Lakeland metro area with this guide to local businesses.
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay area counties open cold weather shelters with freeze warnings issued for Christmas weekend
With forecasters expecting the Tampa Bay area to see one of its coldest Christmas Days on record, counties across central Florida are opening cold weather shelters for anyone needing a warm place to stay over the holiday weekend. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s and 30s — and...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
mynews13.com
Lakeland responds to record-number drivers with multi-million dollar plan
TAMPA, Fla. — Polk County was named one of the fastest growing areas in the nation and that’s come with a record amount of consistent traffic. The residents who were already living in these communities say the traffic is a big issue. “This area over here in Dixieland...
‘NO WORDS’: Florida gopher tortoise found with airbrushed shell
A Florida animal sanctuary is reminding residents and tourists to stop painting the shells of turtles and gopher tortoises.
Florida witness describes disc-shaped object hovering nearby
A Florida witness at Kissimmee reported watching a disc-shaped object hovering nearby that quickly moved away and disappeared at about 10:30 p.m. on October 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
2 new Florida license plates now available
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The state of Florida has new car swag. Two license plates were released and made available statewide by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. In July, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a Gadsden flag license plate featuring historic slogan “Dont Tread On Me.” Now that license plate is available […]
Holiday itinerary for Lakeland, FL
A holiday guide to must-see attractions, restaurants, and activities for out-of-town guests in Lakeland, Florida.
Lakeland's migration patterns
Where are Lakelanders moving to and from in young adulthood?
Four strangers rent a car from Tampa to Ohio after canceled flight
TAMPA, Fla. — People are doing all they can to make it home for the holiday as airport cancellations and delays surge during the holiday weekend. Four strangers at Tampa International Airport decided to take a road trip. Their flight from Tampa to Cleveland was canceled on Thursday because of the winter storm.
fox35orlando.com
Does it snow in Florida? It has in Orlando, Miami, and Tampa; here's a look back at when
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A massive winter storm is brewing for millions across the Midwest, Great Lakes, and Northeast, packing dangerous threats of heavy snow, rain, damaging winds, and plummeting temperatures that could snarl travel at the peak of the busy holiday season. The arctic blast that is covering much...
What Happened To Brian Klecha? Disney Employee Last Seen In Polk County, Florida, 2017
Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Tampa Bay Regional Operations Center, continue to investigate the 2017 disappearance of Brian Edward Klecha of Polk County, and need your help. Brian Klecha was 35 years old at the time he went missing, according to investigators.
Lake Wales’ TaVaris Johnson voted SBLive Florida Coach of the Week
Congratulations to Lake Wales head coach TaVaris Johnson, the winner of SBLive Florida's Coach of Week award as voted by Florida high school sports fans. Johnson captured 85.67% of the nearly 1,382 votes cast in this week's poll when the former Lake Wales’ player led his hometown team to the ...
fox13news.com
Tarpon Springs man finds passion for 'mouth painting' after accident leaves him paralyzed
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. - When Chris Kuster's pen or paint brush hits paper, his wildest imaginations instantly come to life. "I'm one of those artists that everything is extremely random," Kuster said as he drew from his colorfully decorated studio inside his Tarpon Springs home. "Some days, I'll do an oil painting, some days I want to draw cartoons."
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County woman wins $1 million on scratch-off
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County woman has won big with a Florida Lottery scratch-off. The lottery announced that Lisa Heisner, 57, of Palmetto, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00.
Lakeland Regional Health expanding ER access, ranked 2nd busiest emergency department in nation
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The hospital with the second busiest emergency department in the country is planning a network of free-standing emergency departments to accommodate a growing population. “When you look at the growth in the community, we know that the demand for health care services is also increasing,” said Danielle Drummond, president and CEO […]
Fire destroys Hillsborough County mobile home 2 days before Christmas
TAMPA, Fla. — A fire destroyed a family's mobile home just two days before Christmas in Hillsborough County. Firefighters responded Friday morning to the four-alarm fire on 50th Avenue South off of Palm Drive in Tampa with six fire engines, a truck and several rescue units. Four adults and...
Sulphur Springs, Tampa: A Hidden History
Sulphur Springs Pool, crowds observing swimmers : Tampa, Fla.Photo byCourtesy, Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library System. When you hear the words Sulphur Springs, Tampa, you may think of a few things. Perhaps the landmark Sulphur Springs Water Tower or the public Sulphur Springs Pool. But few people remember what Sulphur Springs used to be — a popular vacation spot. Luckily, the Sulphur Springs Museum and Heritage Center is here to remind us of this vibrant, local history.
fox13news.com
New Port Richey girl with severe form of epilepsy, cerebral palsy gifted castle for Christmas
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - When the Make-A-Wish Foundation asked six-year-old Kathryn Handford, of New Port Richey, what she wanted for Christmas, she said a castle. It was a challenging request, even for Make-A-Wish. However, local construction company Team Farrell heard about the request and jumped in to make her...
fox13news.com
Group joins search for missing Oregon man whose truck was found in Hernando County
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - The search for a missing man from Oregon who was driving to the Tampa Bay area is nearly two weeks old, but there are new efforts being made to try and find him. The family of 34-year-old Timothy Braddy said they last heard from him on December...
