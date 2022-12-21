ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

2 new Florida license plates now available

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The state of Florida has new car swag. Two license plates were released and made available statewide by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. In July, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a Gadsden flag license plate featuring historic slogan “Dont Tread On Me.” Now that license plate is available […]
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County woman wins $1 million on scratch-off

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County woman has won big with a Florida Lottery scratch-off. The lottery announced that Lisa Heisner, 57, of Palmetto, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Modern Globe

Sulphur Springs, Tampa: A Hidden History

Sulphur Springs Pool, crowds observing swimmers : Tampa, Fla.Photo byCourtesy, Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library System. When you hear the words Sulphur Springs, Tampa, you may think of a few things. Perhaps the landmark Sulphur Springs Water Tower or the public Sulphur Springs Pool. But few people remember what Sulphur Springs used to be — a popular vacation spot. Luckily, the Sulphur Springs Museum and Heritage Center is here to remind us of this vibrant, local history.
TAMPA, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland, FL
19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News Lakeland Fl

 http://www.lakelandgazette.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy