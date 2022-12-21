Read full article on original website
Roll Call Online
Older adults face Medicare hurdles for substance use treatment
For the staff at the Senior Recovery Center in Maplewood, Minn., helping older adults overcome substance use disorders is a calling, said Christine Martinek, a licensed alcohol and drug counselor there. But it’s a more challenging calling when the adults who need treatment are on Medicare. “Every day, I...
When should you avoid the ER? Doctor discusses alternative ways to seek care amid 'tripledemic'
The triple threat of flu, RSV and COVID-19 is hitting hospitals and stretching emergency rooms thin, so doctors want to remind everyone other ways to receive care.
As old people get sicker, assisted living facilities must adapt
Residents are older, sicker, and more compromised by impairments than in the past. Getty ImagesA new report shows that assisted living facilities must refocus on residents’ medical and mental health concerns.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Paid caregiver support, long-term care financing needed in federal response to caregiver well-being: Carter Institute
Fundamental structural and system reforms, including financing, are needed to comprehensively address caregiver health and well-being, according to a national nonprofit promoting the resilience of family caregivers. In a Nov. 30 letter to Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers provided recommendations...
What I Wish I Knew About Adjusting My Type 2 Diabetes Management Plan
'My diabetes doesn’t change, but my plan does.'
MedicalXpress
Virtual reality helps reduce patient anxiety and need for sedatives during hand surgery
As an anesthesiologist, Adeel Faruki, MD, MBA, works with patients to manage not just pain, but also anxiety. It can be a particular concern for patients receiving a nerve block, rather than sedation or general anesthesia, for upper extremity procedures such as hand surgery. "If a nerve block is done...
How Community Health Investments Will Define The Future of Healthcare
Community health is more than how someone’s physical health needs are being met. It involves all the physical, social, and environmental factors — access to nutritious food, stable income and housing, education opportunities, and more. These social determinants of health, or SDoH, are interconnected and integral to the overall health of communities across the world — and healthcare systems are taking note.
AMA
Physician-led team-based care: Council on Medical Service reports
These Council reports address payment and insurance coverage for, and delivery, supervision, and coordination of, care provided by physician-led teams of clinicians. Key Council reports on this topic highlight team-based care in the context of wellness, preventive care, behavioral health care, and pain management. Council on Medical Service Reports. Review...
How Continuous Glucose Monitoring Can Alleviate Language Barriers in Diabetes Care
As an endocrinologist with 19 years of experience in treating patients with diabetes, one of the most important lessons I’ve learned is that communication is key. Patients with diabetes live with the heavy burden of making choices and taking action every single day to manage their blood glucose levels. Thankfully, advancements in technology have come incredibly far, giving way to tools like continuous glucose monitors (CGM), automated insulin delivery systems and more. But for Spanish-speaking populations, there is often one more barrier to overcome in getting the care they need: finding physicians, resources, and technology in their native language. How can we expect better outcomes for these patients if the tools and methods for treatment weren’t designed with them in mind?
Medical News Today
What to know about the four levels of hospice care
Hospice care is a multilevel end-of-life care system that aims to manage symptoms and improve the quality of life for someone with a terminal illness. There are four levels of hospice care, each focusing on the specific needs of the person receiving care. Hospice care focuses on caring for someone...
physiciansweekly.com
Constipation Action Plans Minimize Family Healthcare Utilization
Researchers aimed to determine if outpatient gastroenterology (GI) service utilization was affected when parents of constipated children were given a constipation action plan (CAP) during routine doctor visits. To compile a post-visit summary of the GI Clinic patients’ children, investigators developed a CAP. Using inverse probability treatment weighting (IPTW) analysis, they compared the number of patient calls, electronic messages, urgent care (UC) visits, emergency department (ED) visits, and hospitalizations that occurred within 3 months of the initial visit between those who received the CAP and those who did not. Using the paired t test and the McNemar’s test, they compared these factors in the 3 months before and after the CAP was delivered to families that received it during a follow-up visit.
New technology working to make life easier for Diabetes patients
New technology, called Omnipod 5, is working to make the life of a Diabetes patient easier with pods that autogenerate insulin.
beckersdental.com
2 shifts to monitor in oral surgery: Q&A with Dr. Jason Auerbach
Oral surgeons may see an increase in consolidation and a split between oral and maxillofacial surgery in the near future, according to one surgeon's predictions. Jason Auerbach, DDS, is the founder of Riverside Oral Surgery, a New Jersey practice with 10 locations in the state. He recently spoke with Becker's about the oral surgery field, why practitioners are wary of DSOs and what he expects for the future of oral surgery.
Too much coffee could put people with high blood pressure at risk
New research shows that people with severe high blood pressure ("hypertension") should steer clear of drinking too much coffee, which could increase the risk of death from heart disease.
MedicalXpress
Tackling the ethical considerations of dementia research
When Emily Largent worked as an ICU nurse at UCLA, she didn't shy away from the difficult cases. It wasn't necessarily the medical procedures themselves that were challenging; caring for patients after organ transplants or managing a patient on life support were part of the job description. What really drew Largent to a case was the tough decisions that were involved. Should this patient really be a candidate for an organ transplant? What do we do when a patient's family disagrees about ending life support?
Autism and occupational therapy: developmental skills improved through OT services
Occupational therapy is often recommended for children on the autism spectrum. Children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) commonly struggle with developmental skills that occupational therapists address. But what skills do OTs work on, and what intervention strategies to OTs use when they are working with children with autism?
2minutemedicine.com
Medicaid is a long-term source of insurance coverage for low-income families
1. In this cohort study, over half of all beneficiaries of Medicaid in 2011 were still enrolled nine years later. 2. Both short and long-term Medical coverage stability rates were higher in persons with disabilities, who may depend on the program for regular care. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study...
