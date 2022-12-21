ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Older adults face Medicare hurdles for substance use treatment

For the staff at the Senior Recovery Center in Maplewood, Minn., helping older adults overcome substance use disorders is a calling, said Christine Martinek, a licensed alcohol and drug counselor there. But it’s a more challenging calling when the adults who need treatment are on Medicare. “Every day, I...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Paid caregiver support, long-term care financing needed in federal response to caregiver well-being: Carter Institute

Fundamental structural and system reforms, including financing, are needed to comprehensively address caregiver health and well-being, according to a national nonprofit promoting the resilience of family caregivers. In a Nov. 30 letter to Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers provided recommendations...
HIT Consultant

How Community Health Investments Will Define The Future of Healthcare

Community health is more than how someone’s physical health needs are being met. It involves all the physical, social, and environmental factors — access to nutritious food, stable income and housing, education opportunities, and more. These social determinants of health, or SDoH, are interconnected and integral to the overall health of communities across the world — and healthcare systems are taking note.
AMA

Physician-led team-based care: Council on Medical Service reports

These Council reports address payment and insurance coverage for, and delivery, supervision, and coordination of, care provided by physician-led teams of clinicians. Key Council reports on this topic highlight team-based care in the context of wellness, preventive care, behavioral health care, and pain management. Council on Medical Service Reports. Review...
HIT Consultant

How Continuous Glucose Monitoring Can Alleviate Language Barriers in Diabetes Care

As an endocrinologist with 19 years of experience in treating patients with diabetes, one of the most important lessons I’ve learned is that communication is key. Patients with diabetes live with the heavy burden of making choices and taking action every single day to manage their blood glucose levels. Thankfully, advancements in technology have come incredibly far, giving way to tools like continuous glucose monitors (CGM), automated insulin delivery systems and more. But for Spanish-speaking populations, there is often one more barrier to overcome in getting the care they need: finding physicians, resources, and technology in their native language. How can we expect better outcomes for these patients if the tools and methods for treatment weren’t designed with them in mind?
TEXAS STATE
Medical News Today

What to know about the four levels of hospice care

Hospice care is a multilevel end-of-life care system that aims to manage symptoms and improve the quality of life for someone with a terminal illness. There are four levels of hospice care, each focusing on the specific needs of the person receiving care. Hospice care focuses on caring for someone...
physiciansweekly.com

Constipation Action Plans Minimize Family Healthcare Utilization

Researchers aimed to determine if outpatient gastroenterology (GI) service utilization was affected when parents of constipated children were given a constipation action plan (CAP) during routine doctor visits. To compile a post-visit summary of the GI Clinic patients’ children, investigators developed a CAP. Using inverse probability treatment weighting (IPTW) analysis, they compared the number of patient calls, electronic messages, urgent care (UC) visits, emergency department (ED) visits, and hospitalizations that occurred within 3 months of the initial visit between those who received the CAP and those who did not. Using the paired t test and the McNemar’s test, they compared these factors in the 3 months before and after the CAP was delivered to families that received it during a follow-up visit.
beckersdental.com

2 shifts to monitor in oral surgery: Q&A with Dr. Jason Auerbach

Oral surgeons may see an increase in consolidation and a split between oral and maxillofacial surgery in the near future, according to one surgeon's predictions. Jason Auerbach, DDS, is the founder of Riverside Oral Surgery, a New Jersey practice with 10 locations in the state. He recently spoke with Becker's about the oral surgery field, why practitioners are wary of DSOs and what he expects for the future of oral surgery.
MedicalXpress

Tackling the ethical considerations of dementia research

When Emily Largent worked as an ICU nurse at UCLA, she didn't shy away from the difficult cases. It wasn't necessarily the medical procedures themselves that were challenging; caring for patients after organ transplants or managing a patient on life support were part of the job description. What really drew Largent to a case was the tough decisions that were involved. Should this patient really be a candidate for an organ transplant? What do we do when a patient's family disagrees about ending life support?

