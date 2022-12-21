Read full article on original website
Community members call downtown Spring Grove structure fire ‘devastating’
SPRING GROVE, Minn. (WKBT) — First responders were on the scene of a structure fire in downtown Spring Grove. Community members say what started as a small fire above the True Value Auto Store in downtown Spring Grove spread quickly. Fire crews and mutual aid fought the fire since 3 p.m. Thursday. Nearly seven hours later, the flames were still...
A historic loss before the holidays: Families lose everything after fire in downtown Spring Grove
SPRING GROVE, Minn. (WKBT) — Investigators may never know what caused a fire in downtown Spring Grove. No one was injured, but the fire destroyed a store and six apartments. Downtowns are the heart of a community. “Just the building had a lot of character,” said Lynn Rostad-Anderson, owner of Turquoise Tomato in downtown Spring Grove. When a community loses...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Blizzard Warning Continues, Travel Not Recommended
A Blizzard Warning continues across eastern Iowa, with strong winds, whiteout conditions, black ice and dangerous wind chills. Rod Donovan is a forecaster with the National Weather Service. Donovan says winds of 40 to 50 miles per hour have been common. And he says those wind chills will stay below...
kchanews.com
Don’t Confuse Sheriff’s Squad Cars in North Iowa with Santa’s Sleigh
Several northeast Iowa sheriff’s offices are reminding the public not to confuse their squad cars with Santa’s Sleigh. In similar Facebook posts by the Floyd, Chickasaw and Mitchell County sheriff’s offices, with each including a picture of one of their patrol vehicles, a **PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT ** reads, “This IS NOT Santa’s sleigh!! Yes they have bright lights and loud sirens, however they are not magical. Yes, some of our Deputies have 4 wheel drive or all wheel drive but they can not get through everything, especially if we can’t see. If in the next 24-72 hours you find yourself stranded, we will do what we can to get you, however we cannot guarantee you that we’ll be able to. Please plan accordingly. If you have to be out and about make sure you have an emergency kit, food, water, blankets, shovel, phone charger, full tank of gas, winter jacket, gloves, hat, scarf, snow boots, and let someone know where you are going. If at all possible we would ask that you stay put! If you have an emergency, we will do everything possible to get services out to you to assist you.”
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Manchester Woman Injured in Accident Near Dundee
A Manchester woman was injured in an accident west of Dundee on Friday night. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year old Kayla Leppert was driving southbound on 145th Street around 8:30 pm when she lost traction on the snow and ice covered roadway. Her SUV hit the west shoulder of the road and slid through the 120th Avenue T-intersection before going into the ditch and rolling on the driver’s side.
KIMT
Many counties pull plows as blizzard conditions remain
Because visibility is declining throughout the county, Freeborn county plows will be out until 2pm today. After that, there will be no plows on county roads due to visiability and exterme cold safety concerns. MITCHELL COUNTY. Secondary roads has stated that county plows are being pulled off county roads. They...
