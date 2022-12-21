ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

North High boys' basketball comes out strong, rolls to victory at St. John's

SHREWSBURY — The North High boys’ basketball team is headed to Florida, the day after Christmas to compete in an Orlando-area holiday tournament that is stacked with ultra-talented entries from coast to coast. But before they headed south, the Polar Bears continued their torrid start to the season by racing to a 13-0 lead and maintaining complete control the rest of the way, thanks to a lockdown defense and an unselfish offense as they defeated St. John’s,...
SHREWSBURY, MA
snntv.com

Petitta embarks on a holy football crusade at Holy Cross

SARASOTA (SNN TV) Dec. 21, 2022 - A Riverview Ram is headed for Worcester, MA to play football for the Purple Crusaders at the College of the Holy Cross. Family members and classmates of Luke Petitta, gathered at Riverview High School Wednesday morning to celebrate as he signed his letter of intent.
WORCESTER, MA
businesswest.com

Project is Transforming Westfield’s Historic Lambson Building

Gene Borowski has a keen sense of history. So he was especially intrigued by an old hydraulic elevator in the former Lambson Furniture building in downtown Westfield, which was manufactured at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in the late 1800s and installed in the furniture business around 1896. It was still operable,...
WESTFIELD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

8 New England cities ranked among best places to live in America

BOSTON — Eight New England cities have been ranked among the best places to live in America for the upcoming the year, according to a new report. U.S. News and World Report has published “Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023″ list and cities in five of the six states that make up New England were highlighted for reasons including good value, being a desirable place to live, having a strong job market, and a high quality of life, the report stated.
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Amherst couple continuing to thank first responders following near-tragedy

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An Amherst couple is continuing their tradition of giving cookies to first responders in the area, two years after a near-tragedy. Bruce Cuddy and Judie Teraspulsky, a husband-and-wife couple in Amherst, have a strong bond with officers at the Amherst Police Department, but this type of bond is a special one. On December 21, 2020, Bruce and Judie were at their home when, all of sudden, something was wrong with Bruce. Judie had a nurse on the phone before things took a scary turn.
AMHERST, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘I did not understand the offensiveness’: Mayor speaks after Fitchburg flies ‘nuclear family’ flag

FITCHBURG, Ma — The mayor of Fitchburg shared some regrets Friday, less than 48 hours after he agreed to fly a “nuclear family” flag on public property. Stephen DiNatale first agreed to fly the flag on Wednesday, according to a post on his Facebook page. The mayor stated that the flag would fly for one week at Riverfront Park in the name of equality.
FITCHBURG, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Holiday freeze: Several customers in Worcester County still without power

Brookfield, East Brookfield, Hubbardston, New Braintree and Spencer are some of the Worcester County communities still feeling the effects of Friday's winter storm that brought high winds, rain and snow to the region. More than 1,300 customers in those areas remain without power as 7 a.m. Saturday, according the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Ware School Committee names superintendent finalists

WARE — The Ware School Committee announced the names of three finalists seeking to become the next superintendent of schools at Wednesday’s meeting. Out of 19 applicants, the search committee interviewed seven, and unanimously selected William Collins, Robert Girardi Jr. and Michael Lovato for the committee to consider.
WARE, MA
MassLive.com

Agawam to borrow $3.28M to rehabilitate former Tuckahoe Turf Farm

AGAWAM — Town Council put into motion this week plans to create opportunities for passive recreation at the former Tuckahoe Turf Farm in Feeding Hills. In a meeting Dec. 19, the Town Council voted to designate portions of the 292-acre Tuckahoe parcel for park and recreation purposes and to borrow about $3.28 million for improvements.
AGAWAM, MA
Journal Inquirer

Expect nothing fancy at Lucky’s

SUFFIELD — Jeff Adams has been running bars for about 35 years, at about half a dozen locations throughout Connecticut, including Lucky’s Pub on Ucar Street. “We opened up June 2012,” Adams said. When Adams took over, it was completely vacant.
SUFFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy