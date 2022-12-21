Read full article on original website
North High boys' basketball comes out strong, rolls to victory at St. John's
SHREWSBURY — The North High boys’ basketball team is headed to Florida, the day after Christmas to compete in an Orlando-area holiday tournament that is stacked with ultra-talented entries from coast to coast. But before they headed south, the Polar Bears continued their torrid start to the season by racing to a 13-0 lead and maintaining complete control the rest of the way, thanks to a lockdown defense and an unselfish offense as they defeated St. John’s,...
UMass Minutemen sign six high school seniors on Signing Day
Wednesday marked national signing day for high school football players across the country.
snntv.com
Petitta embarks on a holy football crusade at Holy Cross
SARASOTA (SNN TV) Dec. 21, 2022 - A Riverview Ram is headed for Worcester, MA to play football for the Purple Crusaders at the College of the Holy Cross. Family members and classmates of Luke Petitta, gathered at Riverview High School Wednesday morning to celebrate as he signed his letter of intent.
What Springfield Central players, including William Watson III, said about officially signing to play D-I football
SPRINGFIELD — Six Springfield Central seniors signed their National Letters of Intent Wednesday, following through on their verbal commitments to play Division I football at some of the best colleges and universities in the country.
Six Central football players sign to play D-I: ‘One of the greatest days in the history of Springfield Public Schools’
SPRINGFIELD — As the Springfield Central High School library filled up Wednesday afternoon, one thing came to mind for principal Tad Tokarz.
Police investigate swastikas drawn in Minnechaug high school bathrooms
Wilbraham community members expressed disgust after two drawings of swastikas, an antisemitic symbol, were found inside the boys’ bathrooms at Minnechaug Regional High School on Monday, Dec. 19. Superintendent of the Hampden-Wilbraham Regional District John Provost stated in an email to the school community that the drawings of a...
businesswest.com
Project is Transforming Westfield’s Historic Lambson Building
Gene Borowski has a keen sense of history. So he was especially intrigued by an old hydraulic elevator in the former Lambson Furniture building in downtown Westfield, which was manufactured at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in the late 1800s and installed in the furniture business around 1896. It was still operable,...
Damage reports from strong winds in western Massachusetts
22News is working for you with storm damage across western Massachusetts Friday morning due to the damaging winds.
Who serves the best pie in western Massachusetts?
One spot that you may want to stop in for pie or dessert before heading home for the holidays.
8 New England cities ranked among best places to live in America
BOSTON — Eight New England cities have been ranked among the best places to live in America for the upcoming the year, according to a new report. U.S. News and World Report has published “Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023″ list and cities in five of the six states that make up New England were highlighted for reasons including good value, being a desirable place to live, having a strong job market, and a high quality of life, the report stated.
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
westernmassnews.com
Amherst couple continuing to thank first responders following near-tragedy
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An Amherst couple is continuing their tradition of giving cookies to first responders in the area, two years after a near-tragedy. Bruce Cuddy and Judie Teraspulsky, a husband-and-wife couple in Amherst, have a strong bond with officers at the Amherst Police Department, but this type of bond is a special one. On December 21, 2020, Bruce and Judie were at their home when, all of sudden, something was wrong with Bruce. Judie had a nurse on the phone before things took a scary turn.
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the Country
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Massachusetts definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the Donut Dip in West Springfield, you are definitely missing out.
Tree fell on Springfield house; 1 injured, 4 forced from home
One person was injured and four people are without a place to live after a tree came down on their Springfield home Friday morning.
‘I did not understand the offensiveness’: Mayor speaks after Fitchburg flies ‘nuclear family’ flag
FITCHBURG, Ma — The mayor of Fitchburg shared some regrets Friday, less than 48 hours after he agreed to fly a “nuclear family” flag on public property. Stephen DiNatale first agreed to fly the flag on Wednesday, according to a post on his Facebook page. The mayor stated that the flag would fly for one week at Riverfront Park in the name of equality.
Holiday freeze: Several customers in Worcester County still without power
Brookfield, East Brookfield, Hubbardston, New Braintree and Spencer are some of the Worcester County communities still feeling the effects of Friday's winter storm that brought high winds, rain and snow to the region. More than 1,300 customers in those areas remain without power as 7 a.m. Saturday, according the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency...
Ware School Committee names superintendent finalists
WARE — The Ware School Committee announced the names of three finalists seeking to become the next superintendent of schools at Wednesday’s meeting. Out of 19 applicants, the search committee interviewed seven, and unanimously selected William Collins, Robert Girardi Jr. and Michael Lovato for the committee to consider.
Agawam to borrow $3.28M to rehabilitate former Tuckahoe Turf Farm
AGAWAM — Town Council put into motion this week plans to create opportunities for passive recreation at the former Tuckahoe Turf Farm in Feeding Hills. In a meeting Dec. 19, the Town Council voted to designate portions of the 292-acre Tuckahoe parcel for park and recreation purposes and to borrow about $3.28 million for improvements.
Expect nothing fancy at Lucky’s
SUFFIELD — Jeff Adams has been running bars for about 35 years, at about half a dozen locations throughout Connecticut, including Lucky’s Pub on Ucar Street. “We opened up June 2012,” Adams said. When Adams took over, it was completely vacant.
These 5 Massachusetts Towns Get More Snow Than Anywhere Else in the State
As we've already seen a fair amount of the snow in the Berkshires for this time of year, we know there could be plenty on the way throughout this Winter. So, now that we know there could be more on the way in the days to come, it brings up a good question: What Massachusetts cities and towns get the most snow on a yearly basis?
