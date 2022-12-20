BOTHROYD: Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo was never an argument — World Cup win proves Argentina icon is the GOAT

Fifa has launched an investigation into how social media influencer chef and restaurateur Salt Bae and others got access to the pitch after the World Cup final in Qatar. The Turkish chef, who owns a string of his Nusr-Et restaurants in cities including London, Dubai and New York, was shown holding, kissing and pretending to sprinkle salt on the World Cup trophy, and interrupting Argentina players’ celebrations after their penalty shootout victory over France.

2 DAYS AGO