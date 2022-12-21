Read full article on original website
Alex Carey hits maiden Test century as Australia dominate against South Africa
Alex Carey scored his maiden Test hundred as Australia batted themselves into a dominant position against South Africa at the MCG.Wicketkeeper Carey made 111 from 149 balls before the home side declared on 575 for eight, with Cameron Green defying the pain from a fractured finger to reach 51 not out.South Africa captain Dean Elgar was then dismissed for a duck in his side’s second innings before rain brought an early end to the third day with the Proteas 15 for one, a deficit of 371 runs.Australia had resumed on 386 for three, largely thanks to David Warner marking his...
China Covid pivot sparks jitters worldwide
Beijing's sudden pivot away from containing Covid-19 has caused jitters around the world, with the United States saying it may restrict travel from China following its decision to end mandatory quarantine for overseas arrivals. All passengers arriving in China have had to undergo mandatory centralised quarantine since March 2020.
Irish tourist dies after falling from moving train in Thailand
A 45-year-old Irish tourist died in Thailand on Tuesday after falling from a moving train, Thai police said.
