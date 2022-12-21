Read full article on original website
Interstate 90 Reopening Plans and Additional Closure for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 Update 1 p.m. (MT) / 2 p.m. (CT)
PIERRE, S.D. – One section of Interstate 90 is being reopened while another section is being closed on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, as conditions continue to change with the storm system moving easterly across the state. I-90 Updates:. • OPENED: I-90 (westbound ONLY) from Murdo to Wall has been...
Interstate 90 Closure Extending to Sioux Falls at 5 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022
PIERRE, S.D. – Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) remains closed from Rapid City to Chamberlain due to sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions. As high winds move east, low visibility and drifting snow are worsening. The current closure on I-90 will be extended to Sioux Falls at 5...
Interstate 90 Closure Extending to Minnesota State Line at 7 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022
PIERRE, S.D. – Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) remains closed from Rapid City (exit 67) to Sioux Falls (exit 395) due to sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions. As high winds move east, low visibility and drifting snow are worsening. The current closure on I-90 will be extended...
