At this point, it’s trite to remind readers how long we’ve spent wasting away inside—and yet, here we go again. We self-isolated for nearly two years, thanks to the pandemic. We’ve felt lost and alone. We’ve been forced to watch celebrities’ sad attempts at community outreach and tune into every studio movie from our home televisions.We didn’t get to see Turning Red and Luca in an auditorium filled with bubbling little children, giggling alongside them as if we were kids again. What I would’ve given to see Godzilla throw King Kong around like a bag of beans on a big...

25 MINUTES AGO