Florencia Martin interview: ‘Babylon’ production designer
When it came time to recreate 1920s Los Angeles for Damien Chazelle’s sprawling Hollywood epic “Babylon,” production designer Florencia Martin wanted audiences to really feel the history of the central city. “Damian and I met over Zoom for the first time actually, because we were in the...
Guy Davis and Curt Enderle interview: ‘Pinocchio’ production designers
“It was an incredible learning experience,” reflects Guy Davis about working on “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.” For our recent webchat, his fellow production designer Curt Enderle agrees, “It was magical. It was the project of a lifetime.” Watch our exclusive video interview above. The...
Jack Champion interview: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
“It’s like if I spent so much time making a gift for someone and then someone beautifully wraps it in a present box,” describes Jack Champion of watching “Avatar: The Way of Water” for the first time. The actor spent a major part of his teenage years steeped in an unconventional filming process, where the second and third films in the “Avatar” saga were shot back-to-back. His extended stay in Pandora granted him the opportunity to work alongside legendary performers and work inside one of the most unique filmmaking processes in history. Watch the exclusive video interview above.
Russell Carpenter interview: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ cinematographer
“I was moving into a world of virtual creation. And that was brand new for me,” reveals “Avatar: The Way of Water” cinematographer Russell Carpenter. Unlike many key creatives on the film, he did not work on the first movie in this series, so he entered into a world where the visual language had been established. Though he had previously collaborated with director James Cameron on movies like “Titanic” and “True Lies,” Carpenter found himself presented with an entirely new set of puzzles to solve in order to make the visual effects heavy film work. “Jim is the grand provocateur,” he notes, “He’ll just lay a challenge at your feet.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.
Diego Luna interview: ‘Andor’
“I love ‘Star Wars,’ I’ve watched ‘Star Wars’ for my whole life,” reveals Diego Luna, the star of the latest and most critically acclaimed live action “Star Wars” project since the film it presages, the 2016 spin-off “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” For our recent webchat he adds about the thrill of being a part of this universe, “now I have kids I’m glad there’s room for new things, for something different to this universe and I am happy to be part of that.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.
Andrea Bowman interview: ‘Emancipation’ hair department head
“I was that cheerleader in the trailer to get them motivated, because we start the day early. We’re what I call the heartbeat of the film,” reveals hair department head Andrea Bowman about working on the historical action drama “Emancipation.” For our recent webchat she adds, “when I went to the premiere, I hadn’t seen any of the cast since we wrapped and that’s the first thing they were saying to me: ‘Thank you for being that support system for us to be able to embark on these characters and make us feel like we were special when we left, and we were able to get that stuff off of us to be able to come back the next day and be able to do it all over again.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.
Ralph Fiennes movies: 12 greatest films ranked from worst to best
British actor Ralph Fiennes, who graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, is now in his 60s with a celebrated career as a leading star and character actor. He often plays compromised men on the big screen such as his Austrian Nazi Amon Göth, who oversees the building of a concentration camp in Poland in “Schindler’s List.” In 2011, Fiennes made his big-screen directorial debut and also starred in Shakespeare’s tragedy “Coriolanus.” He starred, produced and directed 2013’s “The Invisible Woman,” where he portrayed Charles Dickens. Most notably, Fiennes has been in several Best Picture Oscar winners including 1993’s “Schindler’s List,” 1996’s “The English Patient” and 2009’s “The Hurt Locker.” His 2022 movie “The Menu” has already brought him a Golden Globe nomination in the comedy/musical category.
Charmaine Bingwa interview: ‘Emancipation’
“I thought she was remarkable, how she was almost like this little oasis in this storm of harrowing things that were going on,” declares Charmaine Bingwa about portraying enslaved woman Dodienne, a fiercely loyal wife and dedicated mother in the historical action drama “Emancipation.” For our recent webchat she adds, “She really felt like the heartbeat of the film for me and was absolutely this magnet drawing him home. I had so much admiration for her bravery and her courage under fire. You know, once Peter is taken from her, she has to do everything to protect her family and she does.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.
2023 Oscars Shortlists: Movies With Multiple Mentions
The Oscars shortlists released on December 21 give us strong hints as to which films could figure prominently when nominations are announced on January 24. A dozen titles earned multiple mentions across the seven feature film categories: Best Documentary Feature, Best International Feature Film, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Original Score, Best Original Song, Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects. Scroll through our gallery to find out the categories in which they are contending.
Oscar Experts slugfest: 2023 shortlist snubs and surprises
Christmas came early with the Oscar shortlists on Wednesday. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to break down all the snubs, surprises and more. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “All Quiet on the Western Front” maxed out with five mentions apiece. The showing is...
