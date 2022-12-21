Read full article on original website
Related
New technology has hurt students, should be restricted in classrooms, educator says
Former English teacher, Peter Laffin, says schools should restrict technology in classrooms amid the emergence of Open AI's new artificial intelligence chatbot.
45% of public schools had at least one teacher vacancy this fall
Nearly half, or 45%, of public K-12 schools had at least one teacher vacancy as of October, according to government data released Tuesday.
I was a college academic advisor. I want to debunk the myth of the 'dream school' for students.
The author argues that getting into a top school isn't necessarily the best goal for a student — they should make the most of wherever they attend.
Harvard Health
Behind the data, a teacher who left his students transformed
On a clear November morning, Chris Winship, the Diker-Tishman Professor of Sociology, was getting ready to begin the last class of the course on quantitative research methods he has been teaching for more than 40 years, first at Northwestern and for the past three decades at Harvard. Meanwhile, students sat...
CV Superintendent announces retirement
Gill released a letter to families and staff members in the district earlier this week, in which he says he has officially notified the board of education that he will be retiring on March 10th, 2023.
Educator claims advanced technology ‘causing more problems’ for students
Adding more technology to classrooms has hurt students more than helped them, a former teacher said amid speculation about the effects artificial intelligence will have on education. “We introduce a lot of technology in the classrooms to correct problems that we see, and inevitably we end up causing more problems with the solution,” Peter Laffin, the founder of Crush the College Essay and a writing coach, told Fox News. “Often the cure is worse than the disease.” Last week, tech company OpenAI unveiled an AI chatbot, ChatGPT, which has stunned users with its advanced functions like generating school essays for any grade level, answering...
