Harvard Health

Behind the data, a teacher who left his students transformed

On a clear November morning, Chris Winship, the Diker-Tishman Professor of Sociology, was getting ready to begin the last class of the course on quantitative research methods he has been teaching for more than 40 years, first at Northwestern and for the past three decades at Harvard. Meanwhile, students sat...
HARVARD, MA
News Channel 34

CV Superintendent announces retirement

Gill released a letter to families and staff members in the district earlier this week, in which he says he has officially notified the board of education that he will be retiring on March 10th, 2023.
New York Post

Educator claims advanced technology ‘causing more problems’ for students

Adding more technology to classrooms has hurt students more than helped them, a former teacher said amid speculation about the effects artificial intelligence will have on education.  “We introduce a lot of technology in the classrooms to correct problems that we see, and inevitably we end up causing more problems with the solution,” Peter Laffin, the founder of Crush the College Essay and a writing coach, told Fox News. “Often the cure is worse than the disease.” Last week, tech company OpenAI unveiled an AI chatbot, ChatGPT, which has stunned users with its advanced functions like generating school essays for any grade level, answering...

