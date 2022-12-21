Read full article on original website
yr.media
Florida’s Trans Community, Parents Fear Fallout of Gender-Affirming Care Ban
Members of the transgender community and their parents fear for the future in the aftermath of a ban on gender-affirming care for minors in Florida. The ban, which can include the administration of puberty blockers, hormone replacement therapy and gender-affirming surgery, came after a decision last month from the Florida Board of Medicine and the Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine, according to Yahoo News.
khn.org
Assisted Living Facilities Pressed to Address Growing Needs of Older, Sicker Residents
Assisted living communities too often fail to meet the needs of older adults and should focus more on residents’ medical and mental health concerns, according to a recent report by a diverse panel of experts. It’s a clarion call for change inspired by the altered profile of the population...
Employment helps adults with intellectual disabilities see what they're capable of
One photographer explores what employment means to those in the Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities community.
It’s not just a lack of social care that’s keeping older people trapped in hospital beds
If you’re an older person in hospital right now waiting for social care to help get you home, then you’re in trouble. A recent Guardian survey found that in some parts of the country one in three beds are occupied by people who are trapped there waiting for care to be arranged.
Kinship care is the future of the child welfare system — let’s make it accessible to everyone
Earlier this year the Biden administration made headlines for including a large investment in kinship foster care in their 2023 proposed budget. This was historic for many reasons, most importantly because it is uncommon for a president to prioritize child welfare in the federal budget, let alone something as specific as kinship care.
MedicalXpress
Care home nurses still need support to recover from COVID trauma, research shows
Those on the front line of the COVID pandemic need mental health support to help them recover from—or manage—the stress and trauma they faced, according to University of East Anglia research. A new report published today investigates the impact of the pandemic on nurses working in care homes....
MedicalXpress
Tailored activity program shows promise for Black people with dementia and their family caregivers
Behavioral and psychological symptoms such as agitation and aggression are hallmarks of dementia that occur across disease stages and types, and can negatively impact both the person living with dementia and their caregivers. With most of the 6.2 million Americans living with dementia being cared for by a family member at home, nonpharmacological approaches (management without medications) are the preferred first course of action to slow disease progession, decrease health care utilization, increase quality of life and ease caregiver distress.
How Community Health Investments Will Define The Future of Healthcare
Community health is more than how someone’s physical health needs are being met. It involves all the physical, social, and environmental factors — access to nutritious food, stable income and housing, education opportunities, and more. These social determinants of health, or SDoH, are interconnected and integral to the overall health of communities across the world — and healthcare systems are taking note.
'The sick child': a portrait of tragedy and grief
After the death of Annie Maude Campbell Dawe moved her father, Gilbert Campbell, from his usual florid romantic style to a narrative form. He was devastated by the loss caused by tuberculosis, and in that year he wrote a series of gothic stories about children lost through illness or accident. Yet in some sense 'the sick child' is not really about Annie's story but rather the medieval tale of La Belle Dame sans Merci"
momcollective.com
Mercy Birthing Center: A Natural Experience + All the Support You Need
We are excited to share the Mercy Birthing Center with you in this sponsored post!. The Mercy Birthing Center is prepared to walk through every step of your pregnancy and delivery with you!. Birth is a unique experience for each mom— no two stories are the same. Some moms have...
Navigating the healthcare system as a queer woman can be daunting. In France, one group has found a neat solution to help queer people feel safe.
The author shares how stressful it can be as a queer person to go to a new doctor. A network in France helps people find queer-friendly providers.
Autism and occupational therapy: developmental skills improved through OT services
Occupational therapy is often recommended for children on the autism spectrum. Children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) commonly struggle with developmental skills that occupational therapists address. But what skills do OTs work on, and what intervention strategies to OTs use when they are working with children with autism?
