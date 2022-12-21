ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Florida’s Trans Community, Parents Fear Fallout of Gender-Affirming Care Ban

Members of the transgender community and their parents fear for the future in the aftermath of a ban on gender-affirming care for minors in Florida. The ban, which can include the administration of puberty blockers, hormone replacement therapy and gender-affirming surgery, came after a decision last month from the Florida Board of Medicine and the Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine, according to Yahoo News.
MedicalXpress

Care home nurses still need support to recover from COVID trauma, research shows

Those on the front line of the COVID pandemic need mental health support to help them recover from—or manage—the stress and trauma they faced, according to University of East Anglia research. A new report published today investigates the impact of the pandemic on nurses working in care homes....
MedicalXpress

Tailored activity program shows promise for Black people with dementia and their family caregivers

Behavioral and psychological symptoms such as agitation and aggression are hallmarks of dementia that occur across disease stages and types, and can negatively impact both the person living with dementia and their caregivers. With most of the 6.2 million Americans living with dementia being cared for by a family member at home, nonpharmacological approaches (management without medications) are the preferred first course of action to slow disease progession, decrease health care utilization, increase quality of life and ease caregiver distress.
HIT Consultant

How Community Health Investments Will Define The Future of Healthcare

Community health is more than how someone’s physical health needs are being met. It involves all the physical, social, and environmental factors — access to nutritious food, stable income and housing, education opportunities, and more. These social determinants of health, or SDoH, are interconnected and integral to the overall health of communities across the world — and healthcare systems are taking note.
'The sick child': a portrait of tragedy and grief

After the death of Annie Maude Campbell Dawe moved her father, Gilbert Campbell, from his usual florid romantic style to a narrative form. He was devastated by the loss caused by tuberculosis, and in that year he wrote a series of gothic stories about children lost through illness or accident. Yet in some sense 'the sick child' is not really about Annie's story but rather the medieval tale of La Belle Dame sans Merci"
momcollective.com

Mercy Birthing Center: A Natural Experience + All the Support You Need

We are excited to share the Mercy Birthing Center with you in this sponsored post!. The Mercy Birthing Center is prepared to walk through every step of your pregnancy and delivery with you!. Birth is a unique experience for each mom— no two stories are the same. Some moms have...

