Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Spotlight: Del Vecchio's Bakery in Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Four Affordable Breakfast Spots on DelmarvaKatie CherrixChincoteague Island, VA
Popular discount supermarket chain opening new Maryland store location this monthKristen WaltersSalisbury, MD
Four Favorite Chinese Restaurants on the Lower Delmarva PeninsulaKatie CherrixBerlin, MD
How to Host a Delmarvalous Christmas Dinner: What to Serve and Where to Buy It LocallyKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Related
WMDT.com
Salisbury man convicted, sentenced on firearm charges
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man will spend nearly a decade behind bars after being convicted on firearm charges. Dashawn Rivers was convicted by a jury of firearm possession with a felony conviction, loaded handgun on person, and other related charges last week. He was subsequently sentenced to eight years behind bars, of which five years is a mandatory minimum sentence.
shoredailynews.com
Young Accomack man convicted of attempted murder
A three-day trial in Wicomico Circuit Court in Salisbury, Md., ended last week with a jury convicting a 23-year-old Accomack man of attempted murder and related charges in connection with a 2021 shooting. A presentence report was ordered for Evron Terrell Strand Jr., of New Church, who pleaded not guilty...
worcesterda.com
Worcester Man Indicted for Murder After Body Found in Paxton in March
WORCESTER – A Worcester man was indicted on a murder charge in the death of a man whose body was found in Paxton in March, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr. A Worcester County Grand Jury handed up an indictment yesterday against Christopher Fuller, 30,...
WGMD Radio
Update: Delaware State Police Identify Murder Victim
Delaware State Police have identified the victim of the murder that occurred on Tuesday in Magnolia as 42-year-old Robert Mujica, of Magnolia, Delaware. A 27-year-old Magnolia man–Gadiel Haro–is in jail for strangling a 42-year-old neighbor to death during a fight between Haro and his girlfriend. At about 12:30 a.m. on December 20th, troopers responded to the site of the incident on Stevenson Drive in Magnolia. Police say Haro assaulted his girlfriend in front of two kids–ages three and six. The children ran from the house and asked the neighbor for help. Police say after he entered the home to intervene, Haro began choking the neighbor, causing him to fall unconscious. He died at the scene. Haro faces several charges that include second-degree murder, strangulation, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, as well as offensive touching. Haro is currently at Sussex Correctional Institution on $1,007,500 cash bond.
WMDT.com
Salisbury man sentenced on felony drug charges
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been sentenced on felony drug charges. The charges stem from a traffic stop on September 6, 2021, in which 26-year-old Evan Byrd was the driver and sole occupant. A probable cause search of the vehicle led to the discovery of two bags of cocaine with a total weight of 48 grams, a black digital scale, and $1,580 in cash. Police say the items that were seized were located in the center console next to Byrd.
Bay Net
Man Shot In The Head Being Flown Out Of Lexington Park
UPDATE – Police Continue To Investigate Shooting In Lexington Park, Victim In Stable Condition. LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On December 21, 2022 at approximately 7:08 p.m., police and rescue personnel responded to a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 21800 block of Ronald Drive. Police first...
WBOC
Caroline County Corrections Officer Killed in Car Accident
The Caroline County Department of Corrections announced Friday morning that Correctional Officer Robert Wilkerson died in a motor vehicle accident on his way to work. “Words do not seem adequate to express our sorrow at the loss of Correctional Officer Robert Wilkerson, our hearts and prayers go out to Robert’s family for their loss and sacrifice,” said Warden, Charles Scott.
WDEL 1150AM
Arrest made in Mar. 2021 shooting death of woman in vehicle in Kent Co.
A Felton man has been arrested in connection with a shooting death along a Kent County roadway that occurred in March 2021. According to Delaware State Police, an investigation into the incident on Milford-Harrington Highway led to 20-year-old Adryan Jean-Baptiste being developed as a suspect. Jean-Baptiste was taken into custody without incident as he reported to his probation officer at Dover Probation and Parole Monday.
Attempted armed carjacking leads to police shooting in California, Maryland
We're learning more about what led to a police involved shooting in St. Mary's County Monday night. It all started when someone reported a stolen vehicle at the Wawa on Three Notch Road in California.
WMDT.com
Police: Man arrested for murder after strangling neighbor
MAGNOLIA, Del. – A Magnolia man is behind bars after police say he strangled his neighbor to death during an incident early Tuesday morning. At around 12:30 a.m., troopers responded to the 400 block of Stevenson Drive for a reported physical altercation. On arrival, troopers learned that 27-year-old Gadiel Haro had gotten into a dispute with his 26-year-old girlfriend and assaulted her while a 3-year-old and 6-year-old were present. The children reportedly ran from the house and asked for help from their neighbor. The 42-year-old neighbor then responded to Haro’s home, at which time Haro allegedly began intentionally choking the victim, causing him to fall unconscious.
WMDT.com
1 dead, and 1 stabbed just hours a part in Dover
DOVER, Del. – 1 man is now dead in Dover following a homicide on Sunday and this morning 1 man has been reported stabbed just hours later. What started as a quiet Sunday in Dover quickly changed after reports of shots fired in the 900 block of wood crest drive. “Officers responded to the area and located the victim 28 year old Jeffrey Tolson on the ground he had sustained multiple gun shot wounds,” says Master Corporal Ryan Schmid.
Delaware man charged for sixth DUI
OCEAN VIEW, DE – A Delaware man was arrested and charged with his sixth DUI offense last night. After a traffic stop in Lincoln last night, the Delaware State Police arrested 57-year-old George Elliott of Ocean View, Delaware for sixth-offense DUI. At approximately 9:05 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a 2018 black Ford pickup truck traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard near East Hudson Pond Road. The trooper observed as the truck driver failed to maintain travel within a single lane, and a traffic stop was conducted. The trooper contacted the driver, identified as George Elliott, and detected signs of The post Delaware man charged for sixth DUI appeared first on Shore News Network.
WTOP
Md. crossing guard honored at State House for nearly 50 years of service
Charles Jenkins, a longtime crossing guard in Talbot County, Maryland, was recognized by Gov. Larry Hogan for 48 years on the job Monday. Jenkins was presented a Governor’s Citation at the State House. He helps students get across the street safely in Easton during the school week, and in St. Michaels on the weekends, where tens of thousands of visitors are often walking through the town, which has no traffic light.
WMDT.com
Easton man charged after robbing elderly woman
EASTON, Md. – An Easton man was arrested following a robbery investigation earlier this week. At around 12:15 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the Post Office located at 116 E. Dover Street for a reported robbery that had just occurred. Officers met with the 83-year-old female victim who reported that as she was getting into her vehicle, a man took her purse from her arm and ran.
WBOC
Felton Man charged with 2021 Killing
FELTON, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested Adryan Jean-Baptiste of Felton in connection to a deadly shooting. Investigators say he killed 20-year-old Maricruz Sanchez, of Milford, on the afternoon of March 31, 2021. Police say she was driving on Sandbox Road in the Harrington area around 3:30 p.m. when a car pulled up beside her and started shooting a handgun. Sanchez was hit multiple times. She died at the hospital.
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: Delaware State Police Investigate Fatal Accident in Dover Area
UPDATED 12/23/22 – The Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a single-vehicle fatal accident that occurred on December 21, 2022, in the Dover area as 20 year old Sebastian Grow of Woodside, Delaware. =============================================================. A 20-year-old man from Woodside, Delaware is dead after an accident...
WMDT.com
One arrested, second suspect wanted for felony shoplifting
DOVER, Del. – Police have arrested one suspect and are searching for a suspect following a shoplifting that took place last week. On Thursday, troopers responded to the Walmart located at 36 Jerome Drive to investigate a shoplifting that had taken place earlier in the day. It was learned that a male suspect, later identified as Phillip Plummer, had left the store through an emergency exit without paying for a cart full of merchandise. It was also learned that a similar incident had occurred earlier in the week, where the same suspect had left the store with a cart full of unpaid items. This time, the suspect was accompanied by a female, later identified as Angela Hoffman.
WMDT.com
Melfa woman charged with malicious wounding
MELFA, Va. – An Accomack County woman is behind bars following a malicious wounding incident over the weekend. Just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies with the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a transfer from the Emergency Operations Center for a reported disturbance in the 19000 block of Main Street in Melfa. A short time later, Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital reported that they had received a female walk-in presenting multiple lacerations and burns. A deputy subsequently responded to the hospital to speak with the victim through a translator, who was able to provide a synopsis of the events that resulted in her injuries.
WBOC
Two Suspects Wanted for Theft in Fruitland
FRUITLAND, Md. - Police need help identifying two suspects for theft at a Wal-Mart. Fruitland Police are investigating a theft incident at a Wal-Mart on Oct.20, in which the suspects stole clothing, electronics, and sporting goods valued at $875.31. Police say the same two suspects committed theft at the same...
WGMD Radio
Delaware State Police Investigating a Dover Gas Station Attempted Robbery
Delaware State Police are investigating an attempted robbery that occurred overnight at the Royal Farms gas station on Sussex Highway in Laurel. Police say an unknown black man wearing dark clothing went up to the cashier with a note demanding money and implying he had a gun. The cashier did not comply. Afterwards, he ran away. The cashier was not injured.
Comments / 0