The chicken sandwich scene this side of the Mississippi is heating up. Heaterz Chicken, a Nashville-style hot chicken restaurant, recently opened in Kirkwood. Owner Dan King opened the first Heaterz location in Alton, Illinois, in March 2022, and a second location opened in Swansea, Illinois, shortly after. King gave St. Louis a taste of his unique hot chicken recipe with the grand opening of the Kirkwood location in October. “St. Louis was behind when it came to hot chicken,” King says. “I saw an opportunity to bring it to the local market.”

KIRKWOOD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO