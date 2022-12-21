ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

saturdaytradition.com

Brad Underwood highlights areas of improvement for Illini following disappointing loss in Braggin’ Rights series to Missouri

Brad Underwood knows there’s improvements to be made after Illinois took a beatdown at the hands of Missouri on Thursday. On Thursday, the Tigers and Illini met up in St. Louis for the annual Braggin’ Rights matchup. Last year, the Illini took home the win for the first time in four years. Illinois entered the matchup No. 16 with an 8-3 record this season.
COLUMBIA, MO
Highschool Basketball Pro

Granite City, December 23 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Belleville East High School basketball team will have a game with Granite City High School on December 22, 2022, 17:30:00.
GRANITE CITY, IL
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Illinois vs. Missouri prediction, odds and pick – 12/22/2022

The Illinois Fighting Illini take on the Missouri Tigers in St. Louis. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Illinois Missouri prediction and pick. The Braggin’ Rights game is annually one of the most contentious, lively, fiercely-played games in college basketball. Illinois and Missouri gather in St. Louis for a game which regularly draws a good crowd and generates a lot of energy. Both schools look forward to this game and get after it on the court.
COLUMBIA, MO
timestribunenews.com

Rader bound for SWIC Blue Storm Soccer

Triad senior Max Rader recently committed to Southwestern Illinois College’s soccer squad. Rader spoke on his decision to join the Blue Storm, “They are close to home and have a great soccer program with good coaching.”. His commitment comes after a successful season in net with Triad. Over...
BELLEVILLE, IL
laduenews.com

5 all-season golf experiences in and near St. Louis

Oh, the weather outside is frightful…and certainly colder. Winter in this area can be difficult to predict as far as precipitation goes, but you know it’ll be cold for much of the next season. So what does a golfer do? How does a golfer scratch an itch to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

The Million Dollar Drag Race is Moving to World Wide Technology Raceway

ST. LOUIS – Next season there will be one million exciting reasons to head to the Midwest as World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, will become the new host venue for the 28th annual Mickey Thompson Million Dollar Drag Race on September 12-16, 2023. Folk Promotions considered countless...
MADISON, IL
Washington Missourian

Turner named new WHS principal

A new principal has been named for Washington High School’s 2023-24 school year. Dr. Eric Turner, current assistant principal at Lindbergh High School in St. Louis, will be assuming the role effective July 1, the school board announced at its regular meeting Dec. 28.
WASHINGTON, MO
FOX 2

Exit ramp reopened on SB 170

The ramp onto southbound 170 from EB 270 is shut down due to this pile-up crash. At least five cars including a semi truck has completely shut down the exit ramp and the road.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Large Hillsboro area power outage on Thursday night

(Hillsboro) The cold temperatures and frigid high winds caused a few issues with residents in Jefferson County losing power. One of the areas most affected was around and near Hillsboro. Hillsboro Fire Protection District Chief Brian Gaudet says there were over two-thousand homes that lost power on Thursday night. Chief...
HILLSBORO, MO
feastmagazine.com

Heaterz Chicken spices things up on this side of the river with a new Kirkwood location

The chicken sandwich scene this side of the Mississippi is heating up. Heaterz Chicken, a Nashville-style hot chicken restaurant, recently opened in Kirkwood. Owner Dan King opened the first Heaterz location in Alton, Illinois, in March 2022, and a second location opened in Swansea, Illinois, shortly after. King gave St. Louis a taste of his unique hot chicken recipe with the grand opening of the Kirkwood location in October. “St. Louis was behind when it came to hot chicken,” King says. “I saw an opportunity to bring it to the local market.”
KIRKWOOD, MO
FOX2now.com

Tim meets with owner, Tim Brainneky

Tim learn how to winterrize his own when Tim meets with owner, Tim Brainneky of Branneky true value hardware. Tim learn how to winterrize his own when Tim meets with owner, Tim Brainneky of Branneky true value hardware. What are you doing about it? International Sweets, …. Time to see...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
newsnationnow.com

‘It has been brutal’: St. Louis meteorologist on current conditions

(NewsNation) — Temperatures plunged as a winter storm bore down across a broad swath of the country Thursday. “It has been brutal,” said Meteorologist Chris Higgins with NewsNation affiliate KTVI discussing current conditions in the metro St. Louis area. According to Higgins, temperatures in the St. Louis area...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Illinois Business Journal

$15 parlay wins $652,902 at Argosy Casino Alton sportsbook

One lucky player changed their life dramatically on Sunday, Dec. 11 with a $15 wager. The player won $652,902 on a parlay that had 16 overs. This was the largest payout at the Argosy Sportsbook since it opened in March 2020 and one of the largest payouts on a $15 parlay. The bet included 7 different NBA games that were to be played that evening.
ALTON, IL

