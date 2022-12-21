Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Louis families would get $500 each month in new proposalR.A. HeimSaint Louis, MO
10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a YearEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Dollar General Location Closed IndefinitelyJoel EisenbergSaint Louis, MO
James Cash Penney from Hamilton, Missouri was a co-founder of The Golden Rule stores, later renamed J.C. Penney in 1913CJ CoombsFlorissant, MO
St. Louis Cardinals Announce A Surprise DepartureOnlyHomersSaint Louis, MO
Mizzou Coach Dennis Gates Gives 'Dead Serious' Assessment After Blowout Win vs. No. 16 Illinois
Missouri Tigers coach Dennis Gates is taking Thursday's big win over No. 16 Illinois with a grain of salt.
saturdaytradition.com
Brad Underwood highlights areas of improvement for Illini following disappointing loss in Braggin’ Rights series to Missouri
Brad Underwood knows there’s improvements to be made after Illinois took a beatdown at the hands of Missouri on Thursday. On Thursday, the Tigers and Illini met up in St. Louis for the annual Braggin’ Rights matchup. Last year, the Illini took home the win for the first time in four years. Illinois entered the matchup No. 16 with an 8-3 record this season.
thecutoffnews.com
BenFred: Dressed for success, Mizzou coach Dennis Gates is rewriting optimistic expectations for debut season
The first edition of Dennis Gates’ Tigers turning their first shot at Braggin’ Rights into a victory against No. 16 Illinois would have been a surprise, considering they were 6.5 point underdogs in the eyes of Las Vegas, but maybe they could pull off a win, right?. The...
Granite City, December 23 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Belleville East High School basketball team will have a game with Granite City High School on December 22, 2022, 17:30:00.
Illinois vs. Missouri: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
Illinois and Missouri face off again this year in the Braggin’ Rights game. Can Missouri pick up a signature win for their resume and pull off the upset? Or does Illinois come out on top for a second consecutive season?. TV Schedule: Thursday, December 22, 9:00 PM ET, SEC...
College Basketball Odds: Illinois vs. Missouri prediction, odds and pick – 12/22/2022
The Illinois Fighting Illini take on the Missouri Tigers in St. Louis. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Illinois Missouri prediction and pick. The Braggin’ Rights game is annually one of the most contentious, lively, fiercely-played games in college basketball. Illinois and Missouri gather in St. Louis for a game which regularly draws a good crowd and generates a lot of energy. Both schools look forward to this game and get after it on the court.
timestribunenews.com
Rader bound for SWIC Blue Storm Soccer
Triad senior Max Rader recently committed to Southwestern Illinois College’s soccer squad. Rader spoke on his decision to join the Blue Storm, “They are close to home and have a great soccer program with good coaching.”. His commitment comes after a successful season in net with Triad. Over...
CBS Sports
Watch Illinois vs. Missouri: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game
The #16 Illinois Fighting Illini and the Missouri Tigers will compete for holiday cheer at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Enterprise Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games. Illinois took their game against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Saturday by a conclusive 68-47...
laduenews.com
5 all-season golf experiences in and near St. Louis
Oh, the weather outside is frightful…and certainly colder. Winter in this area can be difficult to predict as far as precipitation goes, but you know it’ll be cold for much of the next season. So what does a golfer do? How does a golfer scratch an itch to...
edglentoday.com
The Million Dollar Drag Race is Moving to World Wide Technology Raceway
ST. LOUIS – Next season there will be one million exciting reasons to head to the Midwest as World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, will become the new host venue for the 28th annual Mickey Thompson Million Dollar Drag Race on September 12-16, 2023. Folk Promotions considered countless...
Washington Missourian
Turner named new WHS principal
A new principal has been named for Washington High School’s 2023-24 school year. Dr. Eric Turner, current assistant principal at Lindbergh High School in St. Louis, will be assuming the role effective July 1, the school board announced at its regular meeting Dec. 28.
KMOV
Local schools celebrate National Signing Day as athletes sign to dream schools
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It is that time of the year again when high school athletes across the country sign their letters of intent to the school of their dreams. Here in the metro, four athletes of the 2022 Missouri state champions Cardinal Ritter football team placed their signatures on the piece of paper to their future home.
Exit ramp reopened on SB 170
The ramp onto southbound 170 from EB 270 is shut down due to this pile-up crash. At least five cars including a semi truck has completely shut down the exit ramp and the road.
mymoinfo.com
Large Hillsboro area power outage on Thursday night
(Hillsboro) The cold temperatures and frigid high winds caused a few issues with residents in Jefferson County losing power. One of the areas most affected was around and near Hillsboro. Hillsboro Fire Protection District Chief Brian Gaudet says there were over two-thousand homes that lost power on Thursday night. Chief...
feastmagazine.com
Heaterz Chicken spices things up on this side of the river with a new Kirkwood location
The chicken sandwich scene this side of the Mississippi is heating up. Heaterz Chicken, a Nashville-style hot chicken restaurant, recently opened in Kirkwood. Owner Dan King opened the first Heaterz location in Alton, Illinois, in March 2022, and a second location opened in Swansea, Illinois, shortly after. King gave St. Louis a taste of his unique hot chicken recipe with the grand opening of the Kirkwood location in October. “St. Louis was behind when it came to hot chicken,” King says. “I saw an opportunity to bring it to the local market.”
KSDK
Cheers to the next chapter: Photojournalist Kenny Koger retires, reflects on 27 years with KSDK
ST. LOUIS — After 27 years of hard work with KSDK, photojournalist Kenny Koger is celebrating his retirement. Dana DiPiazza sat down with the long-time journalist to reflect on Kenny’s long, successful career in media. Amid a time of gathering with loved ones, Kenny says he is grateful...
FOX2now.com
Tim meets with owner, Tim Brainneky
Tim learn how to winterrize his own when Tim meets with owner, Tim Brainneky of Branneky true value hardware. Tim learn how to winterrize his own when Tim meets with owner, Tim Brainneky of Branneky true value hardware. What are you doing about it? International Sweets, …. Time to see...
newsnationnow.com
‘It has been brutal’: St. Louis meteorologist on current conditions
(NewsNation) — Temperatures plunged as a winter storm bore down across a broad swath of the country Thursday. “It has been brutal,” said Meteorologist Chris Higgins with NewsNation affiliate KTVI discussing current conditions in the metro St. Louis area. According to Higgins, temperatures in the St. Louis area...
lakeexpo.com
OUTAGE: Thousands Of Lake Of The Ozarks Homes & Businesses Lose Power In Winter Storm
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — Thousands of homes and businesses at the Lake lost power overnight, as bitter cold and gusty winds plunged overnight temperatures into negative territory. Heating systems for homes in Osage Beach have been off for hours, with one resident saying their power went out...
Illinois Business Journal
$15 parlay wins $652,902 at Argosy Casino Alton sportsbook
One lucky player changed their life dramatically on Sunday, Dec. 11 with a $15 wager. The player won $652,902 on a parlay that had 16 overs. This was the largest payout at the Argosy Sportsbook since it opened in March 2020 and one of the largest payouts on a $15 parlay. The bet included 7 different NBA games that were to be played that evening.
Comments / 0