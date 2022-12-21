Read full article on original website
Related
Fox 19
Multiple prior charges against man who failed to escape up Covington flood wall
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A man who tried to escape Covington police officers Monday night by driving up a floodwall has four active criminal cases going against him, prosecutors say. Tire marks remain in the snow on East 20th Street near Glenway Avenue 44-year-old Donnie Applegate allegedly tried and failed...
Fox 19
Norwood man charged after throwing fire pit, court docs say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Norwood man has been charged with felonious assault after allegedly throwing a fire pit at someone, according to the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts. Police were called to the 900 block of Hatch Street outside Mt. Adams Bar & Grill on Dec. 20 after a man was struck in the head with a ceramic fire pit, the affidavit says.
Fox 19
State officials take over Miami Township fire investigation
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is in the hospital Tuesday night after a fire in Clermont County. It broke out around 6 p.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Finch Lane near Buckwheat Road off OH-28. Four fire departments responded to the scene. One person was...
Fox 19
Man charged with attempted murder of a Covington police officer
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A man struck a Covington police cruiser Monday night after he tried and failed to drive a car up the Covington flood wall. A Covington police officer tried to stop 44-year-old Donnie Applegate, of Campbell County, for a traffic violation around 9:30 p.m., according to Lt. Justin Bradbury.
Fox 19
OSP responded to report of Christmas night assault on at least 1 officer at prison in Lebanon
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - Investigators with the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the state prison in Lebanon on Christmas night after receiving a report of an assault on at least one correction officer, an OSP dispatcher confirms. The call from the Lebanon Correctional Institution at 3791 State Route 63...
Fox 19
Lebanon prison correction officers rushed to hospital after inmate assaults them Christmas Day
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - Two correction officers at a state prison in Warren County were taken to a hospital after they were assaulted by an inmate on Christmas Day, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. “There was an inmate-on-staff assault yesterday at the Lebanon Correctional Institution which...
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters to be next Ohio Supreme Court Justice
Usually, this is an elected seat, but there will soon be a vacant spot. Chief Justice Maureen O'Conner will retire on December 31 and Justice Sharon Kennedy will move up and take his place.
Fox 19
Pair arrested in deadly double-shooting in Elmwood Place
ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (WXIX) - A 23-year-old man is under arrest in a deadly double-shooting in Elmwood Place in early December. Stephen Nieman is behind bars on one count of aggravated murder, one count of attempted murder and three counts of felonious assault, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Fox 19
Man charged in shooting of wife and Tri-State sheriff’s deputy during flash freeze
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Authorities have identified the suspect who allegedly shot a Tri-State sheriff’s deputy and a civilian on Friday. Gregory Guilfoyle, 31, of Brookville, allegedly shot his own wife and then took the woman’s young daughter out into the bomb cyclone/flash freeze that dropped temperatures a record 39 degrees in a matter of hours overnight into Friday morning.
Fox 19
Speed limit still reduced on I-71 in Kentucky
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A temporary speed limit reduction to 45 mph on a stretch of I-71 from Boone County to Jefferson County in Kentucky remains in place. On Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the speed limit would be lowered on I-71 from I-264 in Jefferson County to the merger of I-71/I-75 at Verona in Boone County.
$38,000 worth of drugs, including meth, seized in Ohio bust
LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Two vehicles were pulled over simultaneously, resulting in four arrests on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. Just after 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, task force officers along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted two traffic stops on State Route 104 in Lucasville. The Scioto […]
Fox 19
Clermont County coffee shop giving back to the community
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A coffee shop in Clermont County helping organizations in the community with something the owners call “coffee for a cause.”. Plain Street Coffee House and Cafe is located at 125 W. Plane Street in Bethel. Watch their story in the video player above. See...
Fox 19
1 to hospital from Winton Hills shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating an early morning shooting in Winton Hills. A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg on Gardenhill Lane around 4:40 a.m. Monday, police confirm. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to...
Fox 19
2 people hurt in early morning Butler County fire
BUTLER COUNTY (WXIX) - Two people suffered minor injuries after fire broke out at a Hanover Township home early Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the area of Hamilton Richmond and Nichols roads around 4:40 a.m. There were three people and two dogs inside the single-story home. Firefighters say two people...
WKYC
4 dead after multiple-vehicle crash in Southwest Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 that left four people dead Saturday morning. According to OSHP, the crash happened at 8:32 a.m. in the southbound lanes on I-75, near milepost 75 in Franklin Township. A Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer combination...
Fox 19
4 units damaged in Sharonville apartment fire
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Four families have been displaced following a fire Tuesday morning at a Sharonville apartment complex. The fire broke out around 11 a.m. at Timber Ridge apartments. Firefighters say residents were able to get out of the building on their own and Sharonville police say they helped...
Fox 19
Christmas trees needed for fish habitats in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - If you’re looking for a way to recycle your Christmas tree, you can give it to the Kentucky Department of Fishing and Wildlife Resources. The KDFWR will use the discarded trees to replenish existing fish habitat sites as well as the construction of new fish habitats.
orangeandbluepress.com
Man Indicted for killing Gas Station Clerk and Pregnant Girlfriend in Montgomery County
A man accused of killing a convenience store clerk and leading authorities to the decomposing remains of his pregnant girlfriend was found to be not competent to stand trial. Accused Killer Found Mentally Unfit to Stand Trial. A man accused killer allegedly a gas station clerk earlier this month and...
WKYT 27
Mom stuck in car with kids for 24 hours on I-71
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear says the National Guard, Kentucky State Police, and local first responders have assisted road crews in trying to clear the interstate and conducting wellness checks on those stuck on I-71. “We’re coming from Akron, and we’re traveling down to Florida. I got here at noon yesterday,” said Nakita Patterson, who says she was traveling southbound on I-71 Friday morning. She was directed to exit the interstate, and she’s been stuck on highway 2850 in Verona ever since.
Comments / 1