CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Norwood man has been charged with felonious assault after allegedly throwing a fire pit at someone, according to the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts. Police were called to the 900 block of Hatch Street outside Mt. Adams Bar & Grill on Dec. 20 after a man was struck in the head with a ceramic fire pit, the affidavit says.

NORWOOD, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO