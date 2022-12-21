ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, OH

Fox 19

Norwood man charged after throwing fire pit, court docs say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Norwood man has been charged with felonious assault after allegedly throwing a fire pit at someone, according to the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts. Police were called to the 900 block of Hatch Street outside Mt. Adams Bar & Grill on Dec. 20 after a man was struck in the head with a ceramic fire pit, the affidavit says.
NORWOOD, OH
Fox 19

Man charged with attempted murder of a Covington police officer

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A man struck a Covington police cruiser Monday night after he tried and failed to drive a car up the Covington flood wall. A Covington police officer tried to stop 44-year-old Donnie Applegate, of Campbell County, for a traffic violation around 9:30 p.m., according to Lt. Justin Bradbury.
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Pair arrested in deadly double-shooting in Elmwood Place

ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (WXIX) - A 23-year-old man is under arrest in a deadly double-shooting in Elmwood Place in early December. Stephen Nieman is behind bars on one count of aggravated murder, one count of attempted murder and three counts of felonious assault, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
ELMWOOD PLACE, OH
Fox 19

Man charged in shooting of wife and Tri-State sheriff’s deputy during flash freeze

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Authorities have identified the suspect who allegedly shot a Tri-State sheriff’s deputy and a civilian on Friday. Gregory Guilfoyle, 31, of Brookville, allegedly shot his own wife and then took the woman’s young daughter out into the bomb cyclone/flash freeze that dropped temperatures a record 39 degrees in a matter of hours overnight into Friday morning.
BROOKVILLE, IN
Fox 19

Speed limit still reduced on I-71 in Kentucky

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A temporary speed limit reduction to 45 mph on a stretch of I-71 from Boone County to Jefferson County in Kentucky remains in place. On Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the speed limit would be lowered on I-71 from I-264 in Jefferson County to the merger of I-71/I-75 at Verona in Boone County.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WDTN

$38,000 worth of drugs, including meth, seized in Ohio bust

LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Two vehicles were pulled over simultaneously, resulting in four arrests on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. Just after 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, task force officers along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted two traffic stops on State Route 104 in Lucasville. The Scioto […]
LUCASVILLE, OH
Fox 19

Clermont County coffee shop giving back to the community

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A coffee shop in Clermont County helping organizations in the community with something the owners call “coffee for a cause.”. Plain Street Coffee House and Cafe is located at 125 W. Plane Street in Bethel. Watch their story in the video player above. See...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

1 to hospital from Winton Hills shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating an early morning shooting in Winton Hills. A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg on Gardenhill Lane around 4:40 a.m. Monday, police confirm. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

2 people hurt in early morning Butler County fire

BUTLER COUNTY (WXIX) - Two people suffered minor injuries after fire broke out at a Hanover Township home early Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the area of Hamilton Richmond and Nichols roads around 4:40 a.m. There were three people and two dogs inside the single-story home. Firefighters say two people...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WKYC

4 dead after multiple-vehicle crash in Southwest Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 that left four people dead Saturday morning. According to OSHP, the crash happened at 8:32 a.m. in the southbound lanes on I-75, near milepost 75 in Franklin Township. A Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer combination...
FRANKLIN, OH
Fox 19

4 units damaged in Sharonville apartment fire

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Four families have been displaced following a fire Tuesday morning at a Sharonville apartment complex. The fire broke out around 11 a.m. at Timber Ridge apartments. Firefighters say residents were able to get out of the building on their own and Sharonville police say they helped...
SHARONVILLE, OH
Fox 19

Christmas trees needed for fish habitats in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - If you’re looking for a way to recycle your Christmas tree, you can give it to the Kentucky Department of Fishing and Wildlife Resources. The KDFWR will use the discarded trees to replenish existing fish habitat sites as well as the construction of new fish habitats.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Mom stuck in car with kids for 24 hours on I-71

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear says the National Guard, Kentucky State Police, and local first responders have assisted road crews in trying to clear the interstate and conducting wellness checks on those stuck on I-71. “We’re coming from Akron, and we’re traveling down to Florida. I got here at noon yesterday,” said Nakita Patterson, who says she was traveling southbound on I-71 Friday morning. She was directed to exit the interstate, and she’s been stuck on highway 2850 in Verona ever since.
VERONA, KY

