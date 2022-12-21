Read full article on original website
Teachers Can Introduce Kindergarten and First-Grade Students to STEM with New Books in the Bestselling Picture-Perfect Series from NSTA
ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- The latest books in the Picture-Perfect Science series help young students learn to read while they read to learn about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Teachers will find engaging ways to embed reading-comprehension strategies into STEM lessons with NSTA Press ’s new Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Kindergarten, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning and Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Grade 1, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005036/en/ Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Kindergarten, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning available now for purchase at https://my.nsta.org/resource/126060. (Photo: Business Wire)
Washington Examiner
Middle-school teacher asks students what pronouns to use when speaking to their parents
A middle-school teacher from Minneapolis , Minnesota, gave her class a survey about their names and gender pronouns , which included a question on what pronoun they should use when talking to a student's parents. Mandi Jung, who teaches science at Highland Park Middle School, shared her curriculum online ,...
Upworthy
Grieving student points out the difference between STEM and non-STEM professors in viral tweet
Editor's note: This article was originally published on November 3, 2021. It has since been updated. Throughout our academic careers, we may have become familiar with several types of educators. If your schools were anything like mine, you know that arts and humanities teachers tended to be more touchy-feely, whereas math and science were more straight-laced. In a tweet that has gone viral since it was first posted, one user pointed out the difference between STEM and non-STEM professors in the most accurate way possible: how they respond to requests from students for time off following a loved one's death. When Twitter user Dina_patina needed ways to make up for lost college credit after a relative died, she was confronted with two very different responses from her professors.
'Proud' VSU student from Nigeria graduates with 4.0 GPA
For Mofolake Odubonojo, getting to this point has been a journey of perseverance and a desire to help others.
Why Schools’ Going Back to ‘Normal’ Won’t Work for Students of Color
National test results released in September 2022 show unprecedented losses in math and reading scores since the pandemic disrupted schooling for millions of children. In response, educational leaders and policymakers across the country are eager to reverse these trends and catch these students back up to where they would have been. But this renewed concern […]
Harvard Health
Behind the data, a teacher who left his students transformed
On a clear November morning, Chris Winship, the Diker-Tishman Professor of Sociology, was getting ready to begin the last class of the course on quantitative research methods he has been teaching for more than 40 years, first at Northwestern and for the past three decades at Harvard. Meanwhile, students sat...
Opinion: I Don’t Want Uneducated Parents Dictating the Curriculum of Public Schools
There have been a lot of discussions lately about something called a parental bill of rights. There are various forms of this legislation that have been proposed at both the state and federal levels throughout our country.
Teacher vacancies more pronounced in high-poverty, high-minority schools since COVID
NEW YORK — Teacher vacancies in schools around the country persist after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest data from the National Center for Education Statistics. However, schools with large numbers of minority students and in high-poverty areas are suffering the worst staff shortages. About...
technologynetworks.com
Math Trick Taught in Schools Enhances Cognitive Flexibility
At school or in everyday life, proportional reasoning is essential for many activities. This type of reasoning allows us to adapt the quantity of ingredients in a recipe or to calculate the distance travelled as a function of speed by relying on ratios and proportions. In school settings, certain intuitive conceptions of proportions can mislead students and hinder their learning. A team from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) shows that multiple categorization in mathematical problems - the ability to adopt several points of view on the same problem - makes it possible to go past this obstacle. These results open up new perspectives for the learning of mathematics but also for other disciplines. They can be found in the Journal of Numerical Cognition.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
New Senate bill to focus on expanding school choice
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Empowering parents to choose their child’s education is one of the main focuses in this upcoming legislative session. If passed, Senate Bill 176 would create an education savings account program that would allow parents to use state money to pay for private school, online schooling or private tutors.
Some students are graduating college with 'unmanageable' debt — but it's not their fault, a government watchdog finds
The GAO found 91% of colleges are understating how much it actually costs to attend. Two Republican lawmakers said it's "egregious and unacceptable."
College students struggle with suicides during finals: Why?
If you are in crisis, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The Lifeline provides confidential support to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. Support is also available via live chat. Para ayuda en español, llame al 988.
