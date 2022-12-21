Read full article on original website
Related
ca.gov
Roseland COVID-19 vaccination clinic reopen after temporary closure due to water damage
The Roseland Community Clinic in southwest Santa Rosa reopened today after a temporary closure due to water damage. The clinic was temporarily closed on Dec. 16 to repair water damage caused by the activation of a fire sprinkler system in an adjacent building. It reopened as an onsite outdoor clinic on Dec. 20 and resumed indoor operations today.
Comments / 0