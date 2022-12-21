ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

urbancny.com

County Executive McMahon Appoints Esteban Gonzalez as Deputy Director of Strategic Initiatives

Gonzalez tasked with public safety & emergency services coordination of strategic initiatives. Syracuse, N.Y. – Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon on Friday, December 23rd, announced that Esteban Gonzalez has accepted the position of Deputy Director of Strategic Initiatives for Onondaga County. Gonzalez will serve as point person for all necessary public safety and emergency service coordination relating to the many important strategic initiatives being advanced. This includes, but is not limited to, the recently announced historic investment by Micron Technologies at the White Pine Business Park.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

‘I’ve been ready since April’: A multimillion-dollar marijuana dispensary without a license

The Office of Cannabis Management made news this month when it announced that the state’s first marijuana dispensary operators would be allowed to secure their own locations – a drastic change from earlier this year when the agency said these business owners would be required to take a location provided by The Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY).
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Three restaurants fail health inspection: December 4 to December 10

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of December 3 to December 10. Doug’s Fish Fry Mobile Unit, 206 West Road, Cortland, NY 13045. King David’s Restaurant, 3508 West Genesee Street, Syracuse, NY 13219. Red...
SYRACUSE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA

Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

NewsChannel 9 team helps bring airport passenger to safety

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was a chance encounter when NewsChannel 9’s Madison Moore and Ben Augustine found passenger Peter Einset walking on the side of the road at Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Our crew was heading to the airport to talk with passengers about the storm canceling flights...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Electrical fire displaces five people in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. -- An electrical fire that began on the porch of a Syracuse home has displaced five people early Friday morning. Around 6 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a house fire on the 200 block of Mather Street, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Micron to cut workforce by 10%

Micron Technology Inc., which is planning to build the country’s largest semiconductor plant in Clay, said Wednesday it will cut its workforce by 10% in 2023 because of a falling demand for memory chips. The company, the country’s largest maker of memory chips, said its headcount reductions will be...
CLAY, NY

