urbancny.com
County Executive McMahon Appoints Esteban Gonzalez as Deputy Director of Strategic Initiatives
Gonzalez tasked with public safety & emergency services coordination of strategic initiatives. Syracuse, N.Y. – Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon on Friday, December 23rd, announced that Esteban Gonzalez has accepted the position of Deputy Director of Strategic Initiatives for Onondaga County. Gonzalez will serve as point person for all necessary public safety and emergency service coordination relating to the many important strategic initiatives being advanced. This includes, but is not limited to, the recently announced historic investment by Micron Technologies at the White Pine Business Park.
$875,000 property in Cicero: See 124 home sales in Onondaga County
The Onondaga County Clerk’s office recorded 124 home sales between Dec. 12 and Dec. 16. The most expensive property sold included a 3-bedroom, 1-bath, old-style home on 15¼ acres in the Town of Cicero that sold for $875,000, according to Onondaga County real estate records.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Additional 185 acres doubles the size of industrial park just 10 miles from the Micron site
SCHROEPPEL — When President Joe Biden visited central New York this past fall to highlight Micron Technology’s plan to spend $100 billion over two decades to construct a massive semiconductor plant in Clay, economic development officials and politicians cheered. The largest private investment in state history, which politicians...
newyorkupstate.com
‘I’ve been ready since April’: A multimillion-dollar marijuana dispensary without a license
The Office of Cannabis Management made news this month when it announced that the state’s first marijuana dispensary operators would be allowed to secure their own locations – a drastic change from earlier this year when the agency said these business owners would be required to take a location provided by The Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY).
localsyr.com
Three restaurants fail health inspection: December 4 to December 10
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of December 3 to December 10. Doug’s Fish Fry Mobile Unit, 206 West Road, Cortland, NY 13045. King David’s Restaurant, 3508 West Genesee Street, Syracuse, NY 13219. Red...
wwnytv.com
States of Emergency and travel bans still in effect - A look at the difficult conditions
HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - The situation in St. Lawrence County is amplified compared to Jefferson County. We spoke with Matt Denner, Director of Emergency Services, and he has a lot of information, including stranded motorists, warming centers, and road closures. “Currently, we have over 70 stranded motorists at our...
County threatens to take 2 former department stores at ShoppingTown by eminent domain
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency has taken the first step toward using its eminent domain power against the owners of two former department stores at the dead ShoppingTown Mall in DeWitt. The agency voted unanimously Tuesday to authorize its staff and attorneys to take various actions...
House of the Week: Contractor designed this Onondaga Hill home to have ‘zero emissions’
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Being a contractor, Derm Delay knows a thing or two about what people want when they build their dream house. Teaming up with architect Robert Eggleston, Delay got a chance to build his own starting in January 2020, just before the COVID pandemic began.
Onondaga County executive hires former candidate for sheriff to advise on public safety
Esteban Gonzalez may not have won the race to become the next Onondaga County sheriff but he will be advising the county on public safety issues. On Friday afternoon, the County Executive’s Office announced Gonzalez was appointed as the deputy director of strategic initiatives, according to a news release.
Restaurant inspections: Red Robin, Doug’s Fish Fry (mobile unit) and King David’s have violations; 41 satisfactory
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Dec. 4 to 10:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
I-81 project opponents: NY planners have to ‘redo everything’ to account for Micron; Not so fast, state says
Syracuse, NY — A group opposed to replacing Interstate 81 in Syracuse with a community grid told a judge Thursday that the state has to “redo everything” to account for the planned arrival of semiconductor manufacturer Micron to the northern suburbs. “They gotta crunch out the numbers....
Onondaga County reporting 14 fentanyl overdoses in just 36 hours
Onondaga County has seen over a dozen overdoses in just a day and a half. In the last 36 hours, 14 people have experienced fentanyl overdoses in the county, County Executive Ryan McMahon said in a news conference Thursday. He could not confirm if any of the overdoses were fatal...
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA
Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
School closings in Central New York: Friday, Dec. 23; see updated list of closings
Plans for early dismissals or school closings started coming in on Wednesday, and many of those plans have shifted over the past two days, so we are providing an up-to-date list this morning. Schools across Central New York are now closing for the most part. In Onondaga County, the county...
localsyr.com
NewsChannel 9 team helps bring airport passenger to safety
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was a chance encounter when NewsChannel 9’s Madison Moore and Ben Augustine found passenger Peter Einset walking on the side of the road at Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Our crew was heading to the airport to talk with passengers about the storm canceling flights...
Former CEO of Syracuse charity sentenced to prison for stealing over $650,000 meant for disabled people
Syracuse, N.Y. — The former executive of a Syracuse-based charity has been sentenced to prison for stealing $650,000 from the nonprofit she founded with her husband and ran for over 25 years, according to the state Attorney General’s Office. Shirley Goddard, 76, was sentenced to serve one to...
Electrical fire displaces five people in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- An electrical fire that began on the porch of a Syracuse home has displaced five people early Friday morning. Around 6 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a house fire on the 200 block of Mather Street, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
Central NY school superintendent resigns after being ‘temporarily away’ for several weeks
Sandy Creek, N.Y. – Kyle Faulkner, who has been superintendent in the Sandy Creek School District since 2016, has resigned “for purposes of retirement,” according to school board minutes. At the Dec. 15 Sandy Creek school board meeting, the board approved an employment separation agreement for a...
Micron to cut workforce by 10%
Micron Technology Inc., which is planning to build the country’s largest semiconductor plant in Clay, said Wednesday it will cut its workforce by 10% in 2023 because of a falling demand for memory chips. The company, the country’s largest maker of memory chips, said its headcount reductions will be...
More and more Central NY school districts closing Friday (see list)
The Syracuse City School District announced it will close for the day on Friday due to the expected storm. The district of 20,000 students - the largest in Central New York - had previously announced plans for early dismissal on Friday morning. Many other school districts across the region are...
