ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kannapolis, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Investigation into Charlotte City Councilmember sent to DA’s Office

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The investigation into a Charlotte City Councilmember’s potential conflict of interest has completed by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Now it’s up to the District Attorney to decide if a crime is being committed. James “Smuggie” Mitchell stepped down from Charlotte City...
CHARLOTTE, NC
granicus.com

How Cabarrus County, NC improved the user experience with OpenCities

Cabarrus County in North Carolina is a fast-growing community of nearly 230,000 people, just north of Charlotte. The county’s growth can be attributed to its four core values – family, faith, collaboration, and tradition – and this strong sense of community has resulted in success for Cabarrus County; it received the 2022 Government Experience Award and placed first on the Digital County Survey twice. Cabarrus County implemented the Granicus OpenCities platform to deliver an intuitive, user-friendly website experience and to foster collaboration.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Thousands without power in Triad, attractions closing due to weather

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous power outages are being reported as the dangerous wintry weather comes through the Piedmont Triad Friday morning. The Duke Energy outage map is reporting thousands of outages across North Carolina. As of 10:30 a.m. the following counties are reporting outages: Use caution when traveling. Dress warmly and keep weather […]
HIGH POINT, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

South Charlotte Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 16-22)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Dec. 16 to 22:. • AMF Centennial Lanes, 4501 South Blvd. – 98.5. • La Dolcezza Bakery Cafe, 1607 Montford Drive – 97 • Mocco Bistro, 4004 South Blvd. – 97 • Pizza Hut, 3909 South Blvd. –...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Home prices soar in November with drop in new listings

Home prices in November soared from the same month a year ago and from the previous month throughout the Lake Norman area. October’s numbers signified a cooling off of a raging market, but as the calendar turned that trend did not follow. For Lake Norman, the median sales price shot up nearly 29 percent to $629,750, which was a 20 percent hike from October. Denver experienced an even higher year-over-year spike. The median sales price there rose 31.5 percent from November 2021 after a just a 4.2 percent rise in the previous month’s figures.
DENVER, NC
WCNC

Graupel falls in the Carolinas during frigid temperature change

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As a cold front moved across the Carolinas causing a sudden drop in temperatures Friday, some WCNC viewers north of Charlotte observed wintry precipitation in the form of what is called graupel. Graupel is soft, small, white pellets formed when supercooled water droplets (at a temperature...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Union County Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 16-22)

The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants Dec. 16 to 22:. • 7-Eleven Store, 304 Unionville-Indian Trail Road – 93 • Apostle 'que, 1210 Langdon Terrace Drive – 98.5. • Athenian Grill, 614 South Indian Trail Road – 97.5. • Biscuitville, 13703 U.S. 74 – 100...
UNION COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Arctic Blast Forced Trees Onto Homes, Left Thousands Without Power Across The Carolinas

CHARLOTTE – An arctic cold blast forced trees onto homes and left thousands without power across the Carolinas. But still, many people braved the cold weather across the Charlotte-area Friday, especially those who needed to shop. The Harris Teeter in East Charlotte was buzzing with people who were bundled up in layers while shopping in 25 degree weather Friday afternoon.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Trees come down on homes, roads across Carolinas as winds pick up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Downed trees are being reported across the Charlotte area Friday morning as heavy winds accompanying an Arctic cold front pick up. In west Charlotte, a tree was uprooted and crashed through the roof of a home. According to the homeowner, he woke up around 7:30...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

New Stores Coming to Charlotte-Area Simon Malls: Last-Minute Shopping

Today, three Charlotte-area Simon Malls (Concord Mills, Charlotte Premium Outlets and SouthPark Malls) announced the addition of new stores just in time for some last-minute holiday shopping. NOW OPEN at Charlotte Premium Outlets:. Journeys. VinoRita. The Inspiration Co. All Star Elite. OPENING TODAY at SouthPark Mall:. Alexander McQueen. NOW OPEN...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy