WBTV
Investigation into Charlotte City Councilmember sent to DA’s Office
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The investigation into a Charlotte City Councilmember’s potential conflict of interest has completed by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Now it’s up to the District Attorney to decide if a crime is being committed. James “Smuggie” Mitchell stepped down from Charlotte City...
lincolntimesnews.com
Lincolnton’s getting pretty sweet: Two sugary ventures arrive in downtown
LINCOLNTON – Got a sweet tooth? Downtown Lincolnton is about to get very, very sweet. Two new bakeries, one already open, Twisted Sugar on East Main Street, and the other opening next week, Sweet Side Bakery and Café on South Academy Street, are going to satisfy sugary cravings.
granicus.com
How Cabarrus County, NC improved the user experience with OpenCities
Cabarrus County in North Carolina is a fast-growing community of nearly 230,000 people, just north of Charlotte. The county’s growth can be attributed to its four core values – family, faith, collaboration, and tradition – and this strong sense of community has resulted in success for Cabarrus County; it received the 2022 Government Experience Award and placed first on the Digital County Survey twice. Cabarrus County implemented the Granicus OpenCities platform to deliver an intuitive, user-friendly website experience and to foster collaboration.
Thousands without power in Triad, attractions closing due to weather
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous power outages are being reported as the dangerous wintry weather comes through the Piedmont Triad Friday morning. The Duke Energy outage map is reporting thousands of outages across North Carolina. As of 10:30 a.m. the following counties are reporting outages: Use caution when traveling. Dress warmly and keep weather […]
Thousands without power across Charlotte as Arctic blast brings dangerously cold air
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 160,000 people in North Carolina and South Carolina are without electricity as high winds from the Arctic blast took down trees and power lines Friday morning. Some areas in Charlotte saw gusts up to 62 mph Friday morning. As of 1:15 p.m., nearly 12,000...
Over 9,000 without power in Mecklenburg County, Duke Energy reports
CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy is reporting over 9,000 customers are without power in Mecklenburg County. According to the company’s outages map. they are working to repair 213 active outages in the area. Repairs and damage assessment are underway, according to Duke Energy. This is a developing story. Check...
WXII 12
Dozens of flights cancelled, hundreds more delayed at North Carolina airports amid winter weather warnings
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As of 4:30pm on Thursday, 51 flights into or out of North Carolina's three major airports - CLT, RDU and GSO -have been cancelled. Charlotte has seen an additional 257 flights delayed, while Raleigh and Greensboro have seen 70 and 12 delays respectively. You can track...
CMPD investigating fatal shooting inside hotel in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting inside a hotel in southwest Charlotte. Police said the incident occurred around 4 a.m. at the Marriott on the 2200 block of Rexford Road. The victim was transported from the hotel to an area hospital where they were...
thecharlotteweekly.com
South Charlotte Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 16-22)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Dec. 16 to 22:. • AMF Centennial Lanes, 4501 South Blvd. – 98.5. • La Dolcezza Bakery Cafe, 1607 Montford Drive – 97 • Mocco Bistro, 4004 South Blvd. – 97 • Pizza Hut, 3909 South Blvd. –...
lakenormanpublications.com
Home prices soar in November with drop in new listings
Home prices in November soared from the same month a year ago and from the previous month throughout the Lake Norman area. October’s numbers signified a cooling off of a raging market, but as the calendar turned that trend did not follow. For Lake Norman, the median sales price shot up nearly 29 percent to $629,750, which was a 20 percent hike from October. Denver experienced an even higher year-over-year spike. The median sales price there rose 31.5 percent from November 2021 after a just a 4.2 percent rise in the previous month’s figures.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Residents Spending $231/month on utility bills, and $2,115/month on all household bills
As we enter into the thick of winter, a new report has been released that examines how much Americans spend on utility bills (including electric, gas, water & sewer, and waste & recycling) each month. The report, which looks at utility bills from both a local and national perspective, found the following:
WCNC
Graupel falls in the Carolinas during frigid temperature change
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As a cold front moved across the Carolinas causing a sudden drop in temperatures Friday, some WCNC viewers north of Charlotte observed wintry precipitation in the form of what is called graupel. Graupel is soft, small, white pellets formed when supercooled water droplets (at a temperature...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Union County Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 16-22)
The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants Dec. 16 to 22:. • 7-Eleven Store, 304 Unionville-Indian Trail Road – 93 • Apostle 'que, 1210 Langdon Terrace Drive – 98.5. • Athenian Grill, 614 South Indian Trail Road – 97.5. • Biscuitville, 13703 U.S. 74 – 100...
wccbcharlotte.com
Arctic Blast Forced Trees Onto Homes, Left Thousands Without Power Across The Carolinas
CHARLOTTE – An arctic cold blast forced trees onto homes and left thousands without power across the Carolinas. But still, many people braved the cold weather across the Charlotte-area Friday, especially those who needed to shop. The Harris Teeter in East Charlotte was buzzing with people who were bundled up in layers while shopping in 25 degree weather Friday afternoon.
WBTV
Trees come down on homes, roads across Carolinas as winds pick up
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Downed trees are being reported across the Charlotte area Friday morning as heavy winds accompanying an Arctic cold front pick up. In west Charlotte, a tree was uprooted and crashed through the roof of a home. According to the homeowner, he woke up around 7:30...
Windy, freezing conditions create dangerous situation in Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE — As severe winter weather strikes much of the country, heavy winds and freezing temperatures are cause for concern locally. In Matthews, a massive tree came toppling down on a home in the early hours of Friday morning. “I was just waking up to get ready work, then...
'To brazenly break state law is wrong' | NC tourism groups against school districts breaking school calendar laws
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Tourism in North Carolina generates billions of dollars in annual revenue. According to Visit North Carolina, the state received about $28 billion in visitor spending in 2021 alone. This comes from things like people visiting the mountains to enjoying the summer in beach homes on...
Tar Heels basketball team loses freshman for extended period due to broken foot bone
Freshman forward/center Will Shaver broke a bone in his left foot during Tuesday's practice.
Thousands without power across Carolinas as temps drop
ROCKINGHAM — Hundreds in Richmond County and thousands across the Carolinas are out of power Friday morning as strong winds sweep across the region. As of 11 a.m., Duke Energy reported that more than 170,000 of its customers in both North and South Carolina were affected. More than 140,000 of those are just in North Carolina.
Charlotte Stories
New Stores Coming to Charlotte-Area Simon Malls: Last-Minute Shopping
Today, three Charlotte-area Simon Malls (Concord Mills, Charlotte Premium Outlets and SouthPark Malls) announced the addition of new stores just in time for some last-minute holiday shopping. NOW OPEN at Charlotte Premium Outlets:. Journeys. VinoRita. The Inspiration Co. All Star Elite. OPENING TODAY at SouthPark Mall:. Alexander McQueen. NOW OPEN...
