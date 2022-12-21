Home prices in November soared from the same month a year ago and from the previous month throughout the Lake Norman area. October’s numbers signified a cooling off of a raging market, but as the calendar turned that trend did not follow. For Lake Norman, the median sales price shot up nearly 29 percent to $629,750, which was a 20 percent hike from October. Denver experienced an even higher year-over-year spike. The median sales price there rose 31.5 percent from November 2021 after a just a 4.2 percent rise in the previous month’s figures.

DENVER, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO