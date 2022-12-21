ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

North Carolina Governor Says There’s ‘Opportunity’ To Legalize Medical Marijuana In 2023, Also Reiterating Support For Broader Decriminalization

By Kyle Jaeger
marijuanamoment.net
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 75

Rockonc67
4d ago

Don’t scrutinize people with chronic issues, pain, some cancers, MS etc that personal testimony shares the same…it helps, it works, I can get out of bed in the morning, I don’t toss my cookies every day, several times a days etc. until you live with chronic pain or know someone that does and you see and feel that pain to the point you pray for an ending to the pain…don’t lump these people in with them and make them criminals for trying to exist with better physical life. As for driving…it’s illegal to operate a moving vehicle…under the influence of drugs, liquor etc. they’re not asking to change that law. But I honestly ask you to sit, think, pray and do your own research on this aspect of medical marijuana.

Reply(8)
12
Easy Times
3d ago

Public support for the legalization of marijuana for recreational use is overwhelming in our nation. There’s now more than 20 states who’ve done it using a business plan that benefits everyone while taking the money out of the black market and gravy train out of the court system. Who and what are the naysayers trying to protect?

Reply
7
Robin Sasser
4d ago

this state should already had it legal!! it's ridiculous that we have not gotten it yet!!

Reply
33
Related
marijuanamoment.net

Maryland Lawmakers’ Marijuana Workgroup Examines Employment And Driving Concerns Following Voter-Approved Legalization

Maryland lawmakers who are part of a marijuana legalization workgroup convened on Tuesday, hearing testimony on workplace and impaired driving policy issues related to the reform. Members of the Cannabis Referendum and Legalization Workgroup—which was formed last year by House Speaker Adrienne Jones (D)—took testimony from representatives of the non-profit...
MARYLAND STATE
cbs17

These NC counties have the longest life expectancies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — On Thursday, Stacker.com provided a list of counties in North Carolina that have the shortest life expectancy. On Friday, we’re going in the opposite direction. Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

Critics say $42.3M in North Carolina housing grants will have 'limited impact'

(The Center Square) – The North Carolina Department of Commerce awarded $42.3 million in neighborhood revitalization grants this week for low- and moderate-income housing, though some believe a better approach may be more fruitful. The North Carolina Department of Commerce on Dec. 19 announced 27 local governments will receive 30 Community Development Block Grants totaling $42.3 million, including $5 million set aside by the General Assembly for non-housing community development projects in Tier 1 and Tier 2 counties through the Rural Community Development Fund. ...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Chronicle

Though NC governor maintains veto power, activists and physicians remain wary of future of abortion access

Ahead of the midterm elections, student groups and physicians were preparing for the possibility of an abortion ban in North Carolina. But after Republicans fell just one House seat short of a supermajority, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper held onto his veto power over bills that pass the General Assembly. After all the votes were counted, Gov. Cooper still holds veto power over Republican backed bills from the legislative branch.
COLORADO STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Wisconsin Governor Signals Willingness To Compromise With Republicans On Medical Marijuana

Wisconsin’s Democratic governor said he thinks Republicans who control the state legislature may be willing to work with him to legalize medical marijuana in 2023. In an interview with Wisconsin Public Radio on Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers (D) said there is “no question” that he will again include recreational cannabis legalization in the biennial budget request he submits to the legislature early next year, but indicated his willingness to proceed with a more limited medical marijuana program if GOP leaders remain unwilling to end prohibition altogether.
WISCONSIN STATE
ocracokeobserver.com

Large numbers of sick and dead birds appearing on Outer Banks and sound islands

Sightings of sick and dying birds on the Outer Banks and islands in the Pamlico Sound are pointing to a major outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). Although officials believe the disease currently poses little risk to humans, people are warned to not touch distressed birds because contact could cause transmission to other animals.
COLORADO STATE
The Center Square

North Carolina residents to receive income tax cut starting on Jan. 1

(The Center Square) — North Carolinians will be able to keep more of their money in 2023 following a scheduled income tax reduction to start the New Year. The 2021 Appropriations Act approved by North Carolina lawmakers in November 2021 will cut the state's flat individual income tax rate from the current 4.99% to 4.75% starting Jan. 1. The law will further reduce the rate to 3.99% in 2027 and...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WXII 12

15 Christmas facts you should know about North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Christmas is very much a North Carolina thing, and it’s big business for the state. In fact, the state is pretty much considered the North Pole of Christmas trees, but that’s not all. Find out about what makes the season so special in North Carolina.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WNCT

Dec. 23: How gas prices have changed in NC in last week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Gas prices have declined for the sixth consecutive week on average in the U.S. However, prices have started going up again and demand is high as Americans filled up their tanks for holiday travel plans. “Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WNCT

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
marijuanamoment.net

D.C. Medical Marijuana Bill To Eliminate License Caps, Provide Tax Relief And More Heads To Mayor’s Desk

The Washington, D.C. Council has unanimously passed a bill to make sweeping changes to the medical marijuana program in the nation’s capital. That includes eliminating cannabis business licensing caps, providing tax relief to operators, further promoting social equity and creating new regulated business categories such as on-site consumption facilities and cannabis cooking classes.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy