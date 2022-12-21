North Carolina Governor Says There’s ‘Opportunity’ To Legalize Medical Marijuana In 2023, Also Reiterating Support For Broader Decriminalization

Don’t scrutinize people with chronic issues, pain, some cancers, MS etc that personal testimony shares the same…it helps, it works, I can get out of bed in the morning, I don’t toss my cookies every day, several times a days etc. until you live with chronic pain or know someone that does and you see and feel that pain to the point you pray for an ending to the pain…don’t lump these people in with them and make them criminals for trying to exist with better physical life. As for driving…it’s illegal to operate a moving vehicle…under the influence of drugs, liquor etc. they’re not asking to change that law. But I honestly ask you to sit, think, pray and do your own research on this aspect of medical marijuana.
Public support for the legalization of marijuana for recreational use is overwhelming in our nation. There’s now more than 20 states who’ve done it using a business plan that benefits everyone while taking the money out of the black market and gravy train out of the court system. Who and what are the naysayers trying to protect?
this state should already had it legal!! it's ridiculous that we have not gotten it yet!!
