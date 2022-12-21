Multi-disciplinary lifestyle label FRAMA has tapped Copenhagen-based design entity Frederik Gustav for a new furniture collection, dubbed the Bracket Series. Designed in 2021, the series comprises a chair, a bench and shelves — each of which is fabricated in solid oiled pine and available in two finishes: warm brown and white. Inspired by “traditional carpentry,” the collection puts functionality at its fore, with a central bracket component that remains constant through each iteration. Championing its affinity for environmental responsibility, FRAMA intends to amplify the natural beauty of raw materials through this latest offering.

15 DAYS AGO