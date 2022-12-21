Read full article on original website
FRAMA and Frederik Gustav Debut Wooden Bracket Series
Multi-disciplinary lifestyle label FRAMA has tapped Copenhagen-based design entity Frederik Gustav for a new furniture collection, dubbed the Bracket Series. Designed in 2021, the series comprises a chair, a bench and shelves — each of which is fabricated in solid oiled pine and available in two finishes: warm brown and white. Inspired by “traditional carpentry,” the collection puts functionality at its fore, with a central bracket component that remains constant through each iteration. Championing its affinity for environmental responsibility, FRAMA intends to amplify the natural beauty of raw materials through this latest offering.
