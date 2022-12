Peoria Police have issued a traffic collision alert. 12/22/22 08:45am Peoria Police have issued a traffic collision alert. If you are involved in a crash where no one is injured & all vehicles are drivable, please exchange info & report the accident in person to the Police, 600 SW Adams St, 36 hrs after the end of the alert.

PEORIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO