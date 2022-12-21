PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria streets still have snow coverage nearly 24 hours after the snow stopped falling in Central Illinois. Part of the issue is the constant wind blowing the dry, powdery snow back onto the road shortly after it’s plowed away, but it’s also a matter of strategy. Public works have focused most of the effort on the city’s main thoroughfares. Now that the snow has stopped, they’re focusing on residential neighborhoods.

PEORIA, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO