Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23
WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
Washington’s mayor on list of potential candidates for vacant State Senate seat
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Republican Party chairs for 13 area counties are releasing details how they will fill the Illinois State Senate seat vacated by Bloomington’s Jason Barickman, and some familiar names in Central Illinois politics are apparently interested in replacing him for a two-year term. Barickman officially...
Toys given away in Peoria by IL State Black Chamber
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State Black Chamber of Commerce is making sure every family has a Merry Christmas this holiday season. Thursday night, the chamber hosted its 12th annual Heart of Christmas Toy Giveaway at its Peoria office in downtown. Around 60 families or 200 children received...
Peoria Public Works: neighborhood roads will improve in 24 hours
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria streets still have snow coverage nearly 24 hours after the snow stopped falling in Central Illinois. Part of the issue is the constant wind blowing the dry, powdery snow back onto the road shortly after it’s plowed away, but it’s also a matter of strategy. Public works have focused most of the effort on the city’s main thoroughfares. Now that the snow has stopped, they’re focusing on residential neighborhoods.
Water main break shuts down Peoria City/County Health Department Building
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria City/County Health Department will be closed Wednesday because of a water main break, impacting most of the department’s programs and services at 2116 North Sheridan Road. Program closures on Wednesday are WIC, dental, clinic services, vital records, walk-in services for environmental health.
Peoria community activist honored at 99-years-old
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Decades of service culminated Wednesday as Peoria Mayor Rita Ali honored a woman who community members are calling a ‘local living legend.’. Ali presented a proclamation to Mrs. Pearly Bonds, who turned 99-years-old in October. In addition to reading the recognition, Ali also the...
East Peoria man wins $2,500 in time for Christmas
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The East Peoria Community Foundation hosted a raffle in an effort to raise money for Levee Park. It was an early bird raffle for those who bought raffle tickets to win the grand price, a 70th anniversary limited-edition 2023 Corvette. The car was donated by Uftring Chevrolet.
UPDATE: Bartonville Auto Shop damaged by Friday fire
BARTONVILLE (25 News Now) - It is unclear what caused an afternoon fire at a Bartonville auto shop. When a 25 News crew arrived, we could still see some smoke coming from the roof of DJ’s Tire and Auto Service on South Adams Street. We could also see what...
Connect Transit to suspend fares ahead of dangerous cold; no operation on Christmas
With a winter storm expected to hit the Bloomington-Normal area Thursday through Saturday, Connect Transit will offer zero-fare boarding on all buses, including Connect Mobility. In a press release, Connect Transit said it hopes that suspending fares Thursday through Saturday will offer comfort and warmth to members of the community.
Winter weather cancels flights in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. – With the extreme winter weather threat developing, it’s sure to be a tricky time for air travelers. There are already some flight cancellations being reported at General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport. United Airlines and American Airlines flights arriving from Lexington and Chicago late...
Nearly 150 customers without service after power outage in Washington
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — UPDATE #2: The outage has been reported again on Ameren Illinois’ Outage Map as of 1:57 a.m. Friday. UPDATE: The outage expired just before 2:00 a.m. Friday. Over 100 people in Washington are without power early Friday morning. Ameren Illinois’ Outage Map shows that...
City of Peoria issues snow storm update
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Public Works have begun 12-hour around-the-clock operations as a winter storm comes into Central Illinois. According to a statement from Public Works Deputy Director Sie Maroon, Public Works have applied a liquid brine over the last two days on all the primary emergency snow routes. They are also on standby mode until the precipitation begins.
Fire Department: Several cows die in rural Livingston County barn fire
LIVINGSTON COUNTY (25 News Now) - Several area fire departments battled a barn fire Thursday afternoon in rural Strawn, which is in Livingston County. The Colfax Fire Department, one of the agencies called to the scene, released photos of firefighters confronted with wind, snow and dangerously cold sub-zero windchills. Several...
Illinois State Police: stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Days before Christmas, Illinois State Police are urging travelers to stay home and off the roads if it isn’t safe. Several crashes have been reported in the Central Illinois area since the snow began falling early Thursday morning. McLean and Peoria counties have issued collision warnings for the road. Peoria city, Bloomington, and East Peoria have also issued collision warnings.
Peoria Public Works release update on road condition
UPDATE (4:15 p.m.) — Peoria Public Works Deputy Director Sie Maroon released another update on current road conditions Friday. The City of Peoria snow fighters are still plowing residential areas with some routes already being completed. The remaining routes will be completed later this evening, but no later than early tomorrow morning.
Bloomington family reaches $2 million settlement following drowning
A Bloomington family has agreed to a $2 million settlement with the state of Iowa over their son's drowning. Derek Nanni, 19, was a freshman on Iowa State's rowing team when he and a teammate, 20-year-old Yaakov Ben-David of Washington, D.C., drowned in Little Wall Lake in March 2021. Nanni's...
City of Peoria Collision Alert
Peoria Police have issued a traffic collision alert. 12/22/22 08:45am Peoria Police have issued a traffic collision alert. If you are involved in a crash where no one is injured & all vehicles are drivable, please exchange info & report the accident in person to the Police, 600 SW Adams St, 36 hrs after the end of the alert.
Amtrak makes changes ahead of winter storm
ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - Amtrak is reducing service levels to and from Chicago due to the impending winter storm. That includes trains that would run the Lincoln Service routes through Bloomington-Normal. There are usually five routes, but only three are scheduled right now. Some cancellations last through Sunday. “And...
Stark County grid struggling, 2000 left in darkness
STARK COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– Winter weather is starting to take its toll on Stark County as 64% of the population is without power. According to WMBD’s power outage tracker, approximately 2,000 people in Stark County currently have no power. It is not known at this time when it will be fixed.
Avoid your pipes from freezing amid arctic blast
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A major fear with the arctic cold temperatures Central Illinois is expecting later this week is frozen pipes. This year alone, State Farm has paid out 9,000 claims from frozen pipe damage. The average cost of a claim comes in around $20,000. “Once you get...
