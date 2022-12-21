(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Wintertime arrives at 4:48 p.m. Wednesday, and Mother Nature will make sure we get a good taste of winter fury later this week. A major winter storm will develop in the Midwest, then combine with another storm coming up from the Gulf of Mexico. The Midwest storm will provide the cold and wind, while the gulf storm will provide the moisture to give us a good hit of winter here in the Erie region.

