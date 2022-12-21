Read full article on original website
City of Erie Streets Department prepares for upcoming ice, snow, cold
The City of Erie Streets Department is ready for the expected snow and cold weather. Jeff Gibbons with the Streets Department says they have some contingencies in place if we are hit with ice, snow and falling trees caused by the high winds. He says the ice is the biggest concern right now because it […]
Presque Isle State Park Temporarily Closed
Presque Isle State Park is temporarily closed due to the weather and unsafe conditions, park officials announced Friday. Winds are the biggest concern as well as possible downed trees, according to the announcement. Lake levels are expected to increase and lead to flooded roadways, parking areas and buildings, which officials...
Local restaurant spreading holiday cheer to select decorated homes
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Residents who have put up Christmas lights this holiday season might get a little extra treat from a local restaurant. New York Lunch on East Avenue is supplying gift certificates to several homes to thank them for their holiday lights. New York Lunch East Avenue is located at 922 East Ave. in Erie. […]
Schember Claus has come to town!
Santa Claus came to town early and stopped by the Barber National Institute. Mayor of the City of Erie, Joe Schember, surprised children dressed as Santa Claus while letting them sit on his lap, take pictures, and receive Christmas presents. The mayor has participated in this event for over 30 years. He says it gets […]
Wegmans and Tops to close all stores through Dec. 26 due to winter storm
Wegmans and Tops announced it will close all stores located in Erie and Niagara County Friday due to the winter storm.
High winds cause trees to fall on mobile home
High winds uprooted a pair of trees at the Woodhaven Trailer Park in Erie. As you can see from the above video, the trees landed on top of a nearby mobile home. There is no word at this time on whether or not anyone was injured.
Mandatory Evacuation Order Issued For Chautauqua County Shoreline
SUNSET BAY, NY (WNY News Now) — A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for some shoreline communities along Lake Erie in northern Chautauqua County. Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel and County Sheriff James Quattrone issued the order, as well as a local state of emergency for communities north of Route 5, around 12:30 p.m. on Friday as a major blizzard engulfes the region.
Large winter storm will affect the area Thursday into the Christmas weekend
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Wintertime arrives at 4:48 p.m. Wednesday, and Mother Nature will make sure we get a good taste of winter fury later this week. A major winter storm will develop in the Midwest, then combine with another storm coming up from the Gulf of Mexico. The Midwest storm will provide the cold and wind, while the gulf storm will provide the moisture to give us a good hit of winter here in the Erie region.
Fire crews battle attic fire on W. 17th St. in Erie
City of Erie fire crews put out a fire on West 17th Street Thursday afternoon. Calls went out for a fire in the 400 block of West 17th Street around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. When crews arrived on the scene, smoke was showing from the attic of a two-story apartment. The cause of the fire is […]
Erie County now under blizzard warning
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A blizzard warning now is in effect for Erie, Crawford, and Ashtabula counties through 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. Additional snow accumulation is anywhere from 3 to 8 inches. But wind gusts approaching 60 mph through late Friday and Friday night will create significantly reduced visibilities, with areas of blowing and drifting snow […]
School Closings and Delays for Friday, December 23, 2022
A look at area school closings and delays for Venango County and surrounding areas for Friday, December 23, 2022, brought to you by Rossbacher Insurance Group. Butler Co. Community College-All Locations – no classes; all activities canceled. Clarion-Limestone Area School District. Keystone School District. North Clarion County School District.
Fire crews fight gusty winds for two hours to put out barn fire
Multiple fire crews were called out to an overnight barn fire in Wattsburg. When crews arrived on scene around 1:30 a.m. Friday, they found a barn in the 13000 block of Route 89 fully involved in flames. They worked for nearly two hours, fighting gusty winds, to get the fire under control. No injuries were […]
Christmas Eve, Christmas Day Worship Services in Warren County
WARREN, Pa. – The following is a list of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day worship services across Warren County. If you do not see your church or place of worship listed, please email news@yourdailylocal.com with service days and times to be added. WORSHIP SERVICES:. Akeley United Methodist: Christmas Eve...
A.N.N.A. Shelter Rescues Abandoned Dog Behind Convenient Store on Buffalo Road
The A.N.N.A. Shelter and Officer Duckett rescued a dog left out in a cold urine soaked kennel behind a convenient store on Buffalo Road in Erie on Monday. According to the post on the A.N.N.A. Shelter's Facebook page, the dog appeared frost bitten and was injured. X-rays revealed a break at the head of the femur.
Erie Humane Society Seeks Donations for Kitten with Severe Upper Respiratory Infection
The Erie Humane Society is asking for donations after a kitten in critical need of medical attention was dropped off at the shelter. The kitten, who the shelter decided to call Noel, was found in Harborcreek all alone. Erie Humane Society (EHS) said in a Facebook post, that Noel was...
Local and state agencies urging caution, preparation as winter weather approaches
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With severe winter weather in the forecast leading into and during the holiday weekend, Erie County Emergency Management is urging residents to be prepared. The current forecast for the weekend shows low temperatures dipping into the single digits. Beginning Thursday and continuing through the weekend, high winds, icing, and snow will be in […]
Abandoned Dog Found in Girard Township
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after an abandoned dog was found in Girard Township. Troopers were called Tuesday around 12:19 a.m. to the 7800 block of Locust Lane. That's where they found a brown lab mix dog leashed to a wooden stake next to a field. Anyone with information on...
Child, 9, dies in early morning car accident in Erie
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie family is dealing with a tragedy this holiday season after a 9-year-old was killed in an early morning accident. The two-vehicle accident took place early Thursday morning around 5 a.m. at West 12th and Pittsburgh Ave. in Millcreek Township, Erie County. Two other people were also injured in that crash and […]
Car accident shuts down portion of road, damages gas line
A one-car accident damaged a gas line and shut down a portion of road overnight. Calls went out around 11 p.m. Wednesday night for an accident near the intersection of East 4th and German streets. When first responders arrived on the scene, they found a car that apparently crashed into a small fenced in area […]
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Erie
Erie might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Erie.
