Thornton, CO

The Longmont Leader

National home service provider acquires Longmont HVAC business

Service Champions Group has agreed to acquire the Longmont owned and family operated M and M Heating, Cooling, Plumbing and Electrical. Established by Eric Meiers in 1998, M and M specializes in indoor air quality solutions for residential and commercial properties. The local company will keep its name in this new deal, according to an announcement from Service Champions.
LONGMONT, CO
macaronikid.com

Week's Top Events 12/23-12/29

Here are MacaroniKID Broomfield's picks for the top things to do in the Broomfield | Erie | Lafayette | Louisville | Superior area with kids 12/23-12/29. Click on the links for all the details!. The magic of the holiday season comes alive with a visit to Santa’s winter wonderland. Santa...
BROOMFIELD, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Denver Zoo to host special experience for guests with autism, sensory processing disorders on Dec. 31

DENVER (KRDO) -- For more than three decades, the Denver Zoo has transformed its 80-acre campus into Colorado's wildest winter wonderland known as Zoo Lights presented by Your Front Range Toyota Stores. However, several features in the attraction contain flashing lights and active seasonal music which can overwhelm guests with autism and sensory processing disorders The post Denver Zoo to host special experience for guests with autism, sensory processing disorders on Dec. 31 appeared first on KRDO.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

HGTV giving away $2.7 million package including Colorado mountain home

Here's your chance to win your Colorado dream home. On Friday, HGTV announced that their 2023 'Dream Home Giveaway' has launched and this year, the featured home is located in Morrison, Colorado. The full prize package is valued at more than $2.7 million, including a furnished home (valued at $2,550,092), a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe (valued at $75,120), and $100,000 in the form of a check. Eligible fans are able to enter the giveaway twice per day from December 23, 2022 to February 16, 2023.
MORRISON, CO
Westword

Temple Night Club Is Operated by Its Youngest and First Female Manager

A typical workday for Alexis Antelmi starts at 9 p.m. on a Friday night, when she gets to Temple Night Club at 1136 Broadway to manage the staff and make sure the night runs smoothly. It's a job Antelmi has been doing since July, but four years in the entertainment, festival and music industry brought her to this position. At 28, she's the youngest manager Temple has ever had, and the first female manager since it opened in 2017.
DENVER, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Refurbished Broadway bar takes it up a notch

With decades of bartending and management experience between the two of them, the proprietors of Taaz Tavern have set out to bring a better bar experience to bustling South Broadway. “We’re not just another bar,” Tom Charlson told Colorado Community Media. The new Englewood establishment belongs to him and his...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

High school science class unveils potentially toxic water levels at brand new school

A science project by chemistry students at one of Northern Colorado's newest schools has possibly unveiled toxic levels of copper in drinking water. High school chemistry students at the brand-new Wellington Middle-High School, located north of Fort Collins, recently discovered drinking water from two school water fountains tested higher than Environmental Protection Agency recommended levels. Poudre School District confirmed to CBS News Colorado that the Larimer County Health Department is now intervening, and as a precautionary measure a third party is conducting independent studies into the high levels of copper in the water. At this time the district is telling parents that students...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Natasha Lovato

Orangetheory Fitness Colorado studios burn calories to benefit Children's Hospital Colorado

(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) Earlier this month, Orangetheory Fitness franchisees burned calories to generate donations for Children’s Hospital Colorado. In November, the Parker Orangetheory locations helped a fellow member buy a new prosthetic leg. This month, the 38 Orangetheory studios in Colorado banded together to present a $12,000 check donation to the Children’s Hospital Cancer Unit.
COLORADO STATE
coaster101.com

My First and Maybe Last Elitch Gardens Visit

Today I’m diving deep into the archives to revisit a trip I took to Elitch Gardens last year. I found myself in Denver for work and of course had to make a stop at the medium-sized amusement and water park located on the fringe of Downtown Denver, the skyline of which creates a unique backdrop for the park.
DENVER, CO
macaronikid.com

'Tis the Season to Review Estate Planning

The holidays are a perfect time to talk about Estate Planning!. Haven't done Estate Planning yet? Get this necessary task checked off your to-do list. Reach out to Althaus Law in Northglenn and they'll guide you every step of the way!. Gathering with family during the holidays provides the perfect...
NORTHGLENN, CO
The Denver Gazette

Aurora announces fire chief finalists

The City of Aurora announced four finalists to become the city’s next fire chief after a months-long national search, according to a Thursday news release. The finalists are: Richard Davis, assistant chief of the fire department in Austin, Texas; Alec Oughton, fire chief of the Henrico County, Va. Division of Fire; Allen Robnett, interim fire chief of Aurora Fire Rescue; and Froilan “Pepper” Valdez, fire chief of the fire department in Billings, Mont.
AURORA, CO
99.9 The Point

Colorado’s Casa Bonita Finally Set To Re-Open after 3 Years. So Exciting

After what feels like forever without Colorado's famous Casa Bonita, we finally know when to expect its grand re-opening. We can't wait. Formerly part of an entertainment restaurant chain, which began in Oklahoma City in 1968, the now famous Casa Bonita opened its doors in Denver, Colorado, in 1973. Through various ownership changes over the years, the Denver restaurant continued to operate until the coronavirus pandemic of 2020 forced the restaurant to close its doors. From there, Casa Bonita eventually filed for bankruptcy in April of 2021, and the future of this historic landmark looked extremely bleak. Until two fellas from "South Park, Colorado," came along to save the day.
DENVER, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

In-N-Out Burger Is Finally Coming To This Colorado City. Where?

With the In-N-Out craze continuing around Colorado, this major Colorado city is finally getting its own location. Honestly, we're surprised it doesn't already have one. Can you believe it's been over two years since the first two locations in Colorado for In-N-Out Burger opened? After years and years of people practically begging for the extremely popular California-based chain to come to Colorado, those dreams became a reality in 2019 as the company announced its plans for a distribution center to be built in Colorado Springs, to supply the always-fresh never frozen meat and other products to local Colorado restaurant locations.
COLORADO STATE

