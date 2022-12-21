Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
BREAKING NEWS: One Occupant Needing Wreckage Extraction In Two Vehicle Crash, Shutting Down North St In SennettRidley's Wreckage
sujuiceonline.com
2025 running back Malakhi Lewis announces commitment to Syracuse
2025 running back Malakhi Lewis committed to Syracuse on Sunday, he announced on Twitter. The Stanton College Prep (Fla.) athlete had offers from Florida State, Auburn, North Carolina, Penn State, and Baylor, among others. Lewis, who Syracuse offered in July, is the first commitment in the 2025 class. He isn’t...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: 5-star PG eyes possible visit; up for top player award
Elliot Cadeau is discussing a potential visit to Syracuse basketball, which if it occurred would prove really huge for the Orange’s chances in the five-star point guard’s recruitment. The 6-foot-1 Cadeau put the ‘Cuse in his top six at the end of October, along with North Carolina, Louisville,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Maine-Endwell Coach Gallagher Wins NY Giants Coach of the Year
After winning the New York State Football Championship in back-to-back seasons, Maine-Endwell head coach Matt Gallagher recently added another award to his resume. Gallagher has been named the New York Giants High school Coach of the Year. The Spartan football program will receive a $4,000 check while Gallagher will be honored after the Giants' season and at next preseason.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: DL Braylen Ingraham signs with the Orange
We’ve made it to the last of the National Early Signing Day(s) 2022! We are catching up on the Syracuse Orange signing class. Next up is:. Ratings: Coming out of high school, he was a consensus four-star player and ranked as a top-25 defensive lineman. Other Offers: Chose Alabama...
saturdaydownsouth.com
LaNorris Sellers, 4-star QB out of South Carolina, flips from Syracuse to SEC commitment
LaNorris Sellers, a 4-star quarterback who was Syracuse’s top commit, flipped to South Carolina on Friday in a announcement with his family and in front of his teammates and classmates. Shane Beamer was quick to share a reaction on Twitter, and wrote that “It’s (cold) outside but it just...
College Football News
Minnesota vs Syracuse Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl Prediction Game Preview
Minnesota vs Syracuse prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, Thursday, December 29. Minnesota vs Syracuse Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl Prediction Game Preview. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Minnesota vs Syracuse How To Watch. Date: Thursday, December 29. Game Time: 2:00 ET. Venue: Yankee...
Will SU’s offense change under Jason Beck? New OC, QB Garrett Shrader say not really
Syracuse, N.Y. — Garrett Shrader and his Syracuse football teammates didn’t believe the news at first. While hanging out the night of Dec. 9, one of SU’s team managers read players the reports that offensive coordinator Robert Anae was leaving for N.C. State.
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New York
Welcome to Syracuse, New York! Located in the heart of the Finger Lakes region, this city is full of things to do and see. Syracuse has something for everyone, from world-class cultural institutions to outdoor recreation areas and beautiful natural surroundings.
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New York
If you're planning a trip to Syracuse, New York, or looking for new dining options, you're in luck! Syracuse boasts a diverse and exciting food scene, with something for every taste. In this article, we'll share our top picks for the best places to eat in the city. From BBQ to Italian to modern American cuisine, there's something for everyone in Syracuse. So we've got you covered whether you're in the mood for a casual dinner with friends or a special occasion meal. Read on to discover our top recommendations for the best places to eat in Syracuse!
I-81 project opponents: NY planners have to ‘redo everything’ to account for Micron; Not so fast, state says
Syracuse, NY — A group opposed to replacing Interstate 81 in Syracuse with a community grid told a judge Thursday that the state has to “redo everything” to account for the planned arrival of semiconductor manufacturer Micron to the northern suburbs. “They gotta crunch out the numbers....
See who had the coldest wind chill temperatures across CNY (Chart)
Bitter cold wind chill temperatures are affecting much of Central New York. In a news conference Saturday morning, Governor Kathy Hochul said that the wind chill temperatures are below zero across the entire state. Here in CNY, most of the region is experiencing wind chill temperatures double digits below zero....
State giving $10M to revitalize Syracuse’s Southwest Side
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The state of New York is providing nearly $10 million for 12 projects designed to improve walkability, restore historic buildings and create housing and business opportunities in Syracuse’s Southwest Side. The $9.8 million in funding announced Wednesday will support the city’s Southwest Gateway initiative, an effort...
Wind chill temperatures in Onondaga County hit double digits below zero, could continue
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Although Onondaga County avoided the heavy snowfall that is pummeling parts of Oswego County and the Buffalo area, the strong winds and freezing temperatures are taking their toll. Around 5:30 a.m., parts of Onondaga saw wind chill temperatures of 26 degrees below zero, according to The National...
School closings in Central New York: Friday, Dec. 23; see updated list of closings
Plans for early dismissals or school closings started coming in on Wednesday, and many of those plans have shifted over the past two days, so we are providing an up-to-date list this morning. Schools across Central New York are now closing for the most part. In Onondaga County, the county...
Here’s how winter storm will likely unfold in Central NY as Christmas holiday begins
Syracuse, N.Y. -- As a winter storm slams the middle of the country and makes its way east, the picture for Central New York is getting clearer. Entering the Christmas weekend, the region is likely to get hit by heavy rain, flash freezing of roads, high winds and dangerously low wind chills, the National Weather Service said. The brunt of the storm comes on Friday, just as many people will hit the road to visit friends and family.
localsyr.com
NewsChannel 9 team helps bring airport passenger to safety
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was a chance encounter when NewsChannel 9’s Madison Moore and Ben Augustine found passenger Peter Einset walking on the side of the road at Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Our crew was heading to the airport to talk with passengers about the storm canceling flights...
Thousands lose power as strong wind gusts blow through Upstate NY
Syracuse, N. Y. -- More than 3,000 customers were without power this morning in Upstate New York after strong winds blew through overnight, breaking tree limbs and downing power lines. Hardest-hit were Oswego and Oneida counties, as winds of more than 50 mph blew from the southeast. Outages were also...
nunesmagician.com
‘Twas the Night Before Cusemas 2022
A holiday gift to all Syracuse Orange fans from all of us here at TNIAAM. ’Twas the night before Cusemas, when all through the Dome. Not a creature was stirring, the fans were all home. The jerseys were hung by the lockers with care,. In hopes that script uniforms soon...
House of the Week: Contractor designed this Onondaga Hill home to have ‘zero emissions’
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Being a contractor, Derm Delay knows a thing or two about what people want when they build their dream house. Teaming up with architect Robert Eggleston, Delay got a chance to build his own starting in January 2020, just before the COVID pandemic began.
Syracuse company to close, lay off 62 workers
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A welding and fabrication company in Syracuse plans to close in March in a move that will eliminate 62 local jobs. Specialty Welding & Fabricating of New York Inc. filed a notice with the state under New York’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining (WARN) Act citing “economic” reasons for the closing but providing no specifics.
