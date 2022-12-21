ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Shine My Crown

Co-Founders Design FDA-Approved Protective Gear for Muslim Women in Healthcare

Two healthcare workers are rewriting history for Muslim women in healthcare after discovering a line of hygienic hijabs to protect them in hospital settings. Yasmin Samatar and Faraoli Adam served on the frontlines during the onset of Covid-19 when they found it difficult to find personal protective equipment (PPE) that would keep them safe from being exposed to the virus.
beckersdental.com

2 shifts to monitor in oral surgery: Q&A with Dr. Jason Auerbach

Oral surgeons may see an increase in consolidation and a split between oral and maxillofacial surgery in the near future, according to one surgeon's predictions. Jason Auerbach, DDS, is the founder of Riverside Oral Surgery, a New Jersey practice with 10 locations in the state. He recently spoke with Becker's about the oral surgery field, why practitioners are wary of DSOs and what he expects for the future of oral surgery.

Comments / 0

Community Policy