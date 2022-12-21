Read full article on original website
Related
Stephen 'Twitch' Boss left an imprint on the dance world. But he 'transcended being a dancer'
From Stephen 'Twitch' Boss' 'SYTYCD' routine with Alex Wong to his 'infectious' smile, Derek Hough and others in the dance industry remember his impact.
What Time Will ‘After Ever Happy’ Be on Netflix?
Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin reprise their roles as Tessa Young and Hardin Scott in After Ever Happy. The fourth film of the After franchise follows the two lovers as they discover a shocking truth. Per IMDb, “Tessa is no longer the sweet, simple, good girl she was when she met Hardin — any more than he is the cruel, moody boy she fell so hard for.” Is the film critically acclaimed? No. It currently has a 0% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes. But, on the other hand, the movie also has a 92% Audience Score on the website. To...
