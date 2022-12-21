Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Wednesday.When it was announced that Christina Ricci would be joining the cast of Netflix's Wednesday, there was an astounding amount of praise and excitement surrounding the choice. After all, how brilliant was it that a former Wednesday Addams was joining the show? Fans were kept mostly in the dark about Ricci's role in the show and how much screen time she would have — it didn't seem likely she would get much. Given how Wednesday-centric the show seemed to be, and how brief Ricci's appearance in the trailer was, it seemed as though Ricci’s role would be more of a nudge to those who grew up with her version of Wednesday — a token appearance for eagle-eyed fans if you will.

15 DAYS AGO