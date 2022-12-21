Read full article on original website
Related
5 New Netflix movies and shows you need to watch this December
Here's what to look out for on Netflix this December
Massive Netflix Record Broken by New Series
With more than 3,600 movies and over 1,800 TV shows housed under its red and black banner, Netflix is among the world’s most popular streaming services. And while its titles span all genres and interests, the true titan of the platform is Stranger Things. A Netflix original, Stranger Things...
dexerto.com
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega had nightmares “for years” after this horror movie
While Wednesday star Jenna Ortega may be the new Scream Queen on the block, there’s one horror movie that had her screaming for real. She’s creepy and she’s kooky, mysterious and spooky, she’s all together ooky, the… Jenna Ortega. And now she’s starring in a new Netflix series that focuses on the arguably most iconic Addams Family member, Wednesday Addams. We greatly enjoyed the series here at Dexerto, and you can read our review here.
‘Wednesday’: Tim Burton’s Netflix Series Was Shot in Bucharest, Romania
'Wednesday' takes place in a fictional version of Jericho, Vermont, but the series was shot thousands of miles away in Bucharest, Romania.
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
Netflix's record-breaking new show has already beaten Stranger Things
Back in June, Stranger Things officially broke Netflix’s viewership records, and were we surprised? Nope. Stranger Things is a pop culture phenomenon and season four was bigger in every way, from its lengthy runtime to the whopping $30 million per episode budget. The release of season four saw Stranger...
Android Authority
Wednesday Season 2 on Netflix: Here's everything we know so far
Wednesday was already one of the most anticipated new shows to debut on Netflix in 2022. However, it’s safe to say no one expected this spinoff of The Addams Family franchise to be this huge of a hit. The streaming service announced in late November 2022 that the first week of Wednesday’s release was the most watched English-language TV series on Netflix ever, beating out previous champions like Stranger Things and Bridgeton. So does that mean Wednesday Season 2 is in the works?
What Time Will ‘After Ever Happy’ Be on Netflix?
Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin reprise their roles as Tessa Young and Hardin Scott in After Ever Happy. The fourth film of the After franchise follows the two lovers as they discover a shocking truth. Per IMDb, “Tessa is no longer the sweet, simple, good girl she was when she met Hardin — any more than he is the cruel, moody boy she fell so hard for.” Is the film critically acclaimed? No. It currently has a 0% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes. But, on the other hand, the movie also has a 92% Audience Score on the website. To...
‘Wednesday’ Costume Designer Reveals How Jenna Ortega’s Alaïa Dress Was Hacked for Viral Dance Moves and Blood Stains on Netflix
“Wednesday” is already on its way to becoming one of the most watched Netflix series of all time. A report from the streaming platform on Nov. 7 said the show has become the number-three most watched English-language TV title in the network’s history. More from WWD'Wednesday' Costumes From Season 1 on Netflix: The Standout Styles'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars'Welcome to Chippendales' Costumes From Hulu's Drama Series “Wednesday,” which was released on Nov. 23, stars Jenna Ortega in the lead role and takes inspiration from the original Addams Family comics, which was...
31 of Netflix's original holiday movies, ranked from worst to best
Here's how popular Christmas films from the streamer like "The Princess Switch," "A Christmas Prince," and "The Knight Before Christmas" stack up.
Collider
Christina Ricci's Villain Arc Was the Best Part of 'Wednesday'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Wednesday.When it was announced that Christina Ricci would be joining the cast of Netflix's Wednesday, there was an astounding amount of praise and excitement surrounding the choice. After all, how brilliant was it that a former Wednesday Addams was joining the show? Fans were kept mostly in the dark about Ricci's role in the show and how much screen time she would have — it didn't seem likely she would get much. Given how Wednesday-centric the show seemed to be, and how brief Ricci's appearance in the trailer was, it seemed as though Ricci’s role would be more of a nudge to those who grew up with her version of Wednesday — a token appearance for eagle-eyed fans if you will.
World Screen News
Netflix Orders Limited Series American Primeval
Netflix has ordered the action-adventure limited series American Primeval, with Pete Berg (Friday Night Lights, Lone Survivor) directing and Taylor Kitsch (The Terminal List, Waco) starring. The series is an exploration of the birth of the American West, telling the story of the sacrifice everyone must pay when they choose...
'That '90s Show' Trailer: A New Generation Hangs Out, Gets High, Taps Keg
The Netflix sequel to "That '70s Show" brings back blunts, beer and the basement.
tvinsider.com
Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in ‘Presumed Innocent’ TV Series Based on Harrison Ford Movie
Oscar-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal is set for his first major TV role in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Presumed Innocent, which comes from David E. Kelley (Big Sky) and J.J. Abrams (Fringe). According to Deadline, Gyllenhaal is in negotiations to star in and executive produce the series, which is based...
TechRadar
New movies 2023: the biggest upcoming releases heading to theaters soon
Compared to 2022's equivalent, the list of headline-grabbing new movies in 2023 is almost lackuster – but that's not to say there are no feature-length adventures to get excited about in the coming months. In truth, the last few years of post-pandemic cinema have been so good that we're...
EW.com
The Addams Family adaptations, ranked
Ever since The Addams Family premiered in 1964, the horror-loving family has resonated with audiences tired of television's cookie-cutter all-American families. As the "first family of goth," The Addams Family was created by cartoonist Charles "Chas" Addams as an inversion to the "ideal" American Dream. The characters premiered in a 1938 cartoon strip in The New Yorker. The family includes parents Gomez and Morticia, children Wednesday and Pugsley, in-house workers, and extended family members Thing, Grandmama, Cousin Itt, Uncle Fester, and Lurch.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ on Netflix, a Fresh and Exciting Interpretation of a Classic, From the New Master of Fables
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (now on Netflix) is the fourth iteration of Pinocchio released in the last two years. The puppet onslaught began with a visually off-putting Italian film starring Roberto Benigni as Geppetto, followed by a chintzy Russian cartoon with Pauly Shore voicing Pinocchio (strange but true!) and a pointless Disney “live action” remake of the 1940 animated classic from director Robert Zemeckis. We’re therefore inspired to make a safe assumption: The new, stop-motion-animation version by del Toro, winner of multiple Oscars and one of the most creative filmmaking visionaries of the last couple decades (see: Pan’s Labyrinth, The...
‘Pulp Fiction’ Giveaway: Win a Copy of Quentin Tarantino’s Seminal Film on 4K Blu-ray
For the first time ever, Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 film “Pulp Fiction” is being released on 4K Blu-ray, and we at TheWrap have a few copies to give away. All you have to do is sign up to enter our giveaway right here. The “Pulp Fiction” 4K Blu-ray...
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio: how to watch, reviews, and everything we know about the Netflix movie
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio brings a new version of the classic fairy tale to life in 2022. Here is everything we know about the Netflix movie.
How to Watch ‘Empire of Light': Is the Olivia Colman Romance Streaming?
As festival flicks finally make their way to big screens, romance drama “Empire of Light” is a must-see this holiday season. Hailing from Oscar-winning “American Beauty” and “Skyfall” director Sam Mendes, the film centers on the Empire, a movie palace that lights up a quiet British coastal town. The Empire employs Hilary (Olivia Colman) and her boss, Mr. Ellis (Colin Firth) who have been having an illicit affair.
Comments / 0