Marvel Studios recently released their last installment in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Wakanda Forever introduced fans to the live-action versions of Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta) and Riri Williams / Ironheart. The latter of which has their own Disney+ series on the way. Ironheart is an Iron Man legacy character and even wears a suit similar to Tony Stark. In the film, the Ironheart design gives the character armored shoulders in the shape of a heart, and is the color red, but as it turns out it almost looked very different. Marvel artist Adi Granov took to Instagram to reveal an unused Ironheart concept that obviously didn't make the cut. In the concept, the character ditches the red for orange and appears to lose her heart-shaped shoulders. You can check out the concept below!

14 DAYS AGO