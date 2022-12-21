ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Third Coast Review

Review: The Mean One Turns a Holiday Humbug into Horror Nobody Asked For

They can’t all be winners (or even Hallmark Channel-worthy), but some Christmas movie ideas are great on paper, and then falter when it comes to the execution. Case in point: The Mean One, an unofficial, unsanctioned updating of the Grinch story, only in this version, the Grinch doesn’t just kill Christmas; he kills anyone who dares show an ounce of Christmas spirit. If you accidentally knock over a sleigh bell, you’re dead; if you light the wrong-colored candle, he’ll probably stab you in the eye with it; and if you even dream of stringing some lights on your house, you might find yourself headless.
Android Authority

Here are the best Netflix Christmas movies to stream this holiday season

From old classics to new original films, there are plenty of Christmas movies to binge-watch. Netflix Christmas movies are becoming more and more of a tradition for people who love to binge-watch holiday films. Indeed, the streaming service has a ton of original and exclusive Christmas movies to stream, and more are being added for the 2022 season. But which of the Netflix Christmas movies are the best? We will pick our favorites to watch, which also include some non-Netflix exclusive classic films as well. You can sign up for the service at the link below:
Android Authority

It's the Disney Plus Christmas Guide to the best holiday shows and movies

Disney Plus is still one of the best streaming services you can subscribe to for great family-friendly entertainment. That’s definitely the case at Christmas time, and Disney Plus has been busy launching all new TV shows, movies, and specials to celebrate the holiday season. So what are the best Disney Plus Christmas films and series to watch. In this article, we will go over the best Christmas content on the service. From classic movies to the most recent films and specials, there’s no lack of content for Disney fans or Christmas fans. You can sign up for the service at the link below:
Ridley's Wreckage

Grinch Cocktail

Tis the season, of Christmas parties, holiday get togethers, office shindigs, and lots of family time. What better way to get into the spirit of Christmas than with the Grinch Cocktail. "I’m all toasty inside.” words of wisdom from The Grinch. He says it so well, I'm using it as my new motto!
Parade

50 Cheery, Heartfelt Ways to Sign a Christmas Card This Holiday Season

Making a Christmas card that satisfies everyone in your family is hard enough as it is. Thankfully, we now have digital programs for building holiday cards that are fun and intuitive. But still, picking the right photo, color correcting, picking a design, writing out a genuine, thoughtful message or Christmas wish, and addressing all of these envelopes can all take a lot of effort. Then, when you’re almost all done, you still have to pick a proper sign-off! Will this suffering never end?
Page Six

Ant Anstead posts hilarious reaction to ‘controversial’ Prince Harry, Meghan doc

Ant Anstead has a “very important opinion” on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “controversial” Netflix docuseries. “You know, I posted a picture that I was binge-watching the ‘Harry & Meghan’ documentary,” the car builder, 43, began in a video shared on Instagram on Wednesday. “And it’s obviously controversial — I mean, I get it. It’s [a] divided opinion. But so many people have reached out and they’ve asked me my opinion and I think that’s because I’m British and I choose to live in America.” He added, “And I’ve had a bit of time to reflect and think about it what is...
Detroit News

Style at Home: Holiday style 2022: Simply Scandi

Few places in the world encapsulate the spirit of the holiday season quite like Scandinavia. It brings the scenery you’ll find on your favorite Christmas cards to life: ice and snow, roaring fires and beautiful homey spaces that encompass the spirit of hygge. A finalist for the Oxford English...
Men's Health

The 30 Best Ugly Christmas Sweaters in 2022 for Your Holiday Parties

UGLY CHRISTMAS sweater is a theme we see every December from friends’ parties to dress down days at work. What's great is we now have an entire mini-industry providing us with Christmas sweaters that get increasingly more elaborate each year. You can find sweaters that reference your favorite holiday movie or pop culture event, and you can find sweaters that make silly jokes involving the standard cast of the season like Santa, Frosty, and Rudolf. For those who like a more light hearted approach, decking yourself out in ribbons, garland, and ornaments like a wearable Christmas tree is easier to do than ever.
MAINE STATE
psychologytoday.com

Being on Your Own for the Holidays: Time to Reflect

Whether by choice or circumstance, more people are living alone in the 21st century. The holidays are a good time to reflect on living alone by doing a personal inventory. In America, the default adult is partnered, but don’t believe that those who live alone are all miserable and lonely.
wmagazine.com

A Holiday Gift Guide for the Travel Obsessive in Your Life

The constant traveler is always in need of new gear. Whether that’s updated luggage, a replacement passport holder, or a blanket for those chilly in-flight naps, your jetsetter friends and family members deserve the very best for a comfortable—and stylish—trip. Luckily, these accoutrements make fabulous presents—or sensible additions to your own travel repertoire. Just in time for the holiday season, we’ve put together a list of the perfect things to gift the travel-obsessed in your life. They’ll thank you the next time they’re boarding a plane to embark on their fifth vacation of the year.
momjunky.com

Christmas Crafts for Older kids

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere you go… I bet you sang that in your head, didn’t you? Who said that the holiday season is just for your little babies? Christmas season is for kids of all ages, and for us all! So, let me help you out and offer you the best ideas for Christmas crafts for older kids.
KRQE News 13

12 best gifts for couples

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Gift giving can become a full-time job when you take birthdays, weddings, anniversaries and the holidays into account. It becomes even trickier when you’re buying for couples. You have two sets of tastes and preferences to account for and the gift needs to be enjoyed by both people.
disneytips.com

The Magic Kingdom Entertainment You Can Only See for Free During Christmas

Guests to the Magic Kingdom Park at the Walt Disney World Resort can now view these seasonal entertainment offerings for FREE for a limited time during the week of Christmas Day. It’s always a magical holiday season at Walt Disney World! There’s so much to do, from seasonal overlays like...
Vogue Magazine

The Best Online Holiday Cards and Invitations to Send This Festive Season

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue on this article and commission when you buy something. Searching for online cards and invitations? ’Tis the season—December is here, and along with it, holiday parties, celebratory dinners, and the need to send an annual family photo to friends around the world. While snail mail certainly has its charms, there’s no doubt that digital correspondence via email or text is faster and far less of a hassle. (You try stuffing 150 paper cards into envelopes, addressing them by hand, and bringing them to the post office.)

